Pampa Energia SA (PAM.BA)

Wartsilä wins power plant maintenance order in Argentina

July 14 (Reuters) - Wartsila Oyj Abp :Says will take full operations and maintenance responsibility for Pampa Energia S.A.'s << >> installation in the Buenos Aires province, Argentina.

Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization

Pampa Energia Sa : Board approved reorganization consisting of merger by absorption between company, Petrobras Argentina S.A. .Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization.

Finland's Wartsila wins $80 mln power plant order from Argentina

Wartsila Oyj Abp : Says will supply a 101 MW power plant to Pampa Energía S.A. in Argentina . Says the value of the order is approximately 75 million euros ($80 million) .Project is included in Wartsilä's order book in the fourth quarter of 2016, power plant will be delivered during 2017 and is scheduled to be fully operational in December 2017.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sells its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia SA

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia.