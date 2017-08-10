Page Industries Ltd (PAGE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Page Industries June-qtr profit rises about 26 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Page Industries Ltd :June quarter profit 853 million rupees versus profit of 679.5 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.01 billion rupees versus profit of 5.75 billion rupees last year.

Page Industries Dec-qtr profit up about 21 pct

Page Industries Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 628.8 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.29 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 520.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 4.43 billion rupees.

Page Industries Ltd announces payment date for third interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Says that date fixed for payment of third interim dividend is on or before March 4, 2016.

Page Industries Ltd declares third interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Feb. 11, 2016, inter alia, has declared third 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share.

Page Industries Ltd declares second interim dividend

Page Industries Ltd:Declared payment of second interim dividend of 21 Indian rupees per share on an equity share value of 10 Indian rupees each.Says date fixed for payment of dividend is on or before Nov. 30.