Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

PAGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,000.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-110.25 (-0.58%)
Prev Close
Rs19,111.20
Open
Rs19,273.80
Day's High
Rs19,290.10
Day's Low
Rs18,934.10
Volume
695
Avg. Vol
13,788
52-wk High
Rs19,575.00
52-wk Low
Rs12,387.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:21am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Page Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.01 billion rupees versus profit of 5.75 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Page Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 21 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 03:46am EST 

Page Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 628.8 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.29 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 520.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.43 billion rupees.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd announces payment date for third interim dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 02:47am EST 

Page Industries Ltd:Says that date fixed for payment of third interim dividend is on or before March 4, 2016.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd declares third interim dividend
Thursday, 11 Feb 2016 02:40am EST 

Page Industries Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Feb. 11, 2016, inter alia, has declared third 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share.  Full Article

Page Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 9 Nov 2015 03:27am EST 

Page Industries Ltd:Declared payment of second interim dividend of 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share value of 10 Indian rupees each.Says date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before Nov. 30.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct

* June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year

