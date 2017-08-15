Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding SAE (OTMT.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's OTMT to subscribe 52 pct preferred shares in Riza Capital

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING SAE :BOARD APPROVES TO INVEST $10 MILLION IN DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT OF SOUND AND LIGHT SHOW IN PYRAMIDS, SPHINX IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PRISME INTERNATIONAL.BOARD APPROVES INVESTMENT OF $15 MILLION AGAINST SUBSCRIPTION OF ABOUT 52 PERCENT PREFERRED SHARES IN RIZA CAPITAL CONSULTORIA DE INVESTIMENTOS.

Egypt's OTMT H1 consol profit rises

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ORASCOM TELECOM MEDIA AND TECHNOLOGY HOLDING :H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 359.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 8 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's OTMT board approves FY dividend of EGP 0.10 per share

May 7 (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding : •Board aprroves dividend of EGP 0.10 per share for year 2016:.

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology posts FY consol profit

May 7 (Reuters) - Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding :FY consol net profit EGP 897.5 million versus net loss EGP 3.61 billion year ago .FY Consol operating revenue EGP 538.4 million versus EGP 291.4 million year ago.Egyptian pound floatation had a positive impact of EGP 1.44 billion on FY consol profit.

OTMT says EFSA exempts OTMT Acquisition from mandatory offer to acquire co's shares

Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding : Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority approved OTMT Acquisition request for exemption from making mandatory tender offer to acquire 51.66 percent shares of company .Mandatory tender offer exemption comes in context of demerger of Orascom Telecom executed in February 2012.

OTMT divests MENA Submarine Cable to unit of Bharti Airtel

Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding SAE : Announces sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable . Executes sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems with Network i2i, a unit of Bharti Airtel . Board approves sale of unit Middle East and North Africa Co Submarine Cable Systems being 2.8 million nominal shares for US$90 million . Aims to conclude sale of its unit Middle East and North Africa Submarine Cable by end of Q1 2017 . Intends to utilize proceeds of sale in operations of financial, the real estate and the logistics sectors . Board approves acceptance of resignation of Naguib Sawiris as Managing Director, as of January 1, 2017 .Board approves appointment of Khalid Khairy Mahmoud El-Laithy as Chief Financial Officer, as of January 1, 2017.

BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange resumes trading on OTMT shares

Egyptian Stock Exchange : Trading on Orascom Telecom Media and Technology shares resumes after co clarifies on dissolution of ORABANK in DRPK Source: (http://bit.ly/2gPi0ea) Further company coverage: [OTMT.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: (CORRECTED).

Egyptian Exchange suspends trading on Orascom Telecom Media and Technology shares

Egyptian Exchange: Suspends trading on Orascom Telecom Media and Technology shares, effective December 4 . Trading suspension to continue till OTMT sends a supplement release, following company's announcement on dissolution of ORABANK in DPRK Source:(http://bit.ly/2gBX50p) Further company coverage: [OTMT.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

OTMT announces termination of unit ORABANK in North Korea

Orascom Telecom Media And Technology Holding Sae : Announces the termination of ORABANK in Democratic Peoples’ Republic Of Korea (North Korea) . Says as part of termination process, all ORABANK cash and liquid assets will be transferred to designated unit of OTMT . Its associate Koryolink will continue its telecommunications operations while complying with U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctions . Says termination of ORABANK in Democratic Peoples’ Republic Of Korea comes as event of force majeure as OFAC sanctions on DPRK became increasingly complex . Terminates ORABANK in DPRK on challenges in complying with overlapping financial sanctions, potentially significant penalties and personal liability for breaches of regulations Source: (http://bit.ly/2h1hglr) Further company coverage: [OTMT.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

