Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - ‍​SEC filing

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc ::Pfizer Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc as of October 10, 2017 - ‍​SEC filing.

The Nature's Bounty Co names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer

Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Nature's Bounty Co [RIC:RIC:CRLYNY.UL]::The Nature's Bounty Co. names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer.Most recently, Gelbert was senior vice president of Global Research and Development and Switch for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare​.

FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :Pfizer Inc - ‍U.S. FDA approves Lyrica CR extended-release tablets CV​.Says ‍Lyrica CR did not receive approval for management of fibromyalgia​.Pfizer inc - ‍lyrica cr did not receive approval for management of fibromyalgia​.Pfizer - in PHN study, 73.6% of patients in Lyrica CR group achieved at least 50% improvement in pain intensity compared with 54.6% in placebo group.

Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nestle SA :Nestle declines comment on any interest in Pfizer's consumer healthcare business, says does not comment on rumours as a matter of policy.

Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business.Pfizer - engaged Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisors for strategic review process​.Pfizer - ‍range of options will be considered, including a full or partial separation of Consumer Healthcare business from pfizer through a spin-off​.

‍Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody's::‍Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace​.Moody's says slow launch of Pfizer's inflectra illustrates hurdles that biosimilar manufacturers face in gaining significant traction in the U.S.‍​.Moody's says potential changes to U.S. Medicare reimbursement could further encourage biosimilar adoption‍​.‍Moody's says among biggest reasons for biosimilars' slow adoption in U.S. is medicare reimburses providers at higher rates for innovator product use.‍Moody's says Medicare reimburses providers at lower rates for switching to the biosimilar from innovator product.‍Moody's says "biosimilar developers still have lots of room for growth, and we expect a number of new approvals over the next 12 to 18 months".

Pfizer declares 32-cent fourth-quarter 2017 dividend

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc :Pfizer declares 32-cent fourth-quarter 2017 dividend.

Merck KGaA's Bavencio drug wins EU approval for Merkel cell carcinoma

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA ::European commission approves Bavencio (avelumab) for metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma.

‍Pfizer files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson :‍Pfizer says filed suit in U.S. District Court for Eastern District of Pennsylvania against Johnson & Johnson​.Pfizer says suit alleges J&J's "exclusionary" contracts, "anticompetitive" practices have denied U.S. patients access to therapeutic options.Pfizer - suit further claims J&J'S efforts related to remicade by excluding biosimilar competitors violates federal antitrust laws​‍​.Pfizer - suit further claims J&J'S efforts related to remicade by excluding biosimilar competitors violates federal antitrust laws​‍​‍​.

Transgene says first patient treated in a phase 1B/2 trial of TG4001

Sept 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA ::TRANSGENE: FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN A PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL OF TG4001 IN COMBINATION WITH AVELUMAB IN HPV-POSITIVE CANCERS.‍FIRST RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2018​.