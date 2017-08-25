Pan African Resources PLC (PANJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pan African Resources wins environmental permits to build Elikhulu

Aug 25 (Reuters) - PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC ::INTEGRATED WATER USE LICENCE FOR ELIKHULU HAS BEEN GRANTED BY DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND SANITATION, FOR A PERIOD OF 20 YEARS.‍ALL ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATORY PERMITS ARE THEREFORE IN PLACE TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION OF ELIKHULU​.

Pan African Resources sees FY HEPS down 38-28 pct

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Pan African Resources Plc ::SEES FY HEPS 38% TO 28% LOWER THAN 30.20 CENTS FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

Sylvania Platinum enters into agreement with Pan African Resources to acquire Phoenix Platinum Mining Proprietary

July 31 (Reuters) - Sylvania platinum Ltd :Has entered into agreement with Pan African Resources to acquire Phoenix Platinum Mining Proprietary for a purchase price of 89 million rand.

Pan African says to dispose Par Coal for 275 million rand

Pan African Resources Plc :Will dispose of all its shares and loan accounts in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pan African Resources Coal Holdings Proprietary Limited(Par Coal), to Coal Of Africa Limited for total consideration of r275 million.

NUM says concluded voluntary separation package, retrenchment agreements with Evander gold mine

National Union Of Mineworkers : Concluded both voluntary separation package and retrenchment agreements on 10th of March 2017 with Evander gold mine . currently the affected employees are 976 from 2 400 who were likely to be retrenched . Will start with voluntary separation package and redeployment to other mines to reduce number of 976 affected employees . Should VSP and redeployment not assist in avoiding retrenchment, we will then engage in retrenchment process Further company coverage: [PAFR.L] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Pan African sees 21-41 pct higher HEPS for six months to Dec. 31

Pan African Resources Plc : Trading statement and operational update for the six months reporting period ended Dec. 31 2016 .Sees 21 - 41 pct higher HEPS than 12.43 cents HEPS for prior reporting period (therefore estimated HEPS of 15.08 cents to 17.56 cents)..

Pan African announces Elikhulu feasibility study results

Pan African Resources Plc : Announces positive results for independent definitive feasibility study for its Elikhulu Tailings project . Planned commencement date of project is Jan 2017, with first gold forecast for 2018 last quarter . Annual recoverable gold production of approximately 56,000 ounces for its initial eight years of operations . Project is expected to add approximately 25 pct to group's current production profile . Initial capital cost is forecast at approximately 1.74 bln rand . AISC of $523/oz over life of project . Rand Merchant Bank provided co with approvals for a 1 bln rand underwritten 5-year debt facility on competitive terms .Group is evaluating a number of funding proposals to fund balance of initial project capital.

Pan African Resources says FY revenue up 43.1 pct

Pan African Resources Plc : Pan African Resources Plc: provisional audited results & final dividend announcement . FY group's profit after taxation in rand terms increased by 160.2 pct to 547.0 mln rand(2015: 210.2 mln rand) . FY group revenue increased by 43.1 pct to 3.63 bln rand(2015: 2.54 bln rand) . Producing in excess of 200,000oz of gold for financial year . FY delivered record gold production, with gold sales increasing by 16.5 pct to 204,928oz (2015: 175,857oz) . FY all-in sustaining cost per kilogramme increased marginally in rand terms to 405,847/kg rand(2015: 402,221/kg rand) .Board of directors has proposed an increased final dividend of 300 mln rand.

Pan African sees FY HEPS 152-172 pct higher

Pan African Resources Plc :Sees FY HEPS 152 pct to 172 pct higher than 11.67 cents HEPS for prior reporting period (being HEPS of 29.45 cents to 31.79 cents).