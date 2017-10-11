Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PageGroup forecasts in-line FY operating profit

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PAGEGROUP PLC ::Q3 EMEA GROSS PROFIT ‍79.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 66.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 ASIA PACIFIC GROSS PROFIT ‍37.0​ MILLION STG VERSUS 32.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 UK GROSS PROFIT ‍34.9​ MILLION STG VERSUS 37.8 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 AMERICAS GROSS PROFIT ‍26.1​ MILLION STG VERSUS 21.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.Q3 GROSS PROFIT OF ‍177.3​ MILLION STG VERSUS 158.6 MILLION STG YEAR AGO.‍HEADCOUNT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 1,438 VERSUS 1,298 AT JUNE END​.‍"OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR OPERATING PROFIT REMAINS IN LINE WITH CURRENT CONSENSUS"​.‍THERE REMAIN A NUMBER OF CHALLENGES AS WE CONTINUE THROUGH 2017 AND INTO 2018​.GROWTH IN ‍UK WAS DOWN -7.6 PCT, WITH CLIENT AND CANDIDATE CONFIDENCE LEVELS CONTINUING TO BE IMPACTED BY BREXIT NEGOTIATIONS AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY​.

Pagegroup posts HY group pre-tax profit 56.9 mln stg

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pagegroup Plc :HY REVENUE OF 673.1 Mln STG VERSUS 575.9 MLN STG YEAR AGO.HY GROUP OPERATING PROFIT UP 9.2% TO 56.9 MLN STG, +20.9% IN REPORTED RATES.HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 56.9 MLN STG VERSUS £46.9M YEAR AGO.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 4.0% TO 3.90 PENCE PER SHARE, TOTALLING £12.3M.SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 12.73 PENCE PER SHARE, TOTALLING £40.0M.SAYS FEE EARNER HEADCOUNT GREW 276 (+5.9%) TO END HALF YEAR AT RECORD LEVEL FOR GROUP OF 4,987.MARGIN ON TEMPORARY PLACEMENTS IMPROVED SLIGHTLY TO 21.1% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017.

PageGroup Q1 gross profit up at 170.3 mln stg

Pagegroup Plc : Q1 2017 trading update . Q1 gross profit 170.3 million stg versus 142.2 million stg year ago, up 9.1 percent at constant currency . UK delivered flat result, best performance for a year, despite client, candidate confidence levels remaining impacted by brexit uncertainty - CEO . Q1 UK gross profit 36.4 million stg versus 36.4 million stg year ago, down 0.1 percent at constant currency . Continued to experience challenging market conditions in several larger markets, such as Brazil, Singapore and within financial services . UK Q1 fee earner headcount fell 9 percent . Number of uncertainties remain through 2017, including impact of Brexit in UK, elections in Europe, Brazil's macro-economic challenges . "We will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, while being able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions" - CEO . UK Q1 private sector saw flat growth, public sector down 2 percent .UK candidate and client confidence levels remain impacted by uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Pagegroup reports FY gross profit of 621 mln pounds

Pagegroup Plc - : FY revenue 1.196 billion pounds versus 1.06 billion pounds in 2015 . FY gross profit 621 million pounds versus 532.8 million pounds in 2015 . Total ordinary dividend increased 4.2 pct to 11.98 pence . FY conversion rate of 16.3 percent versus. 16.2 percent in 2015 .In UK, client and candidate confidence levels were impacted by EU referendum result, with activity levels reduced.

PageGroup reports c.4 pct rise in Q4 group gross profit

Pagegroup Plc : Fourth quarter and full year 2016 trading update . Q4 gross profit growth of 3.8. pct and 3.0. pct for full year . Q4 strongest growth in EMEA +12.4 pct . Q4 Uk -6.7 pct impacted by continued uncertain market conditions . Q4 Fx increased reported gross profit by c.22 mln stg and operating profit by c.4 mln stg . FY group gross profit +3.0 pct (+11.7 pct in reported) to 621.1 mln stg, a record year for group . FX increased reported FY gross profit by 48.3 mln stg and operating profit by c. 10 mln stg . FY operating profit expected to be towards top end of range of current market forecasts (company compiled forecast range of 91.0-100.6 mln stg) . In UK, client and candidate confidence levels deteriorated further, with activity levels also reduced .Challenging market conditions also continued in several of our other larger markets, particularly Brazil and financial services, notably in New York.

PageGroup CEO does not expect UK hiring recover in current quarter

PageGroup Plc CEO Steve Ingham: Companies and candidates in the UK are being "slightly" cautious after Brexit . Slightly fewer jobs in the UK at the moment . Weaker performance in UK hiring is coming through in financial services, with more concerns around top level jobs . Do not see UK hiring conditions recovering in the current quarter For the full story on PageGroup, click on: [nL8N1CH0ZL] Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

PageGroup says H1 gross profit up 6.5 pct

PageGroup Plc : Half-year results for period ended June 30 2016 . Says group gross profit up 3.6 pct to 299.2 mln stg at constant exchange rates . Says strongest growth in EMEA up 12.0 pct . Says H1 operating profit increased 12.1 pct to 47.1 mln stg . Says interim dividend up 4.2 pct to 3.75 pence per share, totalling 11.6 mln stg .Says remain mindful of ongoing macro-economic uncertainty in UK.

Pagegroup CEO says largely business as usual in the UK so far

Pagegroup Plc : Ceo says 1-2 jobs that have gone on hold, 1-2 candidates have turned down offers that they possibly may have accepted before Brexit . Ceo says largely "business as usual" in the UK so far Further company coverage: [PAGE.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Page Group says Q2 gross profit growth of 3.7 pct

Pagegroup Plc : Q2 strongest growth in emea +13.6%; benelux +30%; southern europe +25% in constant currency . Q2 uk -2.3% impacted by pre-referendum uncertainty; page personnel +2%; temporary +3% in constant currency . Within disciplines in q2, financial services was down 7%, though this only represents 4% of uk . Second quarter and first half 2016 trading update . Group gross profit growth of 3.7% in line with q1 (8.0% growth on a reported basis) . It is too early to say how result of eu referendum will impact our results going forward, but environment leading up to vote caused a slightly weaker result in june-ceo .Will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, whilst remaining able to respond quickly to any changes in market conditions-ceo.

Michael Page International plc announces chairman change

Michael Page International plc:Says appointment of David Lowden as chairman of the company with effect from Dec. 31, 2015.Says David succeeds Robin Buchanan who retires from the board on same date.