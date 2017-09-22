Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Precision drilling announces addition of new director

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp :Precision Drilling Corp announces addition of new director.Precision Drilling Corp - ‍addition of Susan MacKenzie to its board of directors​.

Precision Drilling provides hurricane Harvey's impact on operations

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp ::Announces us$100,000 pledge to U.S. Gulf Coast relief efforts and provides U.S. operational update.Says Company's U.S. field operations have not been adversely impacted by severe weather across Texas Gulf Coast.Says company may experience delays with rig moves but does not anticipate any material financial or operational impacts as a result​.

Precision Drilling reports Q2 loss per share C$0.12

July 31 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp ::Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2017 second quarter financial results.Q2 loss per share C$0.12.Q2 revenue C$276 million versus I/B/E/S view C$272.3 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Precision Drilling Corp - full year capital spending expected to be $138 million.Precision Drilling Corp - ‍"we expect tier 1 rigs to remain preferred rigs of customers globally​".Precision Drilling Corp - 2017 capital program has increased by approximately $19 million as co elected to upgrade existing erp system.Precision Drilling Corp - ‍in U.S., co grew active rig count by 56pct throughout first half of 2017​.Precision Drilling Corp - "‍following opec's actions to limit production to stabilize oil prices, we have experienced increased demand for our rigs​".Precision Drilling - to date in 2017, about 53% of canadian industry's active rigs and 80% of u.s. Industry's active rigs were drilling for oil targets.Precision Drilling Corp - ‍most "competitive market" in which co operates remains shallower parts of western canadian sedimentary basin​.Precision Drilling Corp - ‍expect that demand for "leading edge high efficiency" tier 1 rigs will continue to strengthen​.

Precision Drilling expects Canadian activity to be at trough levels for the year

May 15 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp :Precision Drilling announces 2017 analyst and investor day highlights and activity update.Precision Drilling Corp - expects current Canadian activity to be at trough levels for year due to Canadian market's annual spring break up.Precision Drilling Corp - in U.S., Precision currently has 55 active rigs and quarter-to-date average active rig count in U.S. is 58 rigs.Precision Drilling Corp - expects to have five additional rigs contracted and activated over next three weeks.Precision Drilling Corp - internationally, activity continues to progress as expected with eight rigs active in quarter.

Precision Drilling Corp Q1 loss per share C$0.08

April 24 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp :Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2017 first quarter financial results.Q1 loss per share C$0.08.Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q1 revenue C$346 million versus I/B/E/S view C$341.6 million.Precision Drilling Corp - during quarter, we activated 17 rigs in U.S. Growing from 39 to 56 operating rigs by end of quarter.Full year capital spending expected to be C$119 million.Precision Drilling Corp - In Canada, experienced a seasonal peak of 91 active rigs in quarter.Precision Drilling Corp - "during q1, we experienced some increased costs, primarily due to repositioning rigs".Precision Drilling Corp - average service rig revenue per operating hour in quarter was $636 or $109 lower than Q1 of 2016.Precision Drilling Corp - internationally, have eight active rigs in Middle East and no contract rollovers in 2017.Precision Drilling Corp - "following OPEC's actions to limit production to stabilize oil prices, we have experienced increased demand for our rigs".Precision Drilling Corp - "should commodity prices continue to improve, we expect sequential improvements in pricing in U.S. and deep basin in Canada".Precision Drilling Corp - during Q1, had increased costs, primarily due to repositioning rigs which included moving 6 U.S. rigs from Marcellus and Bakken regions.Precision Drilling Corp - expect pricing improvements in "shallower parts of Canadian market".

Precision Drilling Corp announces retirement Robert Phillips as board chair

Precision Drilling Corp : Precision Drilling Corporation announces retirement of board chair and appointment of incoming chair . Precision Drilling - Robert Phillips, chairman of board of directors will not be standing for re-election and will retire from precision's board .Steven Krablin, a current member of board will succeed Phillips as chairman.

Precision Drilling reports proposed private offering of $350 million senior notes

Precision Drilling Corp : Precision Drilling Corp - to offer US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 .Precision - plans to use net proceeds from to redeem its C$200 million of outstanding senior notes due 2019 and for other debt repurchases.

Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 bln

Precision Drilling Corp :Precision Drilling files for mixed shelf offering of $1 billion - SEC filing.

Precision Drilling reports second-quarter results

Precision Drilling Corp : Precision Drilling Corporation announces 2016 second quarter financial results . Q2 loss per share c$0.20 .Q2 earnings per share view c$-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Resources reports 19.1 pct passive stake in Precision Drilling - SEC filing

Franklin Resources Inc reports 19.1 pct passive stake in precision Drilling Corp as of March 31:.