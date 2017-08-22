Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Parrot H1 operating loss narrows to 42.3‍​ million euros

Aug 22 (Reuters) - PARROT SA ::H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 42.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES A DECREASE IN GENERAL PUBLIC PRODUCTS SALES AND A CONTINUED ANNUAL INCREASE IN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS.

Parrot Q2 revenue at EUR ‍​35.1 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed

July 28 (Reuters) - PARROT SA : :Q2 REVENUE EUR ‍​35.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL-YEAR TARGETS CONFIRMED‍​.CURRENTLY LOOKING INTO PROPOSAL FOR JV TO DEVELOP BUSINESS WITH DEDICATED LIGHT DRONES FOR THE SECURITY AND DEFENSE MARKET.FOR H2: WILL RECORD CONTRACTION IN SALES OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND CONTINUED YOY AND QUARTER-ON-QUARTER GROWTH FOR BUSINESS SOLUTIONS.

Parrot says U.S. patent case against Parrot dismissed

May 22 (Reuters) - Parrot SA ::U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED.

Parrot Q1 revenues up at 28.6 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - PARROT SA :Q1 REVENUES EUR 28.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 EBIT (RESTATED) EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 38.9 MILLION QUARTER AGO.Q1 COMMERCIAL DRONES ACCELERATING (REVENUES UP +73%).SAYS FOR Q2 "BASE EFFECT IS NOT FAVORABLE FOR CONSUMER PRODUCTS DUE TO THE SEASONAL TRENDS FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGNS".PARROT IS CONFIRMING ALL ITS FULL-YEAR TARGETS AS ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 1, 2017.Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS (RESTATED) OF EUR 44.7 MILLION QUARTER AGO.

Parrot Q4 net result swings to loss of 44.7 million euros

Parrot SA : Q4 revenue 85.1 million euros ($89.8 million) versus 108.2 million euros year ago . Q4 EBIT loss of 38.9 million euros versus profit of 5.1 million euros year ago . Q4 net loss group share 44.7 million euros versus profit 4.5 million euros year ago . The reorganization announced on January 9, 2017 is moving forward . Expects growth to accelerate for commercial drones . The job protection plan proposed to employees in France is currently being negotiated. It could lead to a net loss of 150 positions . In other countries, the reorganization is currently being finalized, with a reduction of around 100 positions . Impact of transition on 2017 accounts is now estimated at 20 million euros (versus 25 million euros announced early January), with around 2/3 non-recurring expenses . Parrot is targeting global revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability in 2017 . Expects to see a very significant reduction in its cash requirements, despite its payment for the remaining Pix4D shares, scheduled for the second quarter, and the financing of its transition in 2017 . Confirms its previous target to return to profitability by 2018 . Expects growth in commercial drone business, changes in the range of consumer drones to ensure effective control over margins in 2017.

Parrot's unit partners with Agribotix to offer drone and data processing solution

Parrot SA :Agribotix partners with co's unit senseFly to offer agricultural clients a professional-grade, end-to-end drone and data processing solution.

Parrot has entered into discussions of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia

Parrot Sa : Has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a project of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia . This partnership would provide the best conditions to develop connected vehicles of the highest quality and benefit from Faurecia's industrial power and complementary expertise . Faurecia would subscribe to a share capital increase in Parrot Automotive, which would grant Faurecia a 20 pct shareholding, based on an enterprise value of Parrot Automotive of 100 million euros ($107.13 million) .In addition, at the initiative of either by 2022, Faurecia could hold the entire share capital of Parrot Automotive.

Parrot Q3 revenue falls to 58.4 million euros

Parrot SA : Q3 revenue 58.4 million euros ($62.98 million) versus 77.8 million euros year ago . Q3 net loss group share 26.3 million euros versus profit 6.1 million euros year ago . Q3 EBITDA loss of 14.9 million euros versus profit of 9.1 million euros year ago .Expects Q4 revenue of around 100 million euros.

Parrot revises growth targets

Parrot SA : Said on Friday, now expects to record global revenues around 55 million euros ($61.7 million) for the third quarter of 2016 .The strong seasonality expected for fourth-quarter sales will not make it possible for the Group to deliver global growth for the full year.

Parrot Q2 revenue down at 64.8 million euros

Parrot Sa : Q2 restated EBIT loss 18.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago . Q2 restated revenue of 64.8 million euros versus 69.2 million euros a year ago .Q2 net loss group share of 27.9 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago.