Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO.WA)

PEO.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

117.50PLN
27 Apr 2018
Change (% chg)

-0.35zł (-0.30%)
Prev Close
117.85zł
Open
118.45zł
Day's High
118.45zł
Day's Low
116.80zł
Volume
369,876
Avg. Vol
571,399
52-wk High
146.30zł
52-wk Low
116.55zł

Bank Pekao says regulator gives green light to 2017 dividend
Monday, 19 Mar 2018 09:02am EDT 

March 19 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) ::POLAND'S BANK PEKAO SAYS THAT FINANCIAL REGULATOR (KNF) ALLOWED IT TO PAY OUT UP TO 100 PERCENT OF 2017 PROFIT IN DIVIDEND.  Full Article

Poland's Bank Pekao says plans dividend of 7.9 zloty per share
Monday, 19 Mar 2018 09:02am EDT 

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) ::Poland's Bank Pekao says it plans to pay out a dividend of 7.9 zloty ($2.31) per share or 99.3 percent of its 2017 unconsolidated net profit.The total amount of the dividend will be 2.074 billion zloty.The planned dividend record date will be July 6, while the actual pay out will be conducted on July 20.A year earlier dividend amounted to 8.68 zloty per share..  Full Article

APN Promise signs deal with Bank PKO for 11.9 mln euros net
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 02:51am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - APN PROMISE SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA PEO.WA DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF MICROSOFT PRODUCTS.THE DEAL IS WORTH 11.9 MILLION EUROS NET AND HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS.  Full Article

UniCredit completes sale of minority stake in Bank Pekao
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 04:37am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit says::has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys.term and conditions of the transaction, as announced on Dec. 8, 2016, remain unchanged .the sale will generate a capital benefit of 70 basis pints on its CET1 ratio fully loaded .  Full Article

Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 04:56am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao) :Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys."Our aim is a result at the end of the year that is close to that from last year," Luigi Lovaglio tells reporters, adding the profit could be slightly lower.  Full Article

UniCredit completes placement of Pekao equity-linked instruments
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 12:28pm EST 

Italy's UniCredit says: successfully ended placement of equity-linked certificates on Pekao shares .total aggregate value of offer is around 500 million euros.  Full Article

Polish bank Pekao's shares rise on UniCredit deal
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 03:17am EST 

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA : Shares in Poland's second-biggest bank Pekao jumped more than 3 percent at the start of trading on Thursday after Italy's UniCredit agreed to sell its 33 percent stake to Polish state entities PZU and PFR. [nL5N1E24LB] . By 0807 GMT shares in Pekao and PZU were up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Further company coverage: [PEO.WA] (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

UniCredit launches placement of Pekao equity-linked certificates
Thursday, 8 Dec 2016 01:47am EST 

Unicredit says: launches placement of 1,916 Pekao equity-linked certificates with aggregate reference amount of around 500 million euros and mandatorily settled in ordinary shares of Bank Pekao on or before Dec. 15, 2019 . Pekao equity linked certificates designed to facilitate disposal at expiry date of UniCredit's remaining 7.3 percent in Pekao Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).  Full Article

Polish PKO to lend up to 3.2 bln zlotys to unnamed client
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 11:48am EST 

: Poland's biggest lender Bank PKO BP says has issued a commitment letter to lend up to 3.2 billion zloty ($775 million) to one of its clients. . Markets are awaiting an announcement of a deal under which Polish state run insurer PZU and state run development fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju (PFR) could buy a 33 percent stake in country's No.2 bank Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit . . Some observers speculate that the state-controlled PKO's credit promise may be related to the expected deal as it is worth exactly 10 percent of Bank Pekao's market capitalisation. . PFR and PKO declined to comment, while PZU said it was not immediately ready for comment. ($1 = 4.1285 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539724; Reuters Messaging: marcin.goclowski.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: PKO LOANS/ (BRIEF).  Full Article

Pekao acquires 8.15 pct stake in PBG
Monday, 21 Nov 2016 05:44am EST 

PBG SA : Said on Friday that under the implementation of an arrangement with creditors, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Pekao) , acquired 62,848,380 shares representing 8.15 pct stake in PBG .Prior to that, Pekao did not own any shares of the company.  Full Article

BNP Paribas closing in on deal to buy Raiffeisen's Polish arm: sources

WARSAW France's BNP Paribas is expected to seal a deal to buy Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish arm in the next few days once last-minute negotiations over the price are settled, two banking sources said on Thursday.

