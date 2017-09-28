Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Premium Brands Holdings announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces the acquisition of Ontario based Skilcor Foods.Says ‍it has acquired a 100 pct interest in Ontario based Skilcor Food Products​.Premium Brands Holdings Corp - deal will be funded through premium brands' existing bank facilities and is expected to be immediately accretive to its annual earnings per share and free cash flow per share.​.

Premium Brands acquires Ontario based Leadbetter Foods

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Leadbetter Foods.Transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities​.Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to its annual earnings per share and free cash flow per share​.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q2 revenue C$577.4 million

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record second quarter 2017 results and declares third quarter 2017 dividend.Q2 revenue C$577.4 million versus I/B/E/S view C$561.3 million.Q2 earnings per share C$0.90.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.94.Company is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range.Company expects to continue to incur start-up costs at Phoenix plant until middle of Q4 of 2017.Company is projecting $5.0 million in total Phoenix plant start-up costs for 2017.

Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52

May 15 (Reuters) - Premium Brands Holdings Corp :Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend.Q1 revenue c$478.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$492.6 million.Q1 earnings per share c$0.52.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range.

Generational Equity announces sale of Interprovincial Meat Sales to Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Generational Equity - announces sale of its client, Interprovincial Meat Sales Ltd. to premium Brands Holdings Corporation .Generational Equity - acquisition closed February 2, 2017; acquistion details were not disclosed.

Premium Brands Holdings Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Q4 earnings per share C$0.67 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.71 . Premium Brands Holdings corporation announces record fourth quarter 2016 results and 10.5 pct increase in its dividend . Q4 revenue C$532.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$509.2 million . Premium brands holdings corp says 10.5 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share or $1.68 per share on an annual basis .Premium brands holdings - in terms of timing, specialty foods expects majority of its organic volume growth in 2017 to be in latter half of year.

Premium Brands Holdings buys Diana's Seafood

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corp - Diana's will be included in its premium food distribution segment .Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces acquisition of Diana's Seafood.

Premium brands holdings corporation announces acquisition of Island City Baking

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces acquisition of island city baking, conte foods and larosa fine foods . Premium Brands Holdings Corp - purchase price for island city and conte foods was $20.3 million .Premium Brands Holdings Corp - deals expected to be immediately accretive to both earnings per share and free cash flow per share on an annual basis.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp announces $100 mln financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Premium Brands Holdings Corp - : Will issue on "bought-deal" basis, $100 million aggregate principal amount convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture . Intends to use net proceeds of offering to reduce indebtedness, for future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes .Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces $100,000,000 financing of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

Premium brands to acquire Ontario based Belmont Meat

Premium Brands Holdings Corp : Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces the acquisition of Ontario based Belmont Meat Products Limited . Deal for $50.0 million . Says deal consists of $49.2 million in cash and $0.8 million in common shares of Premium Brands . Premium Brands Holdings Corp- transaction will be funded through Premium Brands' existing bank facilities .Premium Brands Holdings Corp- deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share and free cash flow per share.