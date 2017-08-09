Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (PEY.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Peyto Q2 funds from operations $0.81 per share

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :Peyto announces Q2 2017 results, maintains industry leading cash costs.Peyto Exploration & Development Corp qtrly funds from operations of $0.81 per share.Peyto Exploration & Development Corp says Q2 2017 production of 585 mmcfe/d (97,531 boe/d) was up 11% from Q2 2016.

Peyto announces Q1 FFO per share C$0.85

May 9 (Reuters) - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :Peyto announces Q1 2017 results and expands Brazeau core area.Q1 FFO per share c$0.85.Qtrly production maintained at 101,000 boe/d.Q1 2017 production of 607 mmcfe/d (101,093 boe/d) was same as Q1 2016.Peyto Exploration & Development says to resume 2017 capital program of $550-600 million at expected capital efficiency and with maximum return on invested capital.

Peyto Exploration & Development Q4 FFO per share C$0.88

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Q4 FFO per share C$0.88 . Q4 2016 production was up 5pct from Q4 2015 to 611 mmcfe/d with exit production of 105,000 boe/d .Q4 2016 FFO $0.88 per share.

Peyto Exploration & Development Q3 FFO per share C$0.78

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Peyto announces 47th quarter of consecutive earnings with Q3 2016 results . Q3 2016 production increased 19 pct, 14 pct per share, from 487 MMCFE/D . Has approved a preliminary 2017 budget which includes a capital program expected to range between $550 and $600 million . On track to drill 131 wells (95 pct WI) for total capital investment of approximately $475 million in 2016 . "Demand for natural gas in north America continues to grow each year" .Quarterly FFO per share c$0.78.

Peyto Exploration & Development announces closing of $172.5 mln equity offering

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp :Announces closing of $172.5 million equity offering.

Peyto Exploration & Development Q1 FFO per share C$0.88

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp : Q1 2016 production increased to 609 MMCFE/D from 490 MMCFE/D . Has elected to hold approximately 10,000 BOE/D of new 2016 production additions offline from April to October . Received board of director approval to increase pace of its near term hedging program, up to 85% of forecast volumes . Peyto earns $42 million in Q1 2016 .Q1 FFO per share C$0.88.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp confirms dividends for January 15, 2016 and the renewal and extension of its credit facility

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Says monthly dividend with respect to December 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on January 15, 2016, for shareholders of record date on December 31.Ex-dividend date is December 29.Says has renewed and extended its syndicated $1.0 billion revolving credit facility with a new stated term date of December 4, 2019.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. Confirms Dividends for December 15, 2015

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp:Confirms that the monthly dividend with respect to November 2015 of $0.11 per common share is to be paid on December 15, 2015, for shareholders of record on November 30, 2015.ex-dividend date is November 26, 2015.