Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS (PETKM.IS)

Petkim faces SCT tax demand and tax penalty of 165 million lira in total

Aug 28 (Reuters) - PETKIM ::SAID ON FRIDAY COMPANY NOTIFIED BY TAX AUTHORITY FOR 66 MILLION LIRA SPECIAL CONSUMPTION TAX (SCT) AND 99 MILLION LIRA TAX PENALTY, UPON AN INVESTIGATION RELATED TO PYGAS CONSUMPTION IN 2014.NOT TO PAY THESE AMOUNTS AT THIS POINT AND WILL USE ALL OF ITS LEGAL RIGHTS, INCLUDING SETTLEMENT AND COURT PROCESS REGARDING THIS NOTIFICATION.

Petkim Q2 net profit rises to 302.5 million lira

Aug 11 (Reuters) - PETKIM PETROKIMYA HOLDING AS ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.84 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 1.18 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS 302.5 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 226.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Petkim reports Q1 net profit of 365.9 mln lira

May 5 (Reuters) - Petkim Petrokimya Holding ::Said on Thursday that Q1 revenue at 1.77 billion lira ($497.25 million)versus 1.11 billion lira year ago.Q1 net profit at 365.9 million lira versus 146.5 million lira year ago.

Socar Turkey Enerji sells 1.32 pct stake in Petkim at total 88.0 mln lira- KAP

Socar Turkey Enerji: Sells 1.32 percent stake in Petkim at 4.44 lira per share for a total of 88.0 million lira ($23.60 million) .Says total indirect and direct stake in Petkim decreases to 51 percent from 52.32 percent after the sale.

Socar Turkey Enerji says plans to sell some Petkim shares - KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):Shareholder Socar Turkey Enerji says plans to sell some of Petkim shares in March.

Petkim proposes net 0.34 lira/shr dividend for 2016

Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS :Said on Monday that proposes FY 2016 dividend of gross 0.4 lira ($0.1079) net 0.34 lira per share payable starting from April 14.

Petkim 2016 net profit rises to 725.8 million lira

Petkim : FY 2016 net profit of 725.8 million lira ($195.26 million) versus 626.4 million lira year ago .FY 2016 revenue of 4.53 billion lira versus 4.53 billion lira year ago.

Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 mln shares in Petkim at 4.35 lira/shr -KAP

Public Disclosure Platform (KAP): Socar Turkey Enerji sells 35.0 million shares in Petkim at 4.35 lira ($1.43) per share .Direct and indirect share of Socar Turkey Enerji's in Petkim decreases to 52.32 percent from 54.65 percent while direct share in Petkim decreases to 1.32 percent from 3.65 percent.

Socar Turkey Enerji plans to sell stake in Petkim in October-KAP

Public Disclosure Platform :Petkim Petrokimya Holding's shareholder Socar Turkey Enerji says plans to sell some of its stakes which were converted into publicly tradable on May 20 2016, in Petkim in October.

Petkim Q2 net profit up at 226.9 mln lira

Petkim Petrokimya Holding A.S. : Said on Thursday that Q2 revenue at 1.18 billion lira ($398.77 million)versus 1.15 billion lira year ago .Q2 net profit up at 226.9 million lira versus 178.6 million lira year ago.