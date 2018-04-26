Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Poland's PGE estimates Q1 net profit at 959 mln zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA ::POLAND'S BIGGEST UTILITY, THE STATE-RUN PGE, SAYS IT ESTIMATES ITS Q1 EBITDA AT 2.21 BILLION ZLOTYS ($632.69 MLN).POLAND'S PGE ESTIMATES Q1 NET PROFIT AT ABOUT 959 MILLION ZLOTYS.Q1 INVESTMENT AT 855 MLN ZLOTYS.PGE ESTIMATES NET DEBT AT ABOUT 7.74 BLN ZLOTYS AS OF MARCH 30, 2018.

PGE Energia Ciepla Ups Stake In ZEW Kogeneracja To 25.81 Pct

March 15 (Reuters) - ZEW KOGENERACJA SA ::PGE ENERGIA CIEPLA, UNIT OF PGE POLSKA GRUPA ENERGETYCZNA SA << >>, UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 25.81 PERCENT FROM 17.74 PERCENT FOLLOWING TENDER OFFER.EARLIER IN MARCH IN TENDER OFFER FOR ZEW KOGENERACJA 1,202,172 SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR nL8N1QU177‍​.

Poland's PGE to invest 6.9 bln zloty in heating segment in 2018-2023

Dec 13 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA ::Poland's biggest energy group PGE on Wednesday presents its strategy for newly-acquired heating assets.PGE says it will spend 6.9 billion zloty ($1.93 billion) on investments in its heating segment in 2018-2023.PGE also says it expects the strategy for its heating segment will earn additional EBITDA of 250 million zloty in 2023 and 1 billion zloty per year starting from 2030.PGE entered the district heating market by taking over eight combined heat and power plants in Polish biggest agglomerations from France's EDF << >> earlier this year for 4.27 billion zlotys nL8N1MG1CZ.Thanks to the acquisition PGE has become the biggest supplier of district heating in Poland, with a 15 percent market share..

Poland's PGE expects one-off to boost 2017 EBITDA of 1.2 bln zlotys

Aug 28 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA ::Poland's biggest energy group PGE said on Monday it expected a one-off positive impact of 1.2 billion zlotys ($337.6 million) on its 2017 revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)..The one-off is related to the market regulator's decision, which verified the final amount that PGE is supposed to receive as compensation for terminating long-term contracts on electricity supplies in the past. .Shares in PGE rallied after the news and were up 3.7 percent at 1434 GMT..

EDF announces the agreement with PGE for the sale of EDF Polska's assets

May 19 (Reuters) - EDF ::EDF IS ANNOUNCING THE SIGNING OF AN AGREEMENT WITH PGE FOR THE SALE OF EDF POLSKA'S ASSETS.TRANSACTION VALUES 100% OF SCOPE OF EDF POLSKA AT C. 6.1 BILLION ZLOTYS (C. 1.4 BILLION EUROS), REPRESENTING 4.9 BILLION ZLOTYS (C. 1.1 BILLION EUROS) AFTER DEDUCTION OF MINORITY INTERESTS..AGREEMENT FOLLOWS NEGOTIATIONS INITIATED IN JANUARY 2017 WITH A CONSORTIUM OF POLISH UTILITIES.

Poland's PGE estimates Q1 net profit at 882 million zlotys

April 25 (Reuters) - PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. :Poland's largest utility PGE says it estimates first quarter net profit at about 882 million zlotys compared to 870 milion a year earlier.PGE estimates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at about 1.873 billion zlotys."According to the initial estimates net electricity production at PGE generating units in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to 15.0 TWh," PGE says.Distribution volume reached nearly 9.0 TWh and sales to end consumers reached 10.0 TWh, PGE says.PGE says it estimates net debt at 5.243 billion zlotys as of March 31.

Poland's PGE says has sold Exatel to Polish state for 368.5 mln zlotys

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) SA :Poland's biggest utility PGE says has signed deal to sell 100 percent of shares of telecommunications unit Exatel to Polish state for 368.5 million zlotys ($93.63 million).

Poland's PGE says plans to sell telecom unit Exatel by end of Q2

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA : Poland's biggest power producer PGE said on Wednesday it hoped to sell its telecom unit Exatel by the end of the second quarter. . "Let's hope that the transaction will be finalised by the end of the second quarter," PGE's Chief Executive Henryk Baranowski told reporters. . Baranowski also said that PGE's investments in 2017 will be at a similar level to 2016 Further company coverage: [PGE.WA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PGE hopes to conclude acquisition of local EDF assets soon

Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE) : The chief executive of Poland's largest utility PGE said on Wednesday he expected the company to finalise the acquisition of local assets of France's EDF soon. . "I hope that it will be finalised soon. A due diligence process is currently taking place," PGE's Chief Executive Henryk Baranowski told reporters. Further company coverage: [PGE.WA] [EDF.PA] (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly) ((marcin.goettig@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Poland's PGNiG to sell gas to PGE utility for PLN 2 bln

PGNIG , PGE : Poland's state-run gas firm PGNiG will supply around 2.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to another state-controlled power group PGE for around 2.2 billion zlotys ($561.67 million), PGNiG said on Thursday. . The contract was signed on Aug 30 and will be binding by Oct. 1 2019, but could be extended by Jan. 1 2023, the company also said. Further company coverage: [PGN.WA] [PGE.WA] ($1 = 3.9169 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig) ((agnieszka.barteczko@thomsonreuters.com;)).