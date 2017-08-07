Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS (OTKAR.IS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Otokar Q2 net result turns to loss of 9.1 million lira
Aselsan takes additional order worth EUR 15.5 mln
Otokar takes order worth 47 mln euro from Internal Security Forces
Otokar Q1 net profit rises to 37.1 million lira
Otokar proposes FY 2016 dividend of net 2.125 lira/shr
Otokar Otomotiv 2016 net profit drops to 69.7 million lira
Otokar Otomotiv Q2 net profit up at 7.6 mln lira
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS takes EUR 64.8 million armoured vehicle order
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Takes 64.8 million euros worth 4x4 tactical wheeled armoured vehicle order including spare parts and training.Plans to complete deliveries until end of the year. Full Article
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS wins EUR 19.7 million worth tender
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Wins 19.7 million worth tender 19.7 million euros worth tender to supply 100 articulated buses.Deliveries will be carried out in 2016. Full Article
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS proposes FY 2015 dividend
Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi AS:Proposes to pay FY 2015 dividend of gross 3.0 lira and net 2.55 lira per share. Full Article