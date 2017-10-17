PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​.Says co plans to add 15 to 20 new stores by end march 2018.Says export business remained stable in quarter.

PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pc Jeweller Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.07 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 21.40 billion rupees versus 16.75 billion rupees last year.

PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1

July 10 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.

PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees

May 25 (Reuters) - Pc Jeweller Ltd :Says recommended issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.Says approved increase in authorized share capital to 7 billion rupees.

P C Jeweller Dec-qtr profit down about 27 pct

PC Jeweller Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 21.07 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 21.80 billion rupees.

PC Jeweller approves issue of preference shares of up to 2.57 bln rupees

PC Jeweller Ltd : Board approves issue of convertible preference shares of up to 2.57 billion rupees .