PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)
360.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-6.90 (-1.88%)
Rs367.70
Rs368.00
Rs369.75
Rs356.80
247,839
2,374,150
Rs395.70
Rs143.98
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business
PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees
P C Jeweller Dec-qtr profit down about 27 pct
PC Jeweller approves issue of preference shares of up to 2.57 bln rupees
* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business