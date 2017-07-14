Edition:
Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)

PAM.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

46.50ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.60 (+3.56%)
Prev Close
$44.90
Open
$45.50
Day's High
$46.75
Day's Low
$45.20
Volume
2,404,124
Avg. Vol
1,055,993
52-wk High
$47.75
52-wk Low
$19.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Wartsilä wins power plant maintenance order in Argentina
Friday, 14 Jul 2017 03:00am EDT 

July 14 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp :Says will take full operations and maintenance responsibility for Pampa Energia S.A.'s <<>> installation in the Buenos Aires province, Argentina.  Full Article

Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 05:28pm EST 

Pampa Energia Sa : Board approved reorganization consisting of merger by absorption between company, Petrobras Argentina S.A. .Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization.  Full Article

Finland's Wartsila wins $80 mln power plant order from Argentina
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 03:00am EST 

Wartsila Oyj Abp : Says will supply a 101 MW power plant to Pampa Energía S.A. in Argentina . Says the value of the order is approximately 75 million euros ($80 million) .Project is included in Wartsilä's order book in the fourth quarter of 2016, power plant will be delivered during 2017 and is scheduled to be fully operational in December 2017.  Full Article

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sells its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia SA
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 07:40am EDT 

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia.  Full Article

Photo

Petrobras Argentina sale under scrutiny in Brazil

BRASILIA Brazilian prosecutors plan to investigate last year's controversial sale of the Argentine subsidiary of Petrobras, Brazil's state-controlled oil company, a lawyer representing some Petrobras shareholders said on Wednesday.

