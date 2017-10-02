Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PETR4.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrobras CEO says fuel demand rising in Brazil

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :Brazil's Petrobras CEO Parente says has seen increase in demand for fuels in Brazil.Brazil's Petrobras CEO Parente says firm has gained share in fuels market after change on pricing.Brazil's Petrobras CEO says can not guarantee that IPO of fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora will happen this year.

Vantage Drilling International receives letter from U.S. DOJ

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Vantage Drilling International::Vantage Drilling International says‍ received letter from U.S. DOJ indicating DOJ closed its FCPA investigation without any action​ - SEC filing.Says ‍investigation arose in 2015 from allegations of improper payments to former officials of Petrobras.‍Says it is co's understanding that parallel investigation by SEC remains open at this time.Says allegations of improper payments to former officials of Petrobras related to contracting of Titanium Explorer Drillship to Petrobras​.

Petrobras to sell 7 oil exploration areas in shallow waters

July 28 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :Brazil's oil company Petrobras announces procedures to divest from 7 oil exploration areas on shallow waters.Petrobras says areas are located in the states of Ceara, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo.Petrobras says its share of production in the areas during first semester was 73,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Subsea 7 wins $250 mln contrat extensions from Petrobras

July 21 (Reuters) - SUBSEA 7 ::SUBSEA 7 AWARDED CONTRACT EXTENSIONS OFFSHORE BRAZIL FOR THREE PIPELAY SUPPORT VESSELS (PLSVS) CURRENTLY ON LONG-TERM DAY-RATE CONTRACTS OFFSHORE BRAZIL. .THESE EXTENSIONS HAVE A COMBINED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY USD 250 MILLION..FIRM CONTRACT PERIODS FOR SEVEN WAVES, SEVEN RIO AND SEVEN SUN WILL NOW END RESPECTIVELY IN Q2 2021, Q3 2021 AND Q2 2022..CLIENT IS OIL FIRM PETROBRAS<< >>.

Statoil raises stake in Brazil licence to 76 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa :statoil: statoil strengthens position in brazilian licence bm-s-8 - statoil.com.Statoil to acquire qgep's 10% interest in bm-s-8 licence in brazil's santos basin.Total consideration for transaction is usd 379 million.Additional 10% equity will increase statoil's operated interest in licence from 66% to 76%.Statoil estimates recoverable volumes within bm-s-8 licence to be in range of 700 to 1,300 million barrels of oil equivalent.Acquisition is a further expression of our confidence in brazil, a core area for statoil.Transaction supports our strategy to pursue high value and low carbon opportunities.Strengthens statoil's position for operatorship of unitised carcará field.As with 2016 transaction, half of total consideration will be paid upon closing of transaction, with remainder being paid when certain conditions have been met.These are partly related to licence award, but mainly to future unitisation of carcará.Closing is subject to customary conditions, including partner and government approval.

Solstad Farstad awarded contract by Petrobras

July 7 (Reuters) - SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA :CHARTER AGREEMENT.PETROBRAS HAS AWARDED SOLSTADFARSTAD ASA A CONTRACT OF 1 YEAR FOR AHTS BOS TURQUESA.PETROBRAS HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT WITH ADDITIONAL 1 YEAR.PETROBRAS HAS OPTION TO EXTEND CONTRACT WITH ADDITIONAL 1 YEAR.COMMERCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WILL BE KEPT PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL BETWEEN PARTIES..

Brazil's Petrobras cuts fuels prices, pays back financing

June 30 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras :Brazil's oil company Petrobras says has liquidated a $500 million debt with The Bank of Nova Scotia, according to a securities filing.Brazil's Petrobras says has hired new financing with The Bank of Nova Scotia for $750 million due in 2022.Petrobras decided to cut gasoline prices at refineries in Brazil by 5.9 percent.Brazil's Petrobras decided to cut diesel prices at refineries by 4.8 percent.

DOF: Pipelay vessel Skandi Búzios starts 8 year Petrobras contract as scheduled

April 19 (Reuters) - Dof Asa ::DOF Subsea<< >> and Technipfmc<< >>: Skandi Búzios, a pipelay support vessel (plsv) owned by DOF subsea (50 pct) and Technipfmc<< >> (50 pct), commenced its 8-year charter contract with Petrobras, as scheduled on April 13th.Mons S. Aase, DOF Subsea's Chief Executive Officer, says: "This milestone project is the result of our long- term focus on the Brazilian market. We are proud of this significant addition to our Brazilian fleet.".

China CIC, Canada's Brookfield acquire Petrobras pipeline unit

China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp said it has joined hands with Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc in acquiring 90 percent of a natural gas pipeline unit from Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras . : The investor group includes other institutional investor, and the pipeline unit is called Nova Transportadora do Sudeste S.A., CIC stated on its website on Wednesday . Reuters reported last September that Petrobras agreed to sell 90 percent of its natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors for $5.2 billion [nL1N1BI0VX] (Reporting by Chen Aizhu) ((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 66271211; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: CHINA PETROBRAS/PIPELINE ACQUISITION (BRIEF).

Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ

: ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter . Exxon's talks have included discussions about JV partnership through which Exxon would invest in projects with state-oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA - WSJ .Exxon's specific terms of any agreement have yet to be completed - WSJ.