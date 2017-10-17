Edition:
United States

PC Jeweller Ltd (PCJE.NS)

PCJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

360.80INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.90 (-1.88%)
Prev Close
Rs367.70
Open
Rs368.00
Day's High
Rs369.75
Day's Low
Rs356.80
Volume
247,839
Avg. Vol
2,374,150
52-wk High
Rs395.70
52-wk Low
Rs143.98

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 05:06am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​.Says co plans to add 15 to 20 new stores by end march 2018.Says export business remained stable in quarter.  Full Article

PC Jeweller June-qtr profit up about 27 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:06am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pc Jeweller Ltd ::June quarter profit 1.36 billion rupees versus profit of 1.07 billion rupees last year.June quarter total income 21.40 billion rupees versus 16.75 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

PC Jeweller allots 179.2 mln shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
Monday, 10 Jul 2017 08:27am EDT 

July 10 (Reuters) - PC Jeweller Ltd :Says allotted 179.2 million shares as fully paid-up bonus shares in ratio of 1:1.  Full Article

PC Jeweller approves increase in share capital to 7 bln rupees
Thursday, 25 May 2017 02:55am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Pc Jeweller Ltd :Says recommended issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio.Says approved increase in authorized share capital to 7 billion rupees.  Full Article

P C Jeweller Dec-qtr profit down about 27 pct
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 08:23am EST 

PC Jeweller Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.07 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 21.07 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.47 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 21.80 billion rupees.  Full Article

PC Jeweller approves issue of preference shares of up to 2.57 bln rupees
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 02:41am EDT 

PC Jeweller Ltd : Board approves issue of convertible preference shares of up to 2.57 billion rupees .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

PC Jeweller Ltd News

BRIEF-PC Jeweller Q2 sales growth rate over 30 pct in domestic business‍​

* Says witnessing growth by SSG and new stores; achieved over 30 percent sales growth rate in q2 in domestic business‍​

» More PCJE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials