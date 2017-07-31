Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Maverix Metals announces signing of $20 mln credit agreement

July 31 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc ::Maverix Metals announces signing of US$20,000,000 credit agreement and exercise of participation rights by Pan American Silver.Maverix Metals announces signing of US$20,000,000 credit agreement and exercise of participation rights by Pan American Silver.Maverix Metals Inc - subscribe for 5 million common shares of Maverix on non-brokered private placement basis for gross proceeds to maverix of C$6.75 million.Maverix Metals Inc - CEF agreed to provide maverix with a US$20 million senior secured term loan facility.Maverix Metals Inc - upon closing of financings, Pan American Silver will own about 36% of total issued and outstanding common shares of company.Maverix Metals Inc - Pan American Silver will exercise its anti-dilution rights in connection with CEF private placement.Maverix Metals Inc - Maverix intends to use proceeds from debt and equity financings to acquire additional precious metals royalties and streams.Maverix Metals - Pan American Silver to subscribe for 2.3 million common shares on non-brokered private placement basis at price of C$1.35 per common share.Maverix Metals Inc - Maverix intends to use proceeds from debt and equity financings to acquire additional precious metals royalties and streams.

Brixton Metals to acquire mine from Pan American Silver

June 22 (Reuters) - Brixton Metals Corp ::Brixton Metals to acquire the past-producing hog heaven mine from pan american silver with historical estimate of 47.3 million ounces of silver.Brixton Metals Corp - agreement provides that Brixton will issue $1 million in common shares of company to pan american on closing of transaction.Brixton Metals - entered asset purchase and sale agreement with Pan American Silver Corp. to acquire 100 percent interest in hog heaven project.

Pan American Silver announces qtrly earnings per share $0.13

May 9 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp :Pan American Silver announces unaudited net earnings of $20.0 million ($0.13 per share) for the first quarter of 2017.Qtrly gold production was 37.7 thousand ounces compared with 41.2 thousand ounces in q1 2016.Qtrly silver production was 6.20 million ounces compared with 6.42 million ounces in Q1 of 2016.Says consolidated all-in sustaining costs per silver ounce sold were $12.63 in q1 2017 compared with $13.12 in Q1 2016.Qtrly revenue of $198.7 million was 26% higher than $158.3 million reported in q1 2016.Qtrly basic adjusted earnings $0.06 per share.Qtrly basic earnings per share $0.13.Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $184.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S."expansion of dolores mine is on track with underground mine development scheduled for completion in 2017"."There have been no revisions to pan american's guidance for 2017, as provided in its press release dated January 12, 2017".

Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold

April 25 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp :Total consideration for cose transaction is $15 million, of which $7.5 million is deferred.Pan American Silver to acquire cose project from Patagonia Gold.Total consideration for cose transaction includes a 1.5 pct net smelter return royalty.Co's unit Minera Triton Argentina will acquire 100 pct of Patagonia Gold's Cap-Oeste Sur Este project in Santa Cruz, Argentina.Patagonia Gold has been granted an exclusive option to purchase from Co's unit, the Calcatreu gold-silver project for $15 million.

Pan American Silver preliminary qtrly gold production 43,900 ounces

Pan American Silver Corp : Pan american silver announces strong preliminary 2016 operating results and three-year outlook . Preliminary 2016 silver production of 25.4 million ounces exceeded original forecast provided in january 2016 . Pan american silver corp - preliminary qtrly gold production 43,900 ounces . Sees 2017 silver production 26.0 million ounces - 28.0 million ounces . Pan american silver corp says anticipate spending approximately $21 million on near-site and regional exploration in 2017 . Pan american silver corp - sees 2017 total gold production 155,000 - 165,000 ounces . Pan american silver corp says capital expenditures are expected to total $140 to $150 million in 2017 .Sees expects silver and gold production to rise significantly in second half of 2017.

Pan American Silver reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.28

Pan American Silver Corp : Pan American Silver Corp - 2016 silver production guidance increased to 25.0 million ounces - 25.7 million ounces from 24.0 million ounces - 25.0 million ounces . Pan American Silver announces net earnings of $0.28 per share in the third quarter, and revises 2016 outlook for silver production and costs . Q3 earnings per share $0.28 . Q3 revenue rose 47 percent to $233.6 million . Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 . Reaffirming its outlook for gold production of 175.0 to 185.0 thousand ounces in 2016 . Says silver production in Q3 2016 was 6.36 million ounces compared with 6.61 million ounces in Q3 2015 . Sees 2016 capital expenditures reduced to $185 to $200 million from $200 to $215 million .Gold production was 50.4 thousand ounces in Q3 of 2016.

Pan American Silver Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Pan American Silver Corp : On pace to meet production targets for 2016 . Pan american silver announces net earnings of $34.2 million ($0.22 per share) in the second quarter . Q2 earnings per share $0.22 . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 . Lowered our guidance for cash costs and all-in sustaining costs per ounce by 30% and 16%, respectively, for 2016 . Q2 revenue $192.3 million versus $174.2 million last year . Qtrly silver production was 6.33 million ounces, down slightly from 6.65 million ounces produced in q2 2015 . Reducing annual 2016 cash costs guidance by 30% to range between $6.50 and $7.50 per ounce . Reaffirming its FY targets for silver production of between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces .Reaffirms FY gold production of between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces.

Pan American Silver acquired 42.85 mln common shares of Maverix for consideration of C$52,823,048

Pan American Silver Corp : Acquired 42.85 million common shares of Maverix for consideration of C$52,823,048 .Acquired Maverix Metals Inc for C$ $1.23 per common share.

Pan American Silver files for mixed shelf of upto $500 mln

Pan American Silver Corp :Pan American Silver Corp files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing.

Pan American Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

Pan American Silver Corp : Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.0125 per share . Increased silver production 6% to 6.42 million ounces in Q1 . Increased gold production 10% to 41,200 ounces in Q1 . Qtrly silver production increased 6% to 6.42 million ounces . Remains confident that it will achieve its full year 2016 operational forecasts . Qtrly revenue $158.3 million versus $178.1 million . Expects to produce between 24.0 million and 25.0 million ounces of silver and between 175,000 and 185,000 ounces of gold in 2016 . Expects to invest between $135.0 million and $140.0 million in project development at its La Colorada and Dolores Mines . "Our two expansion projects at La Colorada and Dolores are advancing on schedule and on budget" . Qtrly net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (basic) $0.01 . Pan American silver announces its unaudited 2016 first quarter results .Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02.