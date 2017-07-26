PayPoint plc (PAYP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paypoint Q1 group organic net revenue grew 4.2 pct to 28.4 mln stg

July 26 (Reuters) - PAYPOINT PLC ::PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 GROUP ORGANIC NET REVENUE GREW 4.2% TO £28.4 MILLION FROM £27.3 MILLION.PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 UK PARCEL VOLUMES GREW BY 16.6% TO 6.1 MILLION IN QUARTER.PAYPOINT PLC - Q1 UK RETAIL SERVICES NET REVENUE GREW BY 10.5% DRIVEN BY PAYPOINT ONE, CARD PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS AND ATM TRANSACTIONS.PAYPOINT PLC - FULL YEAR OUTLOOK REMAINS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE.PAYPOINT PLC - ON TARGET TO ACHIEVE 8,000 INSTALLATIONS BY END OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR, WITH 5,000 TERMINALS ALREADY IN SERVICE.

Paypoint says net revenue up 6.6 pct to 33.3 mln stg

Paypoint Plc : Says quarterly update for three months ended Dec. 31 2016 . Says trading for quarter was in line with our expectations with continued growth in retail services . Says net revenue([3]) grew 6.7 pct to 33.3 mln stg . Says transaction volume from retail services was up by 11.8 pct, with strong growth from parcels (20.1 pct) and card payments (11.9 pct) .Says group had net cash of 92.5 mln stg (Sept. 30: 49.6 mln stg).

PayPoint sells mobile payments business to Volkswagen Financial for 26.5 mln stg

PayPoint Plc : Announces sale of mobile payments to Volkswagen Financial Services AG for 26.5 million stg paid in cash at completion today . Deloitte LLP acted as corporate finance adviser and Mills & Reeve LLP as legal adviser to PayPoint on sale .A dividend of gross sale proceeds, which amounts to 38.9p per share, will be paid on 11 jan.

Paypoint CEO says overall Q1 trading meets expectations

Paypoint Plc : Overall trading for Q1 remains in line with our expectations - CEO . Performance2 for q1 transactions increased to 172.8 million, up 1 pct, excluding transactions for online payments business . Says bill and general transactions were 5 pct lower than last year primarily due to reduced levels of energy consumption in quarter . Says net cash at 30 June was £74million 4, compared to £81 million 4 at 31 March 2016 . Revenue increased to £51 million, up 3 pct, and net revenue 3 increased to £29 million, up 8 pct, excluding online payments business . Says top-ups decreased 17.3 pct from last year as a result of decline in top-ups other than e-money in quarter .Says business processed 16.0 million bill payments in period, up 10 pct on last year.

PayPoint says CFO George Earle to retire

Paypoint Plc : George Earle will retire from his role as finance director and executive director of company during 2017 . Rachel Kentleton has agreed to join Paypoint board with effect from 3 january 2017 in order to succeed George as finance director and executive director . George joined Paypoint as group finance director in september 2004 .Rachel is currently group director strategy and implementation at Easyjet Plc..

PayPoint FY adj oper profit up, plans 25 mln stg capital return over 5 years

PayPoint Plc : FY retail services transactions grew by 17.8% to 140.0 million . Profit before tax £8.2 million after £42 million impairment net of profit on sale of online . Net revenue up 1.9% in retail networks . Adjusted operating profit before impairment and profit on disposal grew by 1.2% .We are adopting a cautious approach to return of capital and plan to release surplus over a period of five years at £25 million per annum..

PayPoint Plc declares interim dividend

PayPoint Plc:Declares interim dividend of 14.2p per share (2014: 12.4p) to be paid on Dec. 17, 2015 to shareholders on the register at Dec. 4, 2015.