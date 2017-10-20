Edition:
Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)

PG.N on New York Stock Exchange

88.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-3.34 (-3.65%)
Prev Close
$91.59
Open
$89.90
Day's High
$89.94
Day's Low
$87.59
Volume
5,069,521
Avg. Vol
2,262,532
52-wk High
$94.67
52-wk Low
$81.18

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 07:50pm EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme .  Full Article

P&G files for potential debt shelf offering
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 07:49pm EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed .  Full Article

P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 10:07am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation.  Full Article

P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 07:00am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G announces first quarter earnings.Q1 core earnings per share $1.09.Q1 earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations.Q1 sales $16.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.7 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.P&G - ‍P&G said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - qtrly ‍beauty segment organic sales increased five percent versus year ago​.P&G qtrly ‍organic sales increased one percent​.P&G - qtrly ‍fabric and home care segment organic sales increased two percent versus year ago driven by gains in fabric care​.P&G - qtrly ‍baby, feminine and family care segment organic sales decreased one percent versus prior year​.P&G - ‍estimates all-in sales growth of about three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - ‍maintains expectation for fiscal 2018 core earnings per share growth of five to seven percent versus fiscal 2017 core eps of $3.92​.P&G - ‍on track to deliver its targets for fiscal year​.P&G - ‍fiscal 2018 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs​.P&G - ‍maintaining fiscal 2018 core eps growth estimates despite over $100 million commodity cost headwinds from hurricanes that impacted gulf coast in Sept.​.P&G - fiscal 2018 ‍all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to decrease 26 pct to 28 pct versus fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59​.  Full Article

P&G CEO David Taylor says will continue to work with Peltz after vote
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 02:37pm EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G -:CEO David Taylor- "very happy with the outcome of this preliminary vote"‍​.CEO David Taylor says met with Peltz after vote, shook hands and said we will work together.CEO David Taylor says proxy solicitors sent note to Taylor saying prelim vote showed 11 P&G directors were re-elected; does not have actual vote count.CEO David Taylor says as institutional investors voted late in process, it's difficult to get definitive result; does not know exactly how institutions have voted.  Full Article

P&G declares quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on common stock
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 09:53am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G declares quarterly dividend.P&G - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on Common Stock and on Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock​.  Full Article

P&G says urges shareholders to vote "for" all of P&G's directors on BLUE Proxy Card
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G says urges shareholders to vote "for" all of P&G's directors on BLUE Proxy Card​.P&G -‍ issued statement in response to report issued by Glass Lewis & Co regarding election of directors to P&G board​.  Full Article

Trian issues letter to Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key questions
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 06:00am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::Trian issues letter to fellow Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key shareholder questions.Trian says ‍urges fellow shareholders to put a shareholder on p&g board by voting "for" Nelson Peltz on white proxy card ​.Trian Fund Management says Trian is not suggesting P&G move out of Cincinnati​.Trian Fund Management says Trian is not seeking to cut costs beyond P&G's current $12 billion - $13 billion plan​.  Full Article

Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share
Friday, 8 Sep 2017 10:03am EDT 

Sept 8 (Reuters) - :Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G has too many global business units.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to streamline management.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says not suggesting P&G breakup.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says wants Procter & Gamble to remove cost center of distribution.  Full Article

P&G says is offering notes up to $2 bln ‍​aggregate principal amount of notes in two separate series - SEC Filing
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:07pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G says is offering notes up to $2 billion ‍​aggregate principal amount of notes in two separate series - SEC Filing.  Full Article

Procter & Gamble Co News

Earnings vs. Estimates

