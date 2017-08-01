Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.75 PENCEPER SHARE."BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"."OUR ASPIRATION OVER FIVE YEARS IS TO DOUBLE OUR USED VEHICLE REVENUE".IN H2, WILL MAKE FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO PRICING TO MAINTAIN NEW HIGHER LEVEL OF VOLUME AND ENRICH MARGIN.ANTICIPATE PERFORMANCE FOR 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.H1 USED REVENUE GROWTH, UP 20.9% ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS.H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 9.7% TO 48.5 MILLION STG.

Pendragon Plc : Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Used vehicle revenue growth is a key strategic goal and revenues have grown by 64 pct in 5 years at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 pct . Investment in additional physical capacity for used vehicle sales continues so that we can achieve at least double digit growth in used vehicle revenue in 2017 . Used vehicle revenue up +9.5 pct on a like for like basis (+5.6 pct total) as we continue to increase our market share . Aftersales revenue up +7.3 pct on a like for like basis (+4.1 pct total) as a result of market tailwinds and our initiatives . New vehicle revenue up +3.1 pct on a like for like basis (-1.4 pct total) . Underlying operating margin 2.2 pct - in line with prior year . Our underlying profit before tax has increased by 7.6 pct in year as our growth continues . Believe can achieve at least double digit growth in used revenue in 2017 and aspiration over next five years is to double our used vehicle revenue - CEO . Our growth in used vehicle revenue on a like for like basis in January 2017 exceeded increase required to achieve our growth aspirations . Anticipate our performance for 2017 will be in line with expectations - CEO .Proposing a final dividend of 0.75p per share in respect of 2016.