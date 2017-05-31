Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden

May 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd :Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden.Says under agreement, brand 'Neksium' is being acquired by company in India for a consideration of INR 750 million.

Pfizer Ltd says news on USFDA observations for Hospira Vizag unit does not relate to Pfizer, India

Pfizer Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Pfizer's Hospira Vizag unit receives 11 observation from US FDA" . Says news does not relate to Pfizer Ltd, India .News appears to be related to export oriented manufacturing facility of Hospira Healthcare India, an unlisted Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, USA.

Pfizer Ltd Dec-qtr profit up about 4 pct

Pfizer Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 623.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 597.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees.

Pfizer enters into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India

Pfizer Ltd : Pfizer Ltd says entered into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India . Pfizer Ltd says Meronem IV injection, currently marketed in India by Astrazeneca, is expected to be transitioned to co .Pfizer Ltd - co granted authority for pricing and reimbursement talks, promotional, marketing, tendering and bidding for injectable antibiotic products.

Pfizer Ltd Sept-qtr profit up about 52 pct

Pfizer Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 5.58 billion rupees .Net profit in sept quarter last year was 828.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.31 billion rupees.

Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To acquire four brands from Pfizer Limited for its consumer products business; deal for consideration of 1.10 billion rupees .

Pfizer Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 57 pct

Pfizer Ltd : March-quarter net profit 669.7 million rupees versus net profit of 426.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 5.09 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago .

Pfizer Ltd recommends dividend of 15 rupees per share

Pfizer Ltd : Recommended a dividend of inr 15.00 per equity share of inr 10/- each (150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 .

Pfizer Ltd announces appointment of managing director

Pfizer Ltd:Says board has appointed S. Sridhar as managing director of the company, with effect from March 18, 2016 for a period of five years.