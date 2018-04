Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pfleiderer Group FY Net Profit Up At EUR 17.1 Mln

April 11 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::FY NET PROFIT EUR 17.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 46.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY REVENUE EUR 1.01 BILLION VERSUS EUR 929.6 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Group Buys Back 2.2 Mln Own Shares For 80.7 Mln Zlotys

Feb 7 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::BUYS 2,150,883 OWN SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF 80.7 MILLION ZLOTYS UNDER SHARE BUYBACK OFFER.ACQUIRED OWN SHARES REPRESENT 3.32% OF CO'S OWN CAPITAL.

Pfleiderer Polska To Deliver Wood-Based Panels To Fabryki Mebli Forte

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fabryki Mebli Forte SA ::SAYS SIGNS 2-YEAR DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. FOR DELIVERY OF WOOD-BASED PANELS.SAYS ESTIMATED VALUE OF DEAL WITH PFLEIDERER POLSKA SP. Z O.O. IS 132 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Pfleiderer Group Plans To Appeal Against 36 Million Zloty Fine

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Pfleiderer Group SA ::SAYS PLANS TO APPEAL DECISION ON 36 MILLION ZLOTYS FINE IMPOSED BY ANTI-MONOPOLY REGULATOR.

Pfleiderer Group Q3 net profit down at EUR 449,000

Nov 7 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::Q3 NET PROFIT EUR 449,000 VERSUS EUR 9.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Group Q3 EBITDA up at EUR 30.1 mln

Oct 26 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY PRELIM Q3 REVENUE 244.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 237.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.PRELIM Q3 EBITDA 30.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.4 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO.

Pfleiderer Group buys back 3.2 mln own shares for 152.0 mln zlotys

Oct 12 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::BUYS BACK 3.2 MILLION OWN SHARES FOR 152.0 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PLAN.TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ACQUIRED OWN SHARES IS 1.1 MILLION ZLOTYS AND REPRESENTS AROUND 5 PERCENT OF CO'S SHARE CAPITAL.

Pfleiderer Group sees FY 2021 EBITDA at about EUR 200 mln

Sept 20 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::UNDER NEW STRATEGY SEES FY 2021 REVENUE ‍​AT ABOUT 1.2 BILLION EUROS.SEES FY 2021 EBITDA AT ABOUT EUR 200 MILLION.SEES CAPEX AT EUR 70 MILLION PER YEAR.SEES FY 2021 EBITDA MARGIN OF 16 PERCENT AT LEAST.

Pfleiderer Group announces share buyback at 47 zlotys/shr

Sept 19 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::ANNOUNCES SHARE BUYBACK PLAN OF 3.2 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES REPRESENTING NOT MORE THAN 5 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL.PURCHASE PRICE IS SET AT 47 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM SEPT. 21 TILL OCT. 5.SHARE BUYBACK PLAN IS CONNECTED WITH LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PROGRAM FOR MEMBERS OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD OF THE COMPANY.

Pfleiderer Group Q2 net profit up at EUR 8.3 mln

Aug 23 (Reuters) - PFLEIDERER GROUP SA ::Q2 NET PROFIT EUR 8.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.8 MILLION A YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 253.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 242.9 MILLION A YEAR AGO.Q2 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO.