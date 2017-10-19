Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Renault shares fall after Nissan suspends all Japanese car production

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Renault ::* Shares fall by more than 2 pct.* Nissan <7201.T> said on Thursday it was suspending all car production in Japan after finding that some final vehicle checks were still being carried out by uncertified inspectors at three of its plants. nL8N1MU3BW.* Renault owns around 43 pct of Nissan.

PSA says to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port

Oct 13 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA :Says intends to cut about 400 jobs at Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port production facility by end of 2017 via voluntary separation programme .PSA says Vauxhall must adjust production volumes at Ellesmere facility to current level of demand and improve its performance to protect its future.PSA says is committed to Opel Astra plant at Ellesmere Port.PSA says will be in position to consider future investments once has visibility on Britain's future trading relationship with EU and once plant competitiveness has been addressed.

Carmaker PSA gives new vehicle production to Sochaux and Mulhouse plants

Oct 10 (Reuters) - PSA ::* During Works Council meetings at Sochaux and Mulhouse today, the respective management teams announced that new vehicles would be produced at the plants as from 2020/2021..* The production of the new vehicles, the details of which will be revealed at a later date for strategic reasons, will secure medium-term manufacturing visibility for the plants, which are currently undertaking modernisation projects.* PSA says decision will ensure a robust level of activity at these plants for the next decade, and boost business for the network of suppliers located near the plants.

PSA able to handle transition away from diesel engines -CEO

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PSA ::CEO Tavares says feels saddened by current confusion surrounding diesel engines given fact that PSA respects rules in this area.CEO Tavares says PSA has necessary flexibility to handle transition from diesel towards other types of models.Tavares says authorities must also play part in move towards electric vehicles.Tavares says PSA will urge Opel to improve its sales to individual customers.Tavares says it is hard to decide upon strategy for Vauxhall given lack of clarity over Brexit.CEO says sees no need to take strategic decision on its Faurecia stake at present, all options open in the long term.Tavares was speaking at the Frankfurt car show.

‍Groupe PSA says it has not been contacted by judicial authorities​

Sept 8 (Reuters) - PEUGEOT ::‍GROUPE PSA SAYS INDICATES THAT IT HAS NOT BEEN CONTACTED BY JUDICIAL AUTHORITIES​.RESERVES RIGHT TO FILE A COMPLAINT FOR BREACH OF CONFIDENTIALITY OF INVESTIGATION AND AUTHORITIES' CONFIDENTIALITY OBLIGATION.​.

Faurecia capable of pulling off major acquisition -CEO

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Faurecia ::CEO says Faurecia is currently capable of making a "major" acquisition.CEO says several options regarding external growth will be examined in october, including possibility of a 4th line of business.

French car registrations up 10.93 percent in July - ccfa

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Renault Sa :French car registrations +10.93 percent to 147,523 in July; psa +12.71 percent, renault +13.08 percent .Over the first seven months of 2017, a total of 1,282,790 new private cars were registered, an increase of 3.83 percent.

Czech car production hits record in first half

July 27 (Reuters) - :Czech passenger car production rose 5.1 percent in H1 to record 756,468 units.

French environment minister envisages end to sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2040

July 6 (Reuters) - Briefing by French environment minister Nicolas Hulot::* Hulot says the French government is envisaging an end to the sales of diesel and petrol cars by 2040.* Authorities across Europe are looking to raise taxes on diesel vehicles that are more polluting than originally thought, and ban or restrict their use in some cities nL8N1I73L4.* Sales of diesel cars have been falling since a Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal back in 2015, but have dropped faster after some cities, including Stuttgart and Munich, said they were considering banning some diesel vehicles, blaming emissions for a rise in respiratory disease. nL8N1JB2J8.

Peugeot says acquisition of Opel Vauxhall Automotive Business approved by EU Antitrust Authorities

July 5 (Reuters) - Peugeot Sa ::The proposed acquisition of Opel Vauxhall Automotive Business by Groupe PSA is approved by EU antitrust authorities.Acquisition of GM's European Financial operations is also subject to EU antitrust authority's review & decision is expected in second half this year.