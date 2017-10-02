Petra Diamonds Ltd (PDL.L)
81.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
1.00 (+1.24%)
80.75
81.50
86.75
81.25
3,562,983
3,266,096
173.60
59.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SA's National Union of Mineworkers signs three-year wage agreement with Petra Diamonds
Oct 2 (Reuters) - SA'S NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS: :NUM SIGNED A THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT WITH PETRA DIAMONDS.HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT WITH PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED AT CULLINAN DIAMOND MINE.WAGE AGREEMENT IS EFFECTIVE FROM 1 JULY 2017 AND SHALL REMAIN IN FORCE UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020.PARTIES AGREED TO BASIC SALARIES WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JULY 2017 UNTIL 30 JUNE 2020 AS FOLLOWS.THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL INCREASES TO NUM MEMBERS IN REGION OF 9% TO 10% FOR YEAR ONE.THREE-YEAR WAGE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ANNUAL INCREASES TO NUM MEMBERS IN REGION OF AND 8 PERCENT FOR YEAR 2 AND 3. Full Article
Petra gets government backing to resume exports from Tanzania mine
Sept 27 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD
Petra Diamonds confirms it receives notice from NUM, underground mining affected
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd
S.Africa's NUM to strike at Petra Diamonds' Koffiefontein Mine
Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Union of Mineworkers::NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS (NUM) - SERVED PETRA DIAMONDS WITH A 48 HOURS NOTICE TO EMBARK ON A PROTECTED STRIKE AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE IN NORTHERN CAPE.NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS - STRIKE WILL BE IN FORM OF A TOTAL WITHDRAWAL OF LABOUR OF ALL NUM MEMBERS WORKING IN PETRA DIAMONDS AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE.NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS - STRIKE TO START ON SEPT 24 AND WILL CONTINUE INDEFINITELY UNTIL NUM DEMANDS ARE MET.S.AFRICA'S NUM - DEMANDS 10% WAGE INCREASE, HOUSING SUBSIDY AND LIVING OUT ALLOWANCE OF R1 500 TO BE PAID EVERY MONTH FOR THREE YEARS.NATIONAL UNION OF MIINEWORKERS - STRIKE WILL BE IN FORM OF A TOTAL WITHDRAWAL OF LABOUR OF ALL NUM MEMBERS WORKING IN PETRA DIAMONDS AT KOFFIEFONTEIN MINE.S.AFRICA'S NUM - "PENSION FUND MUST BE INCREASED FROM 7,5% TO 9% PER EMPLOYER'S CONTRIBUTION". Full Article
Petra diamonds confirms labour disruption at Finsch mine and Kimberley Ekapa Mining JV operations
Sept 19 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD
Petra Diamonds announces amendment to covenant measurement
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd
Petra Diamonds says FY 2017 production up 8 pct to 4.0 mcts
July 24 (Reuters) - PETRA DIAMONDS LTD
Petra says on track to achieve record revenue and production figures in FY 2017
June 28 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd
Moody's says new mining charter credit negative, unlikely to be implemented
June 21 (Reuters) - Moody's::Moody's - Revised south African mining charter is credit negative for mining companies.Moody's on s African mining charter - Higher BEE equity holding requirement is credit negative, will likely require miners to use cash or raise debt.Moody's on South African mining charter - "We Expect that current shareholders are unlikely to support a further dilution of their equity interests.".Moody's on mining charter - Revised charter not clearly drafted, is ambiguous in many areas, allowing for no. Of different interpretations.Moody's - Revised mining charter credit negative for s African mining cos as requirements will add to cost of operating mines, reduce free cash flow generation. Full Article
Petra Diamonds says Q3 revenue down 1%
April 24 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd
UPDATE 1-Petra Diamonds likely to breach key bank loan condition
Oct 9 Petra Diamonds Ltd said on Monday it was likely to breach a key condition of its banking agreements this year following the temporary shutdown of its mine in Tanzania and labour disruption in South Africa.