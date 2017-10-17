Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::SELLS TAKKO COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN.

Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY AG: THOMAS OLEK'S CONTRACT AS A MEMBER OF THE MANAGING BOARD EXTENDED PREMATURELY THROUGH TO 2023.

Publity buys fully rented office building in Mülheim an der Ruhr

Aug 22 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS FULLY RENTED OFFICE BUILDING IN MÜLHEIM AN DER RUHR FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FONDS NR. 6.

Publity H1 net income up 31 pct at 5.5 million euros

Aug 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::H1 EBIT UP BY 27 PERCENT TO EUR 8.1 MILLION.H1 ‍REVENUE UP BY 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.9 MILLION​.CONFIDENT REGARDING REMAINDER OF 2017.ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ARE SET TO TOTAL AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION BY END OF 2017 AND AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018.H1 ‍NET INCOME (HGB ACCOUNTING) LIFTED BY AROUND 31 PERCENT TO EUR 5.5 MILLION, UP FROM EUR 4.2 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​.

Publity says AuM up at 4.0 billion euros

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG :ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP AT 4.0 BILLION EUROS FROM 3.2 BILLION EUROS AT THE END OF 2016.REAFFIRMS AUM OUTLOOK FOR 2017, 2018.

Publity H1 net profit up 30 pct at 5.5 million euros

July 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::ENJOYS FURTHER HIGHER REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN H1 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES.‍NET PROFITS IN H1 2017 UP BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT TO EUR 5.5 MILLION - EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.91​.H1 EBIT UP BY 27 PERCENT TO EUR 8.1 MILLION; REVENUES UP BY AROUND 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.9 MILLION.‍BELIEVES THAT ITS EXISTING PROPERTY PIPELINE WILL CAUSE ITS AUM TO RISE TO AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION THROUGH TO END OF 2017, AND TO AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018​.

Publity sells "Office Center Ismaning" to Hallmann Holding Investment GmbH

July 11 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::HAS SOLD "OFFICE CENTER ISMANING" IN ISMANING NEAR MUNICH TO THE AUSTRIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTOR HALLMANN HOLDING INVESTMENT GMBH AFTER A TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD​.

Publity buys office property in Wilhelmshaven​

July 4 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS OFFICE PROPERTY IN WILHELMSHAVEN FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FUND NO. 8 ​.

Publity buys high-quality office property in Neuss

June 27 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::ACQUIRES HIGH-QUALITY OFFICE PROPERTY IN NEUSS.

Publity sells office property "Kontorhaus" in Frankfurt

June 14 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG :PUBLITY AG AFTER A 2.5 YEAR HOLDING PERIOD, HAS SOLD OFFICE PROPERTY "KONTORHAUS" IN MAINZER LANDSTRAßE TO SUISS PECUNIA REAL ESTATE AG SUCCESSFULLY.