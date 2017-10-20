Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for stock shelf of up to 100,000 shares of common stock to participants in the procter & gamble U.K. share investment scheme .

P&G files for potential debt shelf offering

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G files for potential debt shelf offering; size not disclosed .

P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 bln - Presentation

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G sees FY 2018 dividends of about $7.5 billion; sees FY 2018 direct share repurchase between $4 billion to $7 billion - Presentation.

P&G posts Q1 core earnings per share $1.09

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G announces first quarter earnings.Q1 core earnings per share $1.09.Q1 earnings per share $1.06 from continuing operations.Q1 sales $16.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $16.7 billion.Q1 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.P&G - ‍P&G said it is maintaining its guidance for organic sales growth in range of two to three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - qtrly ‍beauty segment organic sales increased five percent versus year ago​.P&G qtrly ‍organic sales increased one percent​.P&G - qtrly ‍fabric and home care segment organic sales increased two percent versus year ago driven by gains in fabric care​.P&G - qtrly ‍baby, feminine and family care segment organic sales decreased one percent versus prior year​.P&G - ‍estimates all-in sales growth of about three percent for fiscal 2018​.P&G - ‍maintains expectation for fiscal 2018 core earnings per share growth of five to seven percent versus fiscal 2017 core eps of $3.92​.P&G - ‍on track to deliver its targets for fiscal year​.P&G - ‍fiscal 2018 gaap eps estimate includes approximately $0.10 per share of non-core restructuring costs​.P&G - ‍maintaining fiscal 2018 core eps growth estimates despite over $100 million commodity cost headwinds from hurricanes that impacted gulf coast in Sept.​.P&G - fiscal 2018 ‍all-in GAAP earnings per share are expected to decrease 26 pct to 28 pct versus fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS of $5.59​.

P&G CEO David Taylor says will continue to work with Peltz after vote

Oct 10 (Reuters) - P&G -:CEO David Taylor- "very happy with the outcome of this preliminary vote"‍​.CEO David Taylor says met with Peltz after vote, shook hands and said we will work together.CEO David Taylor says proxy solicitors sent note to Taylor saying prelim vote showed 11 P&G directors were re-elected; does not have actual vote count.CEO David Taylor says as institutional investors voted late in process, it's difficult to get definitive result; does not know exactly how institutions have voted.

P&G declares quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on common stock

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::P&G declares quarterly dividend.P&G - ‍declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6896 per share on Common Stock and on Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock​.

P&G says urges shareholders to vote "for" all of P&G's directors on BLUE Proxy Card

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G says urges shareholders to vote "for" all of P&G's directors on BLUE Proxy Card​.P&G -‍ issued statement in response to report issued by Glass Lewis & Co regarding election of directors to P&G board​.

Trian issues letter to Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key questions

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co ::Trian issues letter to fellow Procter & Gamble shareholders addressing key shareholder questions.Trian says ‍urges fellow shareholders to put a shareholder on p&g board by voting "for" Nelson Peltz on white proxy card ​.Trian Fund Management says Trian is not suggesting P&G move out of Cincinnati​.Trian Fund Management says Trian is not seeking to cut costs beyond P&G's current $12 billion - $13 billion plan​.

Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share

Sept 8 (Reuters) - :Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to figure out how to regain market share.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G has too many global business units.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says P&G needs to streamline management.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says not suggesting P&G breakup.Trian Partners Nelson Peltz on CNBC says wants Procter & Gamble to remove cost center of distribution.

P&G says is offering notes up to $2 bln ‍​aggregate principal amount of notes in two separate series - SEC Filing

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co :P&G says is offering notes up to $2 billion ‍​aggregate principal amount of notes in two separate series - SEC Filing.