Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Pfizer reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals - SEC filing
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
The Nature's Bounty Co names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer
Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Nature's Bounty Co [RIC:RIC:CRLYNY.UL]::The Nature's Bounty Co. names Mark Gelbert chief scientific officer.Most recently, Gelbert was senior vice president of Global Research and Development and Switch for Pfizer Consumer Healthcare. Full Article
FDA approves Pfizer's Lyrica® CR extended-release tablets CV
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Nestle has no comment on Pfizer's consumer healthcare business
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Nestle SA
Pfizer reviewing strategic alternatives for Consumer Healthcare business
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Moody's::Moody's says biosimilars market adoption faces hurdles but development continues apace.Moody's says slow launch of Pfizer's inflectra illustrates hurdles that biosimilar manufacturers face in gaining significant traction in the U.S..Moody's says potential changes to U.S. Medicare reimbursement could further encourage biosimilar adoption.Moody's says among biggest reasons for biosimilars' slow adoption in U.S. is medicare reimburses providers at higher rates for innovator product use.Moody's says Medicare reimburses providers at lower rates for switching to the biosimilar from innovator product.Moody's says "biosimilar developers still have lots of room for growth, and we expect a number of new approvals over the next 12 to 18 months". Full Article
Pfizer declares 32-cent fourth-quarter 2017 dividend
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
Merck KGaA's Bavencio drug wins EU approval for Merkel cell carcinoma
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA
Pfizer files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson
Transgene says first patient treated in a phase 1B/2 trial of TG4001
Sept 19 (Reuters) - TRANSGENE SA
