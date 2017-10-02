Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SA's National Union of Mineworkers signs three-year wage agreement with Petra Diamonds​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - SA'S NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS: :‍NUM SIGNED A THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT WITH PETRA DIAMONDS​.‍HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT WITH PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED AT CULLINAN DIAMOND MINE​.‍WAGE AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JULY 2017 AND SHALL REMAIN IN FORCE UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020​.‍PARTIES AGREED TO BASIC SALARIES WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2017 UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020 AS FOLLOWS​.‍THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL INCREASES TO NUM MEMBERS IN REGION OF 9% TO 10% FOR YEAR ONE​.‍THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL INCREASES TO NUM MEMBERS IN REGION OF AND 8 PERCENT FOR YEAR 2 AND 3.

Petra gets government backing to resume exports from Tanzania mine

Sept 27 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ::UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN TANZANIA.‍RECEIVED AUTHORISATION FROM TANZANIA GOVERNMENT TO RESUME DIAMOND EXPORTS AND SALES FROM WILLIAMSON MINE IN TANZANIA​.RESOLUTION HAS NOT YET BEEN REACHED WITH REGARDS TO PARCEL OF 71,654.45 CARATS FROM WILLIAMSON THAT WAS BLOCKED FOR EXPORT.‍EXACT TIMING AND PROCESS FOR NEXT DIAMOND PARCEL EXPORT TO MARKETING OFFICE IN ANTWERP AND SALE WILL NOW BE FINALISED BETWEEN CO, GOVERNMENT​.

Petra Diamonds ‍confirms it receives notice from NUM, underground mining affected

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd :‍CONFIRMS RECEIVED NOTICE FROM NUM INDICATING INTENTION TO STRIKE AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE IN SOUTH AFRICA FROM SEPTEMBER 22.‍CULLINAN MINE HAS NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY LABOUR DISRUPTION AND PRODUCTION CONTINUES THERE AS NORMAL​.‍SITUATION REMAINS SAME THAT WHILE UNDERGROUND MINING AFFECTED, PLANT TREATMENT IS CONTINUING AT NEAR NORMAL CAPACITY AT BOTH OPERATIONS​.COMPANY REMAINS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH NUM IN ORDER TO RESOLVE SITUATION.

‍S.Africa's NUM to strike at Petra Diamonds' Koffiefontein Mine

Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers::‍NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS (NUM) - SERVED PETRA DIAMONDS WITH A 48 HOURS NOTICE TO EMBARK ON A PROTECTED STRIKE AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE IN NORTHERN CAPE​.NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS​ - ‍STRIKE WILL BE IN FORM OF A TOTAL WITHDRAWAL OF LABOUR OF ALL NUM MEMBERS WORKING IN PETRA DIAMONDS AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE.NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS - ‍STRIKE TO START ON SEPT 24 AND WILL CONTINUE INDEFINITELY UNTIL NUM DEMANDS ARE MET​.S.AFRICA'S NUM - DEMANDS 10% WAGE INCREASE, HOUSING SUBSIDY AND LIVING OUT ALLOWANCE OF R1 500 TO BE PAID EVERY MONTH FOR THREE YEARS.NATIONAL UNION OF MIINEWORKERS - STRIKE WILL BE IN FORM OF A TOTAL WITHDRAWAL OF LABOUR OF ALL NUM MEMBERS WORKING IN PETRA DIAMONDS AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE.S.AFRICA'S NUM - "PENSION FUND MUST BE INCREASED FROM 7,5% TO 9% PER EMPLOYER'S CONTRIBUTION".

Petra diamonds confirms labour disruption at Finsch mine and Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV operations

Sept 19 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ::CONFIRMS THAT SINCE LAST NIGHT IS EXPERIENCING LABOUR DISRUPTION AT ITS FINSCH MINE AND THERE IS ALSO DISRUPTION UNDERWAY AT KIMBERLEY EKAPA MINING JV OPERATIONS.COMPANY IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING IMPACT ON BOTH OPERATIONS.PETRA DIAMONDS - ‍ALTHOUGH UNDERGROUND AND SURFACE MINING AFFECTED, PLANT TREATMENT CONTINUING AT NEAR NORMAL CAPACITY AT BOTH OPERATIONS.PLANT TREATMENT IS CONTINUING AT NEAR NORMAL CAPACITY AT BOTH OPERATIONS TREATING SURFACE MATERIAL AND AVAILABLE STOCKPILES.NORMAL OPERATIONS ARE CONTINUING AT CULLINAN AND KOFFIEFONTEIN.COMPANY IS IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS IN ORDER TO RESOLVE SITUATION.

Petra Diamonds announces amendment to covenant measurement

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd ::AMENDMENT TO COVENANT MEASUREMENT.PETRA DIAMONDS - ‍ITS LENDER GROUP HAS AGREED TO WAIVE MEASUREMENT OF TWO MAINTENANCE COVENANT TESTS RELATED TO CONSOLIDATED EBITDA FOR 12 MONTH PERIOD TO, AND AS AT, 30 JUNE 2017​.‍DISTRIBUTION COVENANTS RELATED TO PETRA'S BANKING FACILITIES ARE UNCHANGED​.

Petra Diamonds says FY 2017 production up 8 pct to 4.0 mcts

July 24 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD ::FY 2017 PRODUCTION UP 8% TO 4.0 MCTS (FY 2016: 3.7 MCTS) AND REVENUE UP 11% TO US$477.0 MILLION (FY 2016: US$430.9 MILLION).DIAMOND MARKET REMAINED STABLE THROUGHOUT FY 2017, WITH ROUGH DIAMOND PRICES ON A LIKE FOR LIKE BASIS UP CA. 2% FOR YEAR.TOTAL FY 2017 ABSOLUTE OPERATING COSTS REMAINED IN-LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS DESPITE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES.FY 2017 OPERATIONAL CAPEX (EXCLUDING CAPITALISED BORROWING COSTS) OF US$255.1 MILLION (FY 2016: US$295.8 MILLION).

Petra says on track to achieve record revenue and production figures in FY 2017

June 28 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd ::On track to achieve record revenue and production figures in FY 2017.Production is now estimated to be ca. 8-9% lower than guidance of ca. 4.4 million carats due to slower than anticipated build-up of expansion programmes.

Moody's says new mining charter credit negative, unlikely to be implemented

June 21 (Reuters) - Moody's::Moody's - Revised south African mining charter is credit negative for mining companies.Moody's on s African mining charter - Higher BEE equity holding requirement is credit negative, will likely require miners to use cash or raise debt.Moody's on South African mining charter - "We Expect that current shareholders are unlikely to support a further dilution of their equity interests.".Moody's on mining charter - Revised charter not clearly drafted, is ambiguous in many areas, allowing for no. Of different interpretations.Moody's - Revised mining charter credit negative for s African mining cos as requirements will add to cost of operating mines, reduce free cash flow generation.

Petra Diamonds says Q3 revenue down 1%

April 24 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd ::Revenue down 1% to US$119.1 million, with no revenue from exceptional diamonds.Production during q3 was flat at 999,768 carats (q3 fy 2016: 995,905 carats).Production for nine months to march 31, 2017 up 15% to 3,014,856 carats (nine months to march 31, 2016: 2,625,308 carats.Revenue for 9 months to 31 March 2017 up 27% to us$347.6 million, including us$10.9 million from exceptional diamonds.