Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

June 2 (Reuters) - Patel Engineering Ltd :Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer.

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by more than 50% on cabinet decision on arbitration awards .

Patel Engineering Ltd : The lenders have discussed and decided that sdr route should be opted for to preserve the value of the company .

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering Ltd bags orders worth rs. 2376.85 crores .