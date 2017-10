Pioneer Food Group Ltd (PFGJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pioneer Food says Tertius Carstens to take over as CEO on Oct. 1

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd ::CEO PHIL ROUX HAS, AFTER CONSULTATION WITH BOARD, INFORMED BOARD OF HIS DECISION TO RETIRE ON OCT 1, 2017.‍COMPANY WILL RETAIN ROUX'S SERVICES AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR UNTIL 30 NOVEMBER 2019​.TERTIUS CARSTENS WILL TAKE OVER AS CEO ON 1 OCTOBER 2017​.

Pioneer Food says group turnover down by 4 pct for ten months ended July 31

Aug 8 (Reuters) - PIONEER FOOD GROUP LTD ::GROUP TURNOVER DECREASED BY 4% FOR TEN MONTHS ENDED 31 JULY 2017, COMPARED TO A 2% INCREASE REPORTED FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2017.TURNOVER DECLINE MAINLY BE ATTRIBUTED TO PRICE DEFLATION IN MAIZE RESULTING IN ESSENTIAL FOODS' REVENUE DECLINING IN SECOND SIX MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR.

Pioneer Food says HY HEPS fell 47 pct to 253.4 cents/shr

May 22 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd : :JSE: PFG - Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2017 << >>.HEPS for six months to March 31 decreased by 47 percent to 253.4 cents per share.Anticipate improvement in performance in H2 of financial year notwithstanding a "constrained trading environment in South Africa".Pioneer foods will continue to be vigilant for acquisitions as a growth vector to bolster core business.Gross interim dividend for six months ended 31 March 2017 of 105 cents (2016: 105 cents) per share has been approved.Revenue for six months to March 31 at 10.18 billion Rand, up 2 pct.UK business was affected by higher irrecoverable input costs due to Brexit.

Pioneer Food Group names Felix Lombard as new CFO

May 18 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Limited ::Appointment of Felix Lombard as new cfo of pioneer foods.In addition to finance responsibilities of group, cfo will be accountable for IT and M&A functions of group.Felix will assume role of CFO from 1 July 2017.

Pioneer Food Group sees HY HEPS between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share

May 4 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd ::HY HEPS is expected to be between 233.0 cents and 261.5 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share year ago.

Zeder Investments says caution no longer required in deal with co's securities

April 21 (Reuters) - Zeder investments Ltd ::Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities.

Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade

April 21 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd ::Withdrawal Of Cautionary Announcement .Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time.Caution is no longer required to be exercised by shareholders when dealing in company's securities..

Kenya approves Pioneer's deal for stake in Weetabix East Africa

Pioneer Food Group Ltd - :Deal for stake in Weetabix East Africa unconditionally approved by Competition Authority Of Kenya.

Pioneer Food says approached to explore a material transaction

Pioneer Food Group Ltd : Co has been approached to explore a material transaction which may have an effect on share price of co if implemented .Whilst company is exploring merits of proposed transaction, no final decision has been taken by company's board.

Pioneer Food sees HEPS for six months to March 31 down between 38-55 pct

Pioneer Food Group Limited : Pioneer food group ltd - earnings per share of company for six month period ending 31 march 2017 is expected to be between 38 pct and 55 pct lower .Heps for six months ending march 31 is expected to be between 278.2 and 345.0 cents per share compared to 556.4 cents per share.