Paragon Banking Group PLC (PARA.L)

Paragon Banking buys back 3.6 Mln shares for 15 mln stg

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Paragon Banking Group Plc :‍PARAGON HAS BOUGHT BACK 3,609,860 SHARES FOR A TOTAL COST OF 15 MILLION STG (EXCLUDING EXPENSES)​.‍BRINGS TOTAL COST OF SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER BUY-BACK PROGRAMME (EXCLUDING EXPENSES) SINCE ITS ANNOUNCEMENT IN 2014 TO 165 MILLION STG​.‍COST OF PROGRAMME TO DATE INCLUDING EXPENSES IS 165.3 MILLION STG​.

Paragon Group ‍completes 50.0 mln pounds extension to share buy-back programme​

July 4 (Reuters) - Paragon Group of Companies Plc ::Completed 50.0 mln stg extension to its share buy-back programme which was notified to market on 23 November 2016​.Bbrings total cost of shares acquired under buy-back programme (excluding expenses) since announced in 2014 to 150 mln stg.Cost of programme to date including expenses is 150.3 mln stg.

Paragon H1 pretax profit falls 0.1 pct to 69.4 million stg

May 23 (Reuters) - Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :H1 pretax profit fell 0.1 percent to 69.4 million stg.Interim dividend 4.7 penceper share.Underlying profit increased by 1 pct to 70.1 million stg (2016 H1: 69.4 million stg), whilst absorbing 5.5 million stg of tier 2 bond costs.Statutory profit before tax reduced by 0.1 pct to 69.4 million stg (2016 h1: 69.5 million stg).Paragon bank underlying profit grew to 14.2 million stg (2016 h1: loss of 0.8 million stg).EPS up by 7.3 pct to 20.5p (2016 h1: 19.1p).Return on tangible equity increased to 13.5 pct(2016 h1: 12.7 pct).Capital levels remain strong, with cet1 of 15.9 pct (2016 h1: 16.1 pct).Dividend up by 9.3 pct to 4.7p, reflecting group's confidence in its outlook.New buy-to-let lending at 556.2 million stg (2016 h1: 823.6 million stg).Buy-To-Let lending pipeline up 111.7 stg to 742.3 million stg (2016 h1: 350.6 million stg).Non buy-to-let new business as a proportion of total group new business increased to 35.6 pct (2016 h1: 28.9 pct).Asset finance lending up strongly to 106.6 million stg (2016 h1: 57.7 million pct).buy-to-let pipeline has more than doubled across period and points to lending volumes for full year exceeding our original expectations.Well positioned to exploit opportunities that will emerge from additional pra underwriting rules due later this year.Whilst buy-to-let market, overall, is forecast to be subdued, we are confident of growing our market.

Paragon Group says Q1 profit at 33.1 mln pounds

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : Trading update . Underlying operating profits for quarter of £33.1 million were in line with management's expectations . Carry cost of group's subordinated bonds will dampen reported profits in early part of year prior to repayment of £110 million bond maturing in April 2017 . With total originations and investments of £380.7 million compared to £254.4 million in previous quarter . Throughout final months of 2016 buy-to-let market saw lenders tightening criteria ahead of pra underwriting changes which took full effect on 1 January 2017 . Paragon had implemented majority of these changes a year ago, in January 2016 . Group's pipeline continued to grow from its low point in summer . Too early to determine full extent of PRA changes on market, and further changes due later in year . Strong pipeline positions group to achieve its anticipated new business volumes for year . Idem capital had a strong trading period, with £95.4 million of gross investments . Following temporary withdrawal of vendors from market around eu referendum. IDEM Capital continues to see a healthy pipeline of opportunities .Continues to see progress in each of its operating divisions and remains confident in achieving its expectations for year..

Paragon Group says to buy back shares worth up to 12.5 mln stg

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :Entered into irrevocable,non‐discretionary programme with UBS AG to repurchase amount of shares no greater than 12.5 mln stg.

Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : Further 12 million stg is payable over following five years, subject to performance conditions . Consideration is being paid from Paragon's existing cash resources . Acquisition of premier asset finance limited . Purchase of 10 pct of issued share capital in premier asset finance limited . Business will be acquired by Paragon Bank Plc's asset finance division, Paragon Bank Asset Finance Limited . Regulatory approval has been received for transaction .Initial consideration for purchase is 8.5 million stg, payable in cash.

Paragon Group of Companies trading in line with expectations

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc : In line with management's expectations . Pipeline at 30 June 2016 stood at £339.0 million compared to £350.6 million at start of quarter . Capital ratios remain strong, with its CET1 and leverage ratios standing at 16.2% and 6.7% respectively at end of June . There is potential for further disruption following referendum vote, although it is too early for scale of this to be determined . Q3 pretax profit rose 9 percent to 106.3 million stg . Trading update . Underlying operating profits (before fair value items and acquisition related costs) were £109.9 million, 12.1% higher . Group's loan portfolios have maintained their strong performance in credit, profit and in cash flow . Buy-To-Let lending for nine months to 30 June 2016 was £989.6 million, 21.2% higher . New lending levels slowed during Q3 to £166.0 million . Disruptions to market caused by combination of stamp duty changes and uncertainty in run up to referendum . Redemption rate reduced in Q3 and is now trending more in line with longer term expectations. .Expects to deliver profits for 2016 financial year in line with management's expectations.

Paragon Group says to repurchase shares

Paragon Group Of Companies Plc :Announces it has commenced, through UBS Limited, an irrevocable, non-discretionary programme to purchase shares on its own behalf.