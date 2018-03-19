Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bank Pekao says regulator gives green light to 2017 dividend

March 19 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) ::POLAND'S BANK PEKAO SAYS THAT FINANCIAL REGULATOR (KNF) ALLOWED IT TO PAY OUT UP TO 100 PERCENT OF 2017 PROFIT IN DIVIDEND.

Poland's Bank Pekao says plans dividend of 7.9 zloty per share

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao SA) ::Poland's Bank Pekao says it plans to pay out a dividend of 7.9 zloty ($2.31) per share or 99.3 percent of its 2017 unconsolidated net profit.The total amount of the dividend will be 2.074 billion zloty.The planned dividend record date will be July 6, while the actual pay out will be conducted on July 20.A year earlier dividend amounted to 8.68 zloty per share..

APN Promise signs deal with Bank PKO for 11.9 mln euros net

June 30 (Reuters) - APN PROMISE SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA PEO.WA DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF MICROSOFT PRODUCTS.THE DEAL IS WORTH 11.9 MILLION EUROS NET AND HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS.

UniCredit completes sale of minority stake in Bank Pekao

June 7 (Reuters) - Italian bank UniCredit says::has completed the disposal of a 32.8 percent stake in Bank Pekao to Poland's PZU and PFR for 10.6 billion zlotys.term and conditions of the transaction, as announced on Dec. 8, 2016, remain unchanged .the sale will generate a capital benefit of 70 basis pints on its CET1 ratio fully loaded .

Pekao CEO says aims at 2017 net profit close to 2016

May 10 (Reuters) - Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Bank Pekao) :Chief Executive of Poland's second-largest bank, Bank Pekao, says aims to achieve in 2017 a net profit at a level close to that from 2016 when it stood at 2.28 billion zlotys."Our aim is a result at the end of the year that is close to that from last year," Luigi Lovaglio tells reporters, adding the profit could be slightly lower.

UniCredit completes placement of Pekao equity-linked instruments

Italy's UniCredit says: successfully ended placement of equity-linked certificates on Pekao shares .total aggregate value of offer is around 500 million euros.

Polish bank Pekao's shares rise on UniCredit deal

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA : Shares in Poland's second-biggest bank Pekao jumped more than 3 percent at the start of trading on Thursday after Italy's UniCredit agreed to sell its 33 percent stake to Polish state entities PZU and PFR. [nL5N1E24LB] . By 0807 GMT shares in Pekao and PZU were up 1.5 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Further company coverage: [PEO.WA] (Reporting By Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Goodman) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).

UniCredit launches placement of Pekao equity-linked certificates

Unicredit says: launches placement of 1,916 Pekao equity-linked certificates with aggregate reference amount of around 500 million euros and mandatorily settled in ordinary shares of Bank Pekao on or before Dec. 15, 2019 . Pekao equity linked certificates designed to facilitate disposal at expiry date of UniCredit's remaining 7.3 percent in Pekao Further company coverage: [CRDI.MI] (Reporting by Milan newsroom).

Polish PKO to lend up to 3.2 bln zlotys to unnamed client

: Poland's biggest lender Bank PKO BP says has issued a commitment letter to lend up to 3.2 billion zloty ($775 million) to one of its clients. . Markets are awaiting an announcement of a deal under which Polish state run insurer PZU and state run development fund Polski Fundusz Rozwoju (PFR) could buy a 33 percent stake in country's No.2 bank Bank Pekao SA from UniCredit . . Some observers speculate that the state-controlled PKO's credit promise may be related to the expected deal as it is worth exactly 10 percent of Bank Pekao's market capitalisation. . PFR and PKO declined to comment, while PZU said it was not immediately ready for comment. ($1 = 4.1285 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 6539724; Reuters Messaging: marcin.goclowski.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)) Keywords: PKO LOANS/ (BRIEF).

Pekao acquires 8.15 pct stake in PBG

PBG SA : Said on Friday that under the implementation of an arrangement with creditors, Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (Pekao) , acquired 62,848,380 shares representing 8.15 pct stake in PBG .Prior to that, Pekao did not own any shares of the company.