PCC Rokita To Raise 20 Mln Zlotys Through Series EF Bonds Issuance

April 10 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::TO ISSUE 200,000 SERIES EF BONDS AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 ZLOTYS EACH.7-YEAR EF SERIES BONDS TO BEAR 5 PERCENT INTEREST PER ANNUM.

PCC Rokita FY EBITDA Down At 266.4 Mln Zlotys

March 9 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT FY NET PROFIT WAS 182.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 202.7 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY REVENUE 1.29 BLN ZLOTYS VS 1.11 BLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 201.1 MLN ZLOTYS VS 234.3 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.FY EBITDA 266.4 MLN ZLOTYS VS 290.4 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.

PCC Rokita To Raise 250 Mln Zlotys Through Series EE Bonds

March 5 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::TO ISSUE 250,000 SERIES EE BONDS AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 100 ZLOTYS EACH.6-YEAR EE SERIES BONDS TO BEAR 5 PERCENT INTEREST PER ANNUM‍​.

PCC Rokita To Up Its Stake In IRPC Polyol To 50%

Feb 28 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::TO BUY 25% STAKE IN IRPC POLYOL COMPANY LTD (IRPC POLYOL) FROM IRPC PUBLIC CO LTD FOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT 6.22 MILLION ZLOTYS.AFTER THE TRANSACTION THE COMPANY WILL OWN 50% OF IRPC POLYOL'S STAKE.

PCC Rokita Plans To Up Its Stake In IRPC Polyol To 50%

Feb 27 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::SUPERVISORY BOARD AGREES ON PURCHASE OF 25 PERCENT STAKE OF BANGKOK-BASED IRPC POLYOL COMPANY LTD.TO BUY 25 PERCENT STAKE IRPC POLYOL FOR ABOUT 6.2 MILLION ZLOTYS.ALREADY OWNS 25 PERCENT STAKE OF IRPC POLYOL.AFTER TRANSACTION CO TO HOLD 50 PERCENT STAKE OF IRPC POLYOL.

PCC Rokita Allots 0.3 Million Of Series ED Bonds

Dec 20 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::ALLOTS 0.3 MILLION OF SERIES ED BONDS.SUBSCRIPTION REDUCTION RATE FOR SERIES ED BOND AT 53.5 PERCENT.SERIES ED BOND ACQUIRED AT 100 ZLOTYS EACH.

PCC Rokita To Buy Coal From PGG For 160 Mln Zlotys

Dec 8 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT FOR COAL DELIVERY WITH POLSKA GRUPA GORNICZA SP. Z O.O. (PGG).THE ESTIMATED VALUE OF THE AGREEMENT FOR THE NEXT FIVE-YEAR PERIOD IS OVER 160 MILLION ZLOTYS.

PCC Rokita To Issue 0.3 Million Of Series ED Bonds

Nov 30 (Reuters) - PCC Rokita SA ::RESOLVES TO ISSUE 0.3 MILLION OF SERIES ED BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE 100 ZLOTY EACH.6-YEAR SERIES ED BONDS WIIL BEAR FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 5 PERCENT PA.

PCC Rokita Q3 net profit down at 25.6 million zlotys

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF 25.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 30.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 312.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 265.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT OF 33.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.

PCC Rokita allots 250,000 series EC bonds

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PCC ROKITA SA ::ALLOTS 250,000 SERIES EC BONDS WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 100 ZLOTYS PER BOND, REDUCTION RATE FOR ISSUE WAS AT 20.1 PCT‍​.