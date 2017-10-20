Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G files for potential debt shelf offering
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G CEO David Taylor says will continue to work with Peltz after vote
Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G
P&G declares quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on common stock
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
P&G says urges shareholders to vote "for" all of P&G's directors on BLUE Proxy Card
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
Trian issues letter to Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key questions
Sept 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share
Sept 8 (Reuters) - :Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G has too many global business units.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to streamline management.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says not suggesting P&G breakup.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says wants Procter & Gamble to remove cost center of distribution. Full Article
P&G says is offering notes up to $2 bln aggregate principal amount of notes in two separate series - SEC Filing
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co
BRIEF-P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock
