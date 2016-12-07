Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia.