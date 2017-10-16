Premier Gold Mines Ltd (PG.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter production results

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd :Premier reports third quarter production results.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍quarterly gold production includes f 26,677 ounces​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly ‍silver production of 82,856 ounces​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd- ‍ Q3 gold sales of 37,920 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,282 per ounce​.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - ‍mining potential of phase 1 pit is currently under review and if approved, development could begin in early 2019​.Premier Gold - ‍during Q3, production was impacted as a result of operating team assisting local community in suppressing a brush fire near mine site​.

Premier Gold Mines reports Q2 earnings per share of C$0.07

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd - :Premier reports second quarter results with record earnings of $0.07 per share.Q2 revenue C$74.6 million.Q2 earnings per share C$0.07.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - "qtrly production of 37,617 ounces of gold and 89,474 ounces of silver".Says company remains on track to meet its 2017 full-year gold production guidance of 130,000-140,000 ounces.

Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces

July 18 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd ::Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold production of 37,617 ounces.Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly silver production of 89,474 ounces.Premier Gold Mines Ltd qtrly gold sales of 43,213 ounces at an average realized price of US$1,256 per ounce.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - company is increasing full-year production guidance to 130,000-140,000 ounces from 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold.Premier Gold Mines Ltd says is increasing full-year production guidance to 340,000 to 365,000 ounces of silver, up from 325,000 to 350,000 ounces.

Royal Nickel Corp arranges $6 mln financing to fund 2017 gold exploration programs

July 7 (Reuters) - Royal Nickel Corp :RNC announces arrangement of $6 million financing by its True North Nickel subsidiary to fund 2017 gold exploration programs.Royal Nickel Corp - RNC confirms its intention to transfer its 68% interest in TNN's exploration assets to Focused Capital Corp.Royal Nickel - following amalgamation, which is expected to be completed in August 2017, resulting issuer will hold all of TNN's assets and will be renamed Orford Mining Corp.Royal Nickel Corp - Osisko Mining, Premier Gold Mines Limited agreed to become shareholders of Orford upon closing of spin-out transaction.Royal Nickel - proceeds from flow-through financing to be used to fund "Canadian Exploration Expenses" related to co's Qiqavik property in Québec.

Premier says produced 50,979 ounces of gold in Q1

April 18 (Reuters) - Premier Gold Mines Ltd :Premier announces solid first quarter production results with 50,979 ounces of gold.Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 125,000 to 135,000 ounces of gold.Reconfirm 2017 production guidance of 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of silver.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total gold production of 50,979 ounces.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly total silver production of 88,572 ounces.Premier Gold Mines Ltd - qtrly average realized gold sale price of USD$1,224 per ounce.

Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results . Qtrly consolidated production of 81,511 ounces of Gold and 98,401 ounces of Silver . Qtrly earnings per share c$0.16 . Says company is currently targeting between an aggregate of 125,000 and 135,000 ounces of Gold production for 2017 .Says Mercedes mine is also expected to produce 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of Silver during 2017..

Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier announces 2016 highlights and 2017 production and cost guidance . Quarterly gold production of 81,790 ounces and silver production of 97,991 ounces . Sees 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver . Sees FY 2017 consolidated production of between 125,000-135,000 ounces of gold and 325,000-350-000 ounces of silver . Gold production of 112,018 ounces for FY 2016 . Sees 2017 cash costs of between $580-$610 per ounce of gold . Sees 2017 all-in sustaining costs of between $660-$690 per ounce of gold .Production in 2017 is anticipated to be slightly weighted towards first-half of year.

Premier Gold Mines reports Q3 loss per share of $0.03

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier Gold Mines qtrly loss per share $0.03 . Premier Gold - targeting between 100,000 and 110,000 ounces of gold production for 2016 from operations at South Arturo, mercedes mine in Mexico . Premier Gold Mines - approximately 70 pct of targeted 2016 production is anticipated during Q4 . Premier Gold Mines - attributable gold production at South Arturo of 30,228 ounces during quarter .Premier Gold Mines reports third quarter 2016 results.

Premier Gold Mines provides update on South Arturo project

Premier Gold Mines Ltd : Premier provides South Arturo project update . Ore from company's 40%-owned South Arturo mine is now being processed at Barrick's Goldstrike mine processing facility . Initial gold production seen ramping up in Q3 with attributable gold production to premier 80,000 ounces during calendar year .Premier expects South Arturo will be cash flow positive for year net of capital.

Premier Gold Mines to buy Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc for $140 mln

Premier Gold Mines Limited : Signs definitive agreement to purchase Mercedes Mine from Yamana Gold Inc. . Agreed to buy all shares of Yamana's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, which indirectly owns interests in mercedes mine, for $140.0 million .Intends to fund cash component of purchase price from sources of capital available.