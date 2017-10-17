Edition:
Publity AG (PBYG.DE)

PBYG.DE on Xetra

37.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€37.28
Open
€37.49
Day's High
€37.49
Day's Low
€37.10
Volume
6,994
Avg. Vol
13,056
52-wk High
€42.25
52-wk Low
€29.22

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Publity sells Takko company headquarters in Nordrhein-Westfalen
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 03:41am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::SELLS TAKKO COMPANY HEADQUARTERS IN NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN.  Full Article

Publity: CEO Thomas Olek's contract extended till 2023
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 04:27am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PUBLITY AG: THOMAS OLEK'S CONTRACT AS A MEMBER OF THE MANAGING BOARD EXTENDED PREMATURELY THROUGH TO 2023.  Full Article

Publity buys fully rented office building in Mülheim an der Ruhr
Tuesday, 22 Aug 2017 04:00am EDT 

Aug 22 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS FULLY RENTED OFFICE BUILDING IN MÜLHEIM AN DER RUHR FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FONDS NR. 6.  Full Article

Publity H1 net income up 31 pct at 5.5 million euros
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 06:28am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::H1 EBIT UP BY 27 PERCENT TO EUR 8.1 MILLION.H1 ‍REVENUE UP BY 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.9 MILLION​.CONFIDENT REGARDING REMAINDER OF 2017.ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ARE SET TO TOTAL AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION BY END OF 2017 AND AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018.H1 ‍NET INCOME (HGB ACCOUNTING) LIFTED BY AROUND 31 PERCENT TO EUR 5.5 MILLION, UP FROM EUR 4.2 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​.  Full Article

Publity says AuM up at 4.0 billion euros
Tuesday, 15 Aug 2017 03:30am EDT 

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG :ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP AT 4.0 BILLION EUROS FROM 3.2 BILLION EUROS AT THE END OF 2016.REAFFIRMS AUM OUTLOOK FOR 2017, 2018.  Full Article

Publity H1 net profit up 30 pct at 5.5 million euros
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 05:26am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::ENJOYS FURTHER HIGHER REVENUES AND EARNINGS IN H1 2017 ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY FIGURES.‍NET PROFITS IN H1 2017 UP BY MORE THAN 30 PERCENT TO EUR 5.5 MILLION - EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.91​.H1 EBIT UP BY 27 PERCENT TO EUR 8.1 MILLION; REVENUES UP BY AROUND 11 PERCENT TO EUR 12.9 MILLION.‍BELIEVES THAT ITS EXISTING PROPERTY PIPELINE WILL CAUSE ITS AUM TO RISE TO AROUND EUR 5.2 BILLION THROUGH TO END OF 2017, AND TO AROUND EUR 7 BILLION BY END OF 2018​.  Full Article

Publity sells "Office Center Ismaning" to Hallmann Holding Investment GmbH
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 03:53am EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::HAS SOLD "OFFICE CENTER ISMANING" IN ISMANING NEAR MUNICH TO THE AUSTRIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTOR HALLMANN HOLDING INVESTMENT GMBH AFTER A TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD​.  Full Article

Publity buys office property in Wilhelmshaven​
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 03:30am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::BUYS OFFICE PROPERTY IN WILHELMSHAVEN FOR PUBLITY PERFORMANCE FUND NO. 8 ​.  Full Article

Publity buys high-quality office property in Neuss
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 04:51am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG ::ACQUIRES HIGH-QUALITY OFFICE PROPERTY IN NEUSS.  Full Article

Publity sells office property "Kontorhaus" in Frankfurt
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 06:59am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - PUBLITY AG :PUBLITY AG AFTER A 2.5 YEAR HOLDING PERIOD, HAS SOLD OFFICE PROPERTY "KONTORHAUS" IN MAINZER LANDSTRAßE TO SUISS PECUNIA REAL ESTATE AG SUCCESSFULLY.  Full Article

