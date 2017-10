Petrofac Ltd (PFC.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Petrofac secures $30 mln contract for Halfaya in Iraq​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Petrofac::‍AWARDED CONTRACT OF AROUND $30 MILLION TO UNDERTAKE PROJECT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANCY SERVICES FOR HALFAYA IN SOUTHERN IRAQ​.

Petrofac names John Pearson as chief corporate development officer, group managing director

Oct 11 (Reuters) - PETROFAC LTD ::APPOINTED JOHN PEARSON TO NEW ROLE OF CHIEF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR, WESTERN HEMISPHERE, WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.PEARSON ‍WILL REPORT TO GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE AYMAN ASFARI​.

Petrofac secures North Sea contract extension with Chevron

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :PETROFAC SECURES NORTH SEA CONTRACT EXTENSION.SECURED CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM CHEVRON NORTH SEA FOR PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SERVICES; AGREEMENT HELD SINCE 2014​.‍WILL CONTINUE TO DEPLOY ENGINEERING DELIVERY MODEL IN SUPPORT OF ALBA NORTH, ERSKINE AND CAPTAIN PLATFORMS, ALBA FSU AND CAPTAIN FPSO​.‍12-MONTH AGREEMENT, WHICH COMES INTO EFFECT THIS MONTH, WILL INVOLVE CONTINUED PROVISION OF ENGINEERING SUPPORT TO CHEVRON'S KEY NORTH SEA ASSETS​​.

Petrofac says signs MoU with U.S-based Danos

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd ::CO AND DANOS, A US-BASED INTEGRATED OILFIELD SERVICES PROVIDER, HAVE SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING.MOU IS STRUCTURED TO PROGRESS DISCUSSIONS TOWARDS FORMATION A JOINT VENTURE.

Petrofac secures training management services contract from Maersk Oil

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :SECURED TRAINING MANAGEMENT SERVICES CONTRACT FROM MAERSK OIL IN RELATION TO NORTH SEA HIGH PRESSURE HIGH TEMPERATURE DEVELOPMENT, CULZEAN​.‍TWO-YEAR AGREEMENT, WITH A FURTHER ONE YEAR OPTION TO EXTEND, WAS AWARDED FOLLOWING COMPETITIVE TENDER​.‍UNDER CONTRACT, CO WILL DELIVER TRAINING ACROSS A WIDE RANGE OF SUBJECTS, INCLUDING HSE, SURVIVAL, FIRE AND MARINE​.

Petrofac wins Sakhalin contract worth more than $700 mln

Sept 6 (Reuters) - PETROFAC LTD ::PETROFAC AWARDED CONTRACT ON SAKHALIN ISLAND.BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT WORTH MORE THAN US$700 MILLION BY SAKHALIN ENERGY INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.CONTRACT FOR ITS ONSHORE PROCESSING FACILITY (OPF) ON SAKHALIN ISLAND.

Petrofac secures 340 mln euro EPC contract with unit of Gazprom

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd :AWARDED EPC CONTRACT, VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY 340 MILLION EUROS, WITH SOUTH STREAM TRANSPORT B.V., UNIT OF GAZPROM.WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING, PROCUREMENT AND CONSTRUCTION FOR RECEIVING TERMINAL, WHICH WILL BE READY FOR COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN DECEMBER 2019.PETROFAC TO BUILD GAS RECEIVING TERMINAL IN TURKEY.

Petrofac posts HY net profit of $158 million

Aug 30 (Reuters) - PETROFAC LTD ::INTERIM DIVIDEND 0.127 USD PER SHARE.HALF YEAR NET PROFIT 158 MILLION USD.HY TOTAL REVENUE $3,126 MILLION VERSUS $3,888 MILLION."GROUP HAS SECURED US$2.7 BILLION OF NEW ORDERS IN YEAR TO DATE, EVIDENCE OF OUR CONTINUED COMPETITIVENESS IN CHALLENGING MARKETS"."TENDERING ACTIVITY REMAINS HIGH, WE ARE WELL PLACED ON A NUMBER OF BIDS AND HAVE A HEALTHY ORDER BACKLOG. THIS POSITIONS US WELL FOR SECOND HALF OF 2017".GROUP BACKLOG WAS US$12.5 BILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: US$14.3 BILLION).NET DEBT WAS US$1.0 BILLION AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: US$0.6 BILLION) PRINCIPALLY REFLECTING WORKING CAPITAL MOVEMENTS.ORDER BACKLOG OF US$12.5 BILLION AT 30 JUNE 2017.

Petrofac sells stake in Pánuco contract

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd ::PETROFAC SELLS STAKE IN PÁNUCO CONTRACT.SAYS PETROFAC HAS SOLD ITS 50% INTEREST IN PETRO-SPM INTEGRATED SERVICES S.A. DE C.V TO SCHLUMBERGER​.TOTAL POTENTIAL CONSIDERATION IN LINE WITH NET BOOK VALUE OF PETROFAC'S INTEREST, COMPRISES CASH ON COMPLETION AND DEFERRED CONSIDERATION.TRANSACTION WAS COMPLETED ON AUGUST 15, 2017.

Petrofac names Edward Sparrow as external specialist to oversee SFO probe

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Petrofac Ltd ::HAS ESTABLISHED A NEW COMPLIANCE AND ETHICS COMMITTEE OF BOARD.COMMITTEE WILL COMPRISE THREE NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS - GEORGE PIERSON AS COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN, ANDREA ABT AND MATTHIAS BICHSEL.HAS ALSO APPOINTED EDWARD SPARROW AS SENIOR EXTERNAL SPECIALIST TO OVERSEE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT OF, AND RESPONSE TO, INVESTIGATION BY UK SFO.