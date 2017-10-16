Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 766.9 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.61 billion rupees versus 7.04 billion rupees last year.

Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct

July 21 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 740.5 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 7.65 billion rupees versus 7.27 billion rupees last year.

Persistent Systems ‍unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland

July 21 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Says ‍unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx​.Says acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions which are expected to get completed within 3-4 weeks.

India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises

May 9 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd ::Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million.March quarter total income 4.45 billion rupees versus 4.02 billion rupees year ago.

Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care

April 25 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care.Says collaboration for 4 yrs.

Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 728 million rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 7.27 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 731 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 6.77 billion rupees.Says recommends final dividend of INR 3/share.

Persistent Systems partners with MuleSoft

Persistent Systems Ltd :Persistent systems ltd says persistent systems and mulesoft partner to accelerate digital transformation.