Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)

Otokar Q2 net result turns to loss of 9.1 million lira

Aug 7 (Reuters) - OTOKAR ::Q2 NET LOSS OF 9.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 7.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE OF 394.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 334.8 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Aselsan takes additional order worth EUR 15.5 mln

June 6 (Reuters) - ASELSAN :TAKES ADDITIONAL ORDER WORTH EUR 15.5 MILLION ANNEX TO AGREEMENT WITH OTOKAR OTOMOTIV.TO COMPLETE DELIVERY OF AMENDED ORDER IN 2017.

Otokar takes order worth 47 mln euro from Internal Security Forces

May 5 (Reuters) - Otokar ::Takes order worth 47 million euro ($51.61 million) from Internal Security Forces.Order includes production of armored vehicles, spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries of the order in 2017.

Otokar Q1 net profit rises to 37.1 million lira

May 3 (Reuters) - Otokar ::Q1 net profit of 37.1 million lira ($10.49 million) versus 8.2 million lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 566.4 million lira versus 358.8 million lira year ago.

Otokar proposes FY 2016 dividend of net 2.125 lira/shr

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Proposes to pay FY 2016 dividend of gross 2.50 lira ($0.6894) and net 2.125 lira per share corresponding gross 60.0 million lira .To start 2016 dividend payment on March 31.

Otokar Otomotiv 2016 net profit drops to 69.7 million lira

Otokar Otomotiv : 2016 net profit of 69.7 million lira ($18.93 million) versus 79.5 million lira year ago .2016 revenue of 1.63 billion lira versus 1.43 billion lira year ago.

Otokar Otomotiv Q2 net profit up at 7.6 mln lira

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS : Q2 net profit of 7.6 million lira ($2.53 million) versus 2.2 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 334.8 million lira versus 295.1 million lira year ago.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS takes EUR 64.8 million armoured vehicle order

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Takes 64.8 million euros worth 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle order including spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries until end of the year.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS wins EUR 19.7 million worth tender

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Wins 19.7 million worth tender 19.7 million euros worth tender to supply 100 articulated buses.Deliveries will be carried out in 2016.

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS proposes FY 2015 dividend

Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 3.0 lira and net 2.55 lira per share.