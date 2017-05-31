Edition:
Pfizer Ltd (PFIZ.NS)

PFIZ.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,723.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
Rs1,719.30
Open
Rs1,718.05
Day's High
Rs1,725.00
Day's Low
Rs1,712.70
Volume
1,692
Avg. Vol
12,506
52-wk High
Rs1,957.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,642.00

Latest Key Developments

India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 06:38am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd :Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden.Says under agreement, brand 'Neksium' is being acquired by company in India for a consideration of INR 750 million.  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd says news on USFDA observations for Hospira Vizag unit does not relate to Pfizer, India
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 07:42am EDT 

Pfizer Ltd : Clarifies on news item "Pfizer's Hospira Vizag unit receives 11 observation from US FDA" . Says news does not relate to Pfizer Ltd, India .News appears to be related to export oriented manufacturing facility of Hospira Healthcare India, an unlisted Indian unit of Pfizer Inc, USA.  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd Dec-qtr profit up about 4 pct
Monday, 30 Jan 2017 05:40am EST 

Pfizer Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 623.7 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees .net profit in Dec quarter last year was 597.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees.  Full Article

Pfizer enters into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 07:49am EST 

Pfizer Ltd : Pfizer Ltd says entered into delegation of authority with Astrazeneca Pharma India . Pfizer Ltd says Meronem IV injection, currently marketed in India by Astrazeneca, is expected to be transitioned to co .Pfizer Ltd - co granted authority for pricing and reimbursement talks, promotional, marketing, tendering and bidding for injectable antibiotic products.  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd Sept-qtr profit up about 52 pct
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 07:34am EDT 

Pfizer Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 1.26 billion rupees . Sept quarter total income from operations 5.58 billion rupees .Net profit in sept quarter last year was 828.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 5.31 billion rupees.  Full Article

Piramal Enterprises to buy 4 brands from Pfizer Ltd
Friday, 13 May 2016 07:14am EDT 

Piramal Enterprises Ltd : To acquire four brands from Pfizer Limited for its consumer products business; deal for consideration of 1.10 billion rupees .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd March-qtr net profit up about 57 pct
Friday, 6 May 2016 05:42am EDT 

Pfizer Ltd : March-quarter net profit 669.7 million rupees versus net profit of 426.8 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 5.09 billion rupees versus 4.56 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd recommends dividend of 15 rupees per share
Friday, 6 May 2016 03:03am EDT 

Pfizer Ltd : Recommended a dividend of inr 15.00 per equity share of inr 10/- each (150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2016 .  Full Article

Pfizer Ltd announces appointment of managing director
Thursday, 17 Mar 2016 11:30pm EDT 

Pfizer Ltd:Says board has appointed S. Sridhar as managing director of the company, with effect from March 18, 2016 for a period of five years.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

