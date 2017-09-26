Paysafe Group PLC (PAYS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Paysafe investors back takeover of firm by Blackstone/CVC

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PAYSAFE GROUP PLC ::RESOLUTION OVER PAYSAFE SALE TO FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC WAS PASSED ON A POLL VOTE AT EGM​.

Paysafe Group posts HY revenue of $538.7 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc :HY REVENUE AT $ 538.7 MILLION VERSUS $486.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY ADJUSTED EBITDA AT $169.2 MILLION VERSUS $144.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.HY STATUTORY PROFIT AFTER TAX AT $73.7 MILLION VERSUS $64.5 MILLION.NET DEBT AS OF JUNE 30 AT $259.9 MILLION.

Paysafe reaches deal on cash offer by Blackstone, CVC funds

Aug 4 (Reuters) - PAYSAFE GROUP PLC ::2.7 ANNOUNCEMENT - RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER.CO, PI UK BIDCO ANNOUNCE THEY REACHED DEAL ON TERMS OF RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER TO BE MADE BY BIDCO FOR PAYSAFE.UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION, EACH PAYSAFE SHAREHOLDER WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE: 590 PENCE IN CASH PER PAYSAFE SHARE.ACQUISITION VALUES ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF PAYSAFE AT APPROXIMATELY £2.96 BILLION.PI UK BIDCO IS NEWLY-INCORPORATED CO JOINTLY-OWNED BY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY CVC.ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN Q4 OF 2017.PI TOPCO LIMITED ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SPECTRUM GLOBAL LIMITED, WHEREBY PAYSAFE'S UNIT TO BE SOLD TO SPECTRUM GLOBAL.

Paysafe to buy Merchants' Choice Payment Solutions for $470 mln

July 21 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc ::Paysafe to acquire Merchants' Choice Payment Solutions for $470 million.‍acquisition of MCPS expands Paysafe's processing scale and product-set for isos and merchants in North America​.‍consideration of $470 million, which is payable in cash, will be funded by a $380 million incremental loan facility.‍BMO Capital Markets acted as financial adviser to paysafe and Stikeman Elliott LLP served as legal counsel.‍acquisition is expected to close in q3 of 2017.Consideration of $470 mln, which is payable in cash, will be also partly funded by $90 mln from existing cash funds​​​.

Paysafe says received takeover proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and CVC Capital

July 21 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc ::Paysafe Group statement regarding possible offer.Paysafe Group Plc says that it has received a preliminary, conditional proposal from funds managed by Blackstone and funds managed by CVC Capital partners.under terms of possible offer, ordinary shareholders of paysafe would receive 590 pence in cash per ordinary share in paysafe.consortium indicated financing requirements to be funded in part with proceeds of disposal of business consortium considers to be non-core.

Paysafe confirms FY 2017 guidance of low double-digit organic revenue growth

May 9 (Reuters) - Paysafe Group Plc ::Interim management statement.Paysafe continues to perform in line with management expectations expressed at group's full-year results for 2016..Paysafe reiterates its FY 2017 guidance of low double-digit organic revenue growth.

Paysafe reports adjusted EBITDA of $301 mln

Paysafe Group Plc - :Group exceeds $1bn in revenue for first time and delivers adjusted EBITDA of $301 mln and statutory operating profit of $194 mln for the year ended Dec. 31.

Paysafe appoints Tim Thurman as chief digital officer

Paysafe Group Plc : Paysafe appoints Tim Thurman chief digital officer . Appointed Tim Thurman as its chief digital officer, reporting to Paysafe president and CEO Joel Leonoff .Thurman will join company on March 27.

Paysafe Group announces share buyback of up to 100 mln stg

Paysafe Group Plc : Share buyback programme . Intends to commence an inaugural share buyback programme of up to 100 million stg . Maximum number of shares that company will be able to purchase under programme will be 48.1 million shares in capital of co .Management sees headroom for buybacks to remain attractive at levels well in excess of current share price..

Paysafe sticks by full-year adj EBITDA forecast

Paysafe Group Plc : Paysafe continues to perform in line with management expectations . Expectations for revenue, adjusted EBITDA unchanged .Sees revenue in range of $970 mln - $990 mln and an adjusted EBITDA range of $287 mln - $293 mln, based on an adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.6 pct.