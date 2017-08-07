Edition:
United States

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)

OTKAR.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

107.80TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00TL (-1.82%)
Prev Close
109.80TL
Open
111.00TL
Day's High
111.00TL
Day's Low
107.40TL
Volume
80,611
Avg. Vol
183,277
52-wk High
150.40TL
52-wk Low
97.05TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Otokar Q2 net result turns to loss of 9.1 million lira
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 11:11am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - OTOKAR ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 394.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 334.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Aselsan takes additional order worth EUR 15.5 mln
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 06:54am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :TAKES ADDITIONAL ORDER WORTH EUR 15.5 MILLION ANNEX TO AGREEMENT WITH OTOKAR OTOMOTIV.TO COMPLETE DELIVERY OF AMENDED ORDER IN 2017.  Full Article

Otokar takes order worth 47 mln euro from Internal Security Forces
Friday, 5 May 2017 02:07am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Otokar ::Takes order worth 47 million euro ($51.61 million) from Internal Security Forces.Order includes production of armored vehicles, spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries of the order in 2017.  Full Article

Otokar Q1 net profit rises to 37.1 million lira
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 11:11am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Otokar ::Q1 net profit of 37.1 million lira ($10.49 million) versus 8.2 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 566.4 million lira versus 358.8 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Otokar proposes FY 2016 dividend of net 2.125 lira/shr
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 09:10am EST 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 2.50 lira ($0.6894) and net 2.125 lira per share corresponding gross 60.0 million lira .To start 2016 dividend payment on March 31.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv 2016 net profit drops to 69.7 million lira
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 12:36pm EST 

Otokar Otomotiv : 2016 net profit of 69.7 million lira ($18.93 million) versus 79.5 million lira year ago .2016 revenue of 1.63 billion lira versus 1.43 billion lira year ago.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv Q2 net profit up at 7.6 mln lira
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 12:15pm EDT 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 7.6 million lira ($2.53 million) versus 2.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 334.8 million lira versus 295.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS takes EUR 64.8 million armoured vehicle order
Thursday, 5 May 2016 01:57am EDT 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Takes 64.8 million euros worth 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle order including spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries until end of the year.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS wins EUR 19.7 million worth tender
Wednesday, 6 Apr 2016 04:59am EDT 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Wins 19.7 million worth tender 19.7 million euros worth tender to supply 100 articulated buses.Deliveries will be carried out in 2016.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS proposes FY 2015 dividend
Tuesday, 23 Feb 2016 10:50am EST 

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 3.0 lira and net 2.55 lira per share.  Full Article

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS News

» More OTKAR.IS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials