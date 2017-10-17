Publity AG (PBYG.DE)
37.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.04 (-0.09%)
€37.28
€37.49
€37.49
€37.10
6,994
13,056
€42.25
€29.22
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity buys fully rented office building in Mülheim an der Ruhr
Aug 22 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity H1 net income up 31 pct at 5.5 million euros
Aug 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity says AuM up at 4.0 billion euros
Aug 15 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity H1 net profit up 30 pct at 5.5 million euros
July 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity sells "Office Center Ismaning" to Hallmann Holding Investment GmbH
July 11 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity buys office property in Wilhelmshaven
July 4 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity buys high-quality office property in Neuss
June 27 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
Publity sells office property "Kontorhaus" in Frankfurt
June 14 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG
BRIEF-Publity extends rental agreements in Bielefeld and Aschheim (Munich)
* PUBLITY EXTENDS RENTAL AGREEMENTS IN BIELEFELD AND ASCHHEIM (MUNICH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)