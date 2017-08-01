Edition:
United States

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L)

PDG.L on London Stock Exchange

29.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-2.52%)
Prev Close
29.75
Open
30.00
Day's High
30.00
Day's Low
29.00
Volume
704,335
Avg. Vol
2,678,024
52-wk High
39.25
52-wk Low
27.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 02:09am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc :INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.75 PENCEPER SHARE."BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"."OUR ASPIRATION OVER FIVE YEARS IS TO DOUBLE OUR USED VEHICLE REVENUE".IN H2, WILL MAKE FURTHER ADJUSTMENTS TO PRICING TO MAINTAIN NEW HIGHER LEVEL OF VOLUME AND ENRICH MARGIN.ANTICIPATE PERFORMANCE FOR 2017 WILL BE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS.H1 USED REVENUE GROWTH, UP 20.9% ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS.H1 UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX UP 9.7% TO 48.5 MILLION STG.  Full Article

Pendragon Q1 underlying pretax profit up 17.6 pct
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 02:00am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc ::Q1 underlying profit before tax increased by 17.6 percent.Strong start to 2017 with significant growth in key market areas of aftersales and used.Remain on track to achieve long term target of doubling used vehicle revenues by 2021.Had over 8 million visitors to evanshalshaw.com and stratstone.com in q1 as online business continues to grow.  Full Article

Pendragon sees 2017 performance in line with expectations
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 02:00am EST 

Pendragon Plc : Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 . Used vehicle revenue growth is a key strategic goal and revenues have grown by 64 pct in 5 years at a compound annual growth rate of 10.4 pct . Investment in additional physical capacity for used vehicle sales continues so that we can achieve at least double digit growth in used vehicle revenue in 2017 . Used vehicle revenue up +9.5 pct on a like for like basis (+5.6 pct total) as we continue to increase our market share . Aftersales revenue up +7.3 pct on a like for like basis (+4.1 pct total) as a result of market tailwinds and our initiatives . New vehicle revenue up +3.1 pct on a like for like basis (-1.4 pct total) . Underlying operating margin 2.2 pct - in line with prior year . Our underlying profit before tax has increased by 7.6 pct in year as our growth continues . Believe can achieve at least double digit growth in used revenue in 2017 and aspiration over next five years is to double our used vehicle revenue - CEO . Our growth in used vehicle revenue on a like for like basis in January 2017 exceeded increase required to achieve our growth aspirations . Anticipate our performance for 2017 will be in line with expectations - CEO .Proposing a final dividend of 0.75p per share in respect of 2016.  Full Article

Pendragon says to buy back 20 million STG worth shares
Friday, 20 May 2016 02:00am EDT 

Pendragon Plc :Will commence an initial £20 million share buyback programme of its ordinary shares.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pendragon PLC News

BRIEF-Pendragon HY pretax profit up 9.7 pct

* "BELIEVE THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE AT LEAST DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN USED REVENUE IN 2017"

» More PDG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials