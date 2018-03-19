Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Indata Unit In Consortium Signs 12.1 Mln Zloty Gross Deal

March 19 (Reuters) - INDATA SA ::ITS UNIT IN CONSORTIUM SIGNS 12.1 MILLION ZLOTY GROSS DEAL WITH PGNIG << >>.DEAL IS FOR MODERNIZATION AND EXPANSION OF THE MASS STORAGE SYSTEM AT PGNIG << >>.CONSORTIUM FORMED BY ESKOM IT SP. Z O.O. AS CONSORTIUM LEADER AND INDATA UTILITIES SA.

Poland PGNiG 2017 net profit at 2.92 bln zlotys

March 14 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe I Gazownictwo Sa (PGNiG) ::Says 2017 net profit at 2.92 billion zlotys ($860.11 million) versus 2.90 billion zlotys estimated earlier.Says 2017 revenue up 8 percent to 35.86 bln zlotys.

Tauron: BGK And PGNiG Loan 900 Mln Zlotys To Stalowa Wola Plant

March 8 (Reuters) - TAURON ::SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH BANK GOSPODARSTWA KRAJOWEGO (BGK) AND PGNIG SA << >> ON FINANCING STALOWA WOLA PLANT.UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT BGK AND PGNIG WILL LEND IN TOTAL 900 MILLION ZLOTYS TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA.600 MILLION ZLOTYS TO REFINANCE DEBT OF STALOWA WOLA PLANT, 300 MILLION ZLOTYS TO COVER FURTHER INVESTMENT COSTS.BGK AND PGNIG BOTH GRANT 450 ML ZLOTYS OF LOAN EACH TO ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA.ELEKTROCIEPLOWNIA STALOWA WOLA SA IS OWNED IN 50% BY CO AND IN 50% BY PGNIG SA.

Dec 9 (Reuters) - PGNiG :Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG says it has received notice from Russia's Gazprom that it wants to renegotiate the price of natural gas it sells to PGNiG under a long-term contract..PGNiG says Gazprom's intention does not meet the criteria set out in PGNiG's contract with Gazprom..

Poland's PGNiG asks regulator to keep gas prices for households

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo Sa (PGNiG) :Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG, says its subsidiary PGNiG Obrot Detaliczny has filed a request with Polish energy market regulator URE to keep the existing gas prices for households after Jan. 1, 2018.Should URE approve the request, rates for households would stay at the current level until March 31, 2018.In March, URE approved new tariffs for PGNiG, which stipulated increases in gas prices for households by 1.6 percent by the end of 2017 .

Poland's PGNiG alone in open season for Baltic pipe - Polish official

Dec 4 (Reuters) - PGNiG ::Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-un PGNiG, is the only firm that has expressed interest in the open season procedure for the planned Baltic Pipe pipeline that is to connect Poland and Scandinavia, says Piotr Naimski, the Polish government's official responsible for key energy infrastructure."No-one else has joined the open season. There is no competition," Naimski tells reporters.

Poland's PGNiG sees no major changes in household gas prices in 2018

Nov 13 (Reuters) - PGNiG :Poland's dominant gas group, the state-run PGNiG, does not expect major changes in gas prices for households in 2018, the company's Deputy Chief Executive Maciej Wozniak tells reporters.

Poland's PGNiG and Lotos sign gas supply deal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Grupa Lotos SA , PGNiG :State-run gas company PGNiG says has signed a 3-year natural gas supply deal with state-run refiner Grupa Lotos.Says deal may be extended by 2 more years to 2022 and if it is could be worth about 3.1 billion zlotys ($863 million)."The contract signed today is a continuation of the partnership cooperation of strategic Polish firms from the oil and gas sector," Lotos CEO Marcin Jastrzebski says in same statement.PGNiG has been supplying Lotos with natural gas since 2010.

Poland's PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on U.S. LNG supplies in H1 2018

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Polskie Gornictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA :Poland's dominant gas firm PGNiG may sign mid-term deals on liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from the United States in the first or second quarter of 2018, the company's deputy head says on Wednesday."We are talking to various partners but what would be most logical is signing agreements with the U.S. partners on LNG mid-term supplies. I expect that these agreements will be signed in the first or second quarter," Maciej Wozniak tells reporters‍​.