Parrot SA (PARRO.PA)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - PARROT SA ::H1 NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 2.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 42.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 67.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.SEES A DECREASE IN GENERAL PUBLIC PRODUCTS SALES AND A CONTINUED ANNUAL INCREASE IN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS.
July 28 (Reuters) - PARROT SA : :Q2 REVENUE EUR 35.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 40.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.FULL-YEAR TARGETS CONFIRMED.CURRENTLY LOOKING INTO PROPOSAL FOR JV TO DEVELOP BUSINESS WITH DEDICATED LIGHT DRONES FOR THE SECURITY AND DEFENSE MARKET.FOR H2: WILL RECORD CONTRACTION IN SALES OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND CONTINUED YOY AND QUARTER-ON-QUARTER GROWTH FOR BUSINESS SOLUTIONS.
May 22 (Reuters) - Parrot SA ::U.S. PATENT CASE AGAINST PARROT DISMISSED.
May 15 (Reuters) - PARROT SA :Q1 REVENUES EUR 28.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q1 EBIT (RESTATED) EUR 11.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 38.9 MILLION QUARTER AGO.Q1 COMMERCIAL DRONES ACCELERATING (REVENUES UP +73%).SAYS FOR Q2 "BASE EFFECT IS NOT FAVORABLE FOR CONSUMER PRODUCTS DUE TO THE SEASONAL TRENDS FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGNS".PARROT IS CONFIRMING ALL ITS FULL-YEAR TARGETS AS ANNOUNCED ON MARCH 1, 2017.Q1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS (RESTATED) OF EUR 44.7 MILLION QUARTER AGO.
Parrot SA : Q4 revenue 85.1 million euros ($89.8 million) versus 108.2 million euros year ago . Q4 EBIT loss of 38.9 million euros versus profit of 5.1 million euros year ago . Q4 net loss group share 44.7 million euros versus profit 4.5 million euros year ago . The reorganization announced on January 9, 2017 is moving forward . Expects growth to accelerate for commercial drones . The job protection plan proposed to employees in France is currently being negotiated. It could lead to a net loss of 150 positions . In other countries, the reorganization is currently being finalized, with a reduction of around 100 positions . Impact of transition on 2017 accounts is now estimated at 20 million euros (versus 25 million euros announced early January), with around 2/3 non-recurring expenses . Parrot is targeting global revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability in 2017 . Expects to see a very significant reduction in its cash requirements, despite its payment for the remaining Pix4D shares, scheduled for the second quarter, and the financing of its transition in 2017 . Confirms its previous target to return to profitability by 2018 . Expects growth in commercial drone business, changes in the range of consumer drones to ensure effective control over margins in 2017.
Parrot SA :Agribotix partners with co's unit senseFly to offer agricultural clients a professional-grade, end-to-end drone and data processing solution.
Parrot Sa : Has entered into exclusive discussions in relation to a project of partnership between its subsidiary, Parrot Automotive, and Faurecia . This partnership would provide the best conditions to develop connected vehicles of the highest quality and benefit from Faurecia's industrial power and complementary expertise . Faurecia would subscribe to a share capital increase in Parrot Automotive, which would grant Faurecia a 20 pct shareholding, based on an enterprise value of Parrot Automotive of 100 million euros ($107.13 million) .In addition, at the initiative of either by 2022, Faurecia could hold the entire share capital of Parrot Automotive.
Parrot SA : Q3 revenue 58.4 million euros ($62.98 million) versus 77.8 million euros year ago . Q3 net loss group share 26.3 million euros versus profit 6.1 million euros year ago . Q3 EBITDA loss of 14.9 million euros versus profit of 9.1 million euros year ago .Expects Q4 revenue of around 100 million euros.
Parrot SA : Said on Friday, now expects to record global revenues around 55 million euros ($61.7 million) for the third quarter of 2016 .The strong seasonality expected for fourth-quarter sales will not make it possible for the Group to deliver global growth for the full year.
Parrot Sa : Q2 restated EBIT loss 18.4 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros a year ago . Q2 restated revenue of 64.8 million euros versus 69.2 million euros a year ago .Q2 net loss group share of 27.9 million euros versus loss of 4.9 million euros a year ago.
