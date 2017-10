Patrizia Immobilien AG (P1ZGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Patrizia Immobilien has 700 million euros for acquisitions - CEO

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien :CEO Wolfgang Egger tells Reuters Patrizia Immobilien could spend 700 million euros on buying several asset managers."We have 700 million euros for acquisitions," Egger says in interview, "but we don't have to spend that for a single company".CEO says to maintain investment focus on europe, won't expand further afield.

Patrizia Immobilien acquires Munich’s boutique Ruby Hotel‍​

Oct 4 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::ACQUIRES MUNICH’S BOUTIQUE RUBY HOTEL‍​.ACQUISITION TAKES PATRIZIA’S HOTEL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO TO EUR 700 MILLION.

Patrizia Immobilien acquires over 300 new apartments in Dublin area

Sept 29 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::ACQUIRES OF A EUR 130 MILLION PROJECT TO DEVELOP HIGH-QUALITY RENTAL APARTMENTS IN GREATER DUBLIN‍​.

Royal BAM Group signs contract with Patrizia to improve sustainability of 125 apartments

Sept 26(Reuters) - ROYAL BAM GROUP NV ::ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT IT WILL IMPROVE SUSTAINABILITY OF 125 APARTMENTS IN AMSTERDAM FOR PATRIZIA .PROJECT TO BE COMPLETED IN EARLY 2018.

Patrizia Immobilien launches further share buy-back programme

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Patrizia Immobilien Ag :dgap-adhoc: patrizia immobilien ag launches further share buy-back programme in a volume of up to 15 million euro.

Patrizia Immobilien acquires mixed-use 'Colosseo' property in Frankfurt‍​

Aug 14 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::ACQUIRES MIXED-USE 'COLOSSEO' PROPERTY IN FRANKFURT‍​.‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED.

Patrizia Immobilien H1 operating income at EUR 35.1 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, TOTAL FEE INCOME INCREASED BY 13.1% TO EUR 88.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 77.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​.‍CONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR​.‍H1 OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 35.1M WELL ON TRACK WITH FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE OF EUR 60-75M​.‍AS OF END OF JULY 2017 AUM AMOUNT TO EUR 19.8 BILLION​.

Patrizia Immobilien: public share buy-back offer

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER.‍RESOLVED TO PURCHASE 2,298,850 NO-PAR VALUE REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF A VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUY-BACK.‍SHARE BUY-BACK OFFER AGAINST PAYMENT OF CASH CONSIDERATION WITHIN PURCHASE PRICE RANGE OF EUR 15.90 UP TO EUR 17.40 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE​.‍SHARES OFFERED FOR PURCHASE CORRESPOND TO A PROPORTION OF APPROXIMATELY 2.49 % OF COMPANY'S CURRENT REGISTERED SHARE CAPITAL​.

Patrizia Immobilien to issue bonus shares

July 11 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG :DGAP-NEWS: PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG: ANNOUNCEMENT CONCERNING THE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM COMPANY FUNDS AND THE ISSUANCE OF BONUS SHARES.‍TO INCREASE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL FROM ITS OWN FUNDS BY EUR 8.4 MILLION TO EUR 92.4 MILLION​.SHARES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG IN A RATIO OF 10:1.TO ISSUE 8.4 MILLION NEW REGISTERED NO-PAR VALUE SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL PORTION OF SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 PER SHARE.

Patrizia Immobilien secures high-profile office portfolio in Germany

June 23 (Reuters) - PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN AG :SECURES HIGH-PROFILE OFFICE PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY.