Pernod Ricard SA (PERP.PA)

Pernod satisfied with Martell cognac inventory levels - CFO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard finance chief Gilles Boaert tells analysts::Says "very happy" with the inventory we have on Martell cognac, "we have the right supply to deliver on the ambition we have on Martell"..Says expects "tough" year in france after Q1 sales in France fell 4 percent.Says says California fires will have an impact on wine supply in the region, group production assets and wineyards in region are safe..

Pernod Ricard CFO says group looking at targeted acquisitions

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard CFO Gillles Bogaert tells Reuters::Says unlikely to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. in fy 2017/18, more likely to reach that goal in next 2-3 years.Pernod ricard cfo says decline in group debt increases leeway for acquisitions, group looking at targeted acquisitions.

Pernod eyes improvement in India sales from Q2 FY 2017/18

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard slides show that::China sales up 2 percent in fy 2016/17 versus 9 percent decline in fy 2015/16.Penod Ricard says Martell cognac up 6 percent in China in FY 2016/17 with growth across whole range, including a return to growth for Cordon bleu, driving positive mix for the brand..Pernod Ricard says Chivas still struggling in China but new commercial and marketing strategy being implemented to improve performance in FY 18.Pernod ricard says India sales up 1 percent in FY 2016/17, highway ban dampening effect on Q4 to continue, to a lesser extent, in H1 FY 18..Pernod Ricard says india expected to improve in FY 18 versus FY 17 starting in Q2.Pernod ricard says Absolut vodka sales still down in the u.s. in a worsening category in FY 2016/17.Pernod ricard says global Chivas sales down 3 percent in FY 2016/17, due to China being in double-digit decline.Pernod Ricard says confident in ability to deliver medium-term objectives: sales growth 4-5 percent, improvement in profit from recurring operations margin.For FY 18, Pernod ricard expects good sales growth to continue in U.S., China, Europe, Jameson and innovation.Pernod Ricard expects FY 17/18 sales to improve versus FY 16/17 in india and for Chivas.

Pernod agrees to buy Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal

June 7 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard SA :Pernod Ricard says agrees to take majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal.Says transaction to close in 90 days.

Pernod still eyes sales growth of over 5 pct in Asia mid-term

May 15 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard CEO for Asia Philippe Guettat tells a conference call::Achieving mid-term Asia sales growth above mid-single digit remains the goal .Pernod Ricard does not plan to take price increases in china for the time being .Pernod working on turnaround plan for Chivas in China.

Pernod Ricard keeps mid-term growth goals

April 20 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bogaert tells Reuters by phone::Hopes Indian sales should be close to being stable in full year 2016/17.Keeps mid-term goal to stabilise Absolut voadka sales in U.S..Reiterates mid-term goal to grow group sales by 4-5 percent.

Pernod Ricard eyes improvement in China

April 20 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard says in slides released along its third-quarter sales that for full year 2016/17 ending June 30::It expects good growth to continue in U.S and Europe, as well as for Jameson whiskey worldwide..It expects an improvement versus FY 2015/16 in China, global travel retail and Absolut vodka .It expects a temporary deceleration in India, due to certain regulatory measures. .

Pernod Ricard confident over Emea/Latam region sales growth

Pernod Ricard Chairman and CEO for Europe, Middle East Africa & Latin America Christian Porta tells a conference call with analysts: Wants to have price increases in Britain in place in April-May, will not give further details as currently negotiating with trade partners. . Pernod Ricard "quite confident" it can achieve over full year the 4 percent sales increase in Emea/Latam region it recorded in H1 .Pernod Ricard has no plans to open new markets in Africa in the short term in view of challenging macroeconomic nd geopoliical conditions. Group already present in seven countries in Africa..

Pernod expects to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. mid-term

Pernod Ricard CFO tells conference call: Pernod Ricard still expects to stabilise Absolut vodka sales in U.S. in medium-term . .

Pernod Ricard H1 sales up 4 pct in China

Pernod Ricard says in slides: China sales up 4 percent in H1 , clear improvement driven by Martell cognac, up 10 pct, scotch whiskies still suffering - slides .Pernod Ricard says demonetisation mainly impacted local whisky brands in india , expects further impact of demonetisatin in H2 - slides.