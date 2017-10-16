Edition:
Persistent Systems Ltd (PERS.NS)

PERS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

668.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.40 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
Rs652.60
Open
Rs660.00
Day's High
Rs670.00
Day's Low
Rs660.00
Volume
27,343
Avg. Vol
109,997
52-wk High
Rs702.00
52-wk Low
Rs559.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Persistent Systems Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 12 pct
Monday, 16 Oct 2017 06:29am EDT 

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Sept quarter consol net profit 826.2 million rupees versus profit of 734.9 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 766.9 million rupees.Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 7.61 billion rupees versus 7.04 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Persistent Systems June-qtr consol profit up about 2 pct
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 06:35am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 750.9 million rupees versus profit of 732.9 million rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 740.5 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 7.65 billion rupees versus 7.27 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Persistent Systems ‍unit in Germany signs deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland
Friday, 21 Jul 2017 06:02am EDT 

July 21 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Says ‍unit in Germany signed deal with Parx Werk AG, Switzerland to acquire Parx​.Says acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions which are expected to get completed within 3-4 weeks.  Full Article

India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 05:02am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd ::Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million.March quarter total income 4.45 billion rupees versus 4.02 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Persistent Systems and Partners Healthcare team on digital platform for clinical care
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 08:13am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :Says Partners Healthcare and Persistent Systems to team on new industrywide digital platform for clinical care.Says collaboration for 4 yrs.  Full Article

Persistent Systems March-qtr consol profit falls about 0.4 pct
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 06:25am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 728 million rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 779 million rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 7.27 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 731 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 6.77 billion rupees.Says recommends final dividend of INR 3/share.  Full Article

Persistent Systems partners with MuleSoft
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 07:36am EST 

Persistent Systems Ltd :Persistent systems ltd says persistent systems and mulesoft partner to accelerate digital transformation.  Full Article

Persistent Systems Ltd News

