Patel Engineering Ltd (PENG.NS)

PENG.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

75.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.00 (-1.31%)
Prev Close
Rs76.60
Open
Rs76.35
Day's High
Rs76.65
Day's Low
Rs75.20
Volume
67,365
Avg. Vol
293,718
52-wk High
Rs107.00
52-wk Low
Rs62.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 06:25am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Patel Engineering Ltd :Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer.  Full Article

Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by over 50 pct on cabinet decision on arbitration awards
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 05:50am EDT 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering's debt to reduce by more than 50% on cabinet decision on arbitration awards .  Full Article

Patel Engineering says lenders decided that SDR route should be opted for co
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 06:06am EDT 

Patel Engineering Ltd : The lenders have discussed and decided that sdr route should be opted for to preserve the value of the company .  Full Article

Patel Engineering gets orders worth 23.77 bln rupees
Friday, 20 May 2016 06:58am EDT 

Patel Engineering Ltd : Patel Engineering Ltd bags orders worth rs. 2376.85 crores .  Full Article

