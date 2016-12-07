Edition:
United States

Petrobras Argentina SA (PER.BA)

PER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange

22.20ARS
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.25 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
$21.95
Open
$22.00
Day's High
$22.90
Day's Low
$22.00
Volume
394,103
Avg. Vol
96,088
52-wk High
$23.65
52-wk Low
$7.31

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 05:28pm EST 

Pampa Energia Sa : Board approved reorganization consisting of merger by absorption between company, Petrobras Argentina S.A. .Pampa Energía announces corporate intragroup reorganization.  Full Article

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sells its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 07:40am EDT 

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says that it has concluded negotiations for sale of its 67.2 percent stake in Petrobras Argentina SA to Pampa Energia for $892 million.Says stake was held through Petrobras Participaciones SL.Says it will retain 33.6 percent of Rio Neuquen concession in Argentina and 100 percent of Colpa Caranda natural gas fields in Bolivia.  Full Article

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras approves negotiations with Pampa Energia to sell its stake in Petrobras Argentina
Wednesday, 2 Mar 2016 06:49am EST 

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras:Says board has approved the start of exclusive negotiations to sell the company's stake in Petrobras Argentina to Pampa Energia.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Petrobras Argentina SA News

» More PER.BA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials