May 24 (Reuters) - P2p Global Investments Plc :Pollen Street capital and MW Eaglewood to merge.Pollen street and MW Eaglewood to become one of europe's largest investment managers focussed on specialist lending assets.Pollen street, MW Eaglewood have agreed in principle to merge their operations in a share for share exchange, Pollen Street to be majority shareholder of combined investment management group.MW Eaglewood is part of the Marshall Wace Group of affiliated investment managers under common control.