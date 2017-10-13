PAION AG (PA8G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paion: Japan patent office grants dosing patent for remimazolam

Oct 13 (Reuters) - PAION AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PAION AG: JAPAN PATENT OFFICE GRANTS DOSING PATENT FOR REMIMAZOLAM IN JAPAN.‍PATENT PROTECTION UNTIL 2033 IN JAPANESE MARKET​.

Paion H1 net loss narrows to 5.8 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - PAION AG ::‍IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017, REVENUES WERE EUR 4.1 MILLION​.‍NET LOSS FOR FIRST HALF-YEAR 2017 WAS EUR 5.8 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF EUR 13.2 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​.‍H1 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.9 MILLION, A DECREASE OF EUR 2.2 MILLION COMPARED TO FIRST HALF-YEAR 2016​.‍IN 2017, PAION EXPECTS REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 5.8 MILLION​.FY ‍NET LOSS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR 12 MILLION AND EUR 14 MILLION, A DECREASE COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR (2016: EUR 20.1 MILLION)​.

Paion AG says Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial

June 28 (Reuters) - Paion Ag ::Positive headline data in U.S. Phase III trial with Remimazolam for procedural sedation undergoing bronchoscopy.Primary efficacy endpoint successfully achieved.Remimazolam met its primary efficacy endpoint in U.S. Phase III clinical trial in procedural sedation in patients undergoing bronchoscopy.

Paion Q1 revenues at EUR 2.051 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - PAION AG ::PAION AG PUBLISHES GROUP QUARTERLY STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017.REVENUES IN Q1 OF 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.051 MLN COMPARED TO EUR 3 MLN IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.NET LOSS FOR Q1 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.218 MLN.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS DECREASED BY EUR 1.379 MLN IN Q1 2017.PAION CONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 MADE ON 16 MARCH 2017 WITH PUBLICATION OF 2016 FINANCIAL RESULTS.PAION'S MAJOR GOALS FOR 2017 ARE CONTINUATION AND COMPLETION OF ONGOING CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN U.S. AND HANDOVER OF COMPLETED WORK TO COSMO.POSITIVE DATA ANNOUNCED IN U.S. SAFETY TRIAL WITH REMIMAZOLAM IN HIGH-RISK COLONOSCOPY PATIENTS.FINANCIAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH PLAN.

Paion FY net loss shrinks to 20.1 million euros

Paion AG : Cash position of 30.1 million euros ($32.32 million) as of Dec. 31, 2016 . FY revenues amounted to 4.3 million euros in reporting period, an increase of 4.2 million euros compared to previous year . FY research and development costs amounted to 23.4 million euros, a decrease of 6.0 million euros compared to prior year . Net loss of 20.1 million euros was below range of 24.5 million euros to 27.5 million euros projected for fiscal year 2016 (2015: 28.2 million euros) . Positive remimazolam data in pivotal U.S. Phase III study for procedural sedation during colonoscopy . To conduct a phase III program in EU, paion currently expects funding needs of approximately 20 million to 25 million euros up until filing, subject to further discussions with regulatory authorities . In 2017, Paion expects revenues of approximately 5.8 million euros .Expects research and development expenses to be between approximately 18 million and 20 million euros for 2017, depending on progress of development.

Paion AG says COO Jürgen Raths agrees to resign before contract ends

Paion AG : Says it made changes in the management board .Says COO Jürgen Raths agreed to resign from office prior to end of his current appointment expiring on August 31, 2017 and will leave management board of company in March 2017.

Paion FY revenues up at 4.3 million euros

Paion AG : Capital increase; preliminary, unaudited key group financial figures for 2016 . Net loss in 2016 amounted to 20.1 million euros (previous year: net loss of 28.2 million euros) . Revenues in 2016 amounted to 4.3 million euros (previous year: 0.1 million euros) . Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 30.1 million euros as of 31 december 2016 (31 december 2015: 32.7 million euros) .Should development, filing and approval through cosmo in procedural sedation in U.S. go according to plan, paion will not need additional funding to bring remimazolam to U.S. Market.

Paion to issue about 2.4 mln shares at EUR 2.05 per share

Paion AG : To issue about 2.4 million shares at 2.05 euros per share in capital increase with subscription rights . Paion will receive gross proceeds of about 4.99 million euros ($5.33 million) for capital increase with subscription rights . To increase company's registered share capital against contribution in cash from 55,757,094.00 euros by 2,439,023.00 euros to 58,196,117.00 euros .Intends to use proceeds of capital increase primarily to prepare and submit an application for market approval of Remimazolam in Japan.

PAION completes patient recruitment in U.S. clinical safety trial of remimazolam

PAION AG : Announced on Monday successful completion of patient recruitment in U.S. clinical safety trial of remimazolam in high-risk patients undergoing colonoscopy . Said no drug-related serious adverse events have been reported .Headline data expected in the first half of 2017.

Paion 9-month net loss narrows to 16.06 million euros

Paion AG : Net loss for first nine months of 2016 amounted to 16.061 million euros compared to a net loss of 20.391 million euros in prior-year period . Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 35.906 million euros as of 30 September 2016, an increase of 3.226 million euros compared to 31 December 2015 . Confirms its outlook for current fiscal year announced on 10 August 2016 . Expects revenues of approximately 4 million euros in 2016 resulting primarily from upfront payment of 10 million euros received from Cosmo in July 2016 . Remaining approximately 6 million euros of upfront payment are expected to be recognized as revenues in 2017 . Financial outlook assumes that no further license agreements are entered into during 2016 .FY net loss is expected to be between 21.5 million and 24 million euros, a decrease compared to previous year (2015: 28.2 million euros).