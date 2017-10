Paragon AG (PGNG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Voltabox sets final issue price at EUR 24.00 per share

Oct 10 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG ::SETS THE FINAL ISSUE PRICE AT EUR 24.00 PER SHARE.‍AT THIS ISSUE PRICE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF VOLTABOX AG WAS APPROX. 10 TIMES COVERED​.‍COMMENCEMENT OF TRADING IN VOLTABOX AG SHARES IN REGULATED MARKET OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE IS SCHEDULED FOR OCTOBER 13, 2017​.‍OVERALL, 6.325 MILLION SHARES OF VOLTABOX AG WERE PLACED WITH INVESTORS IN CONTEXT OF IPO​.‍OVERALL PLACEMENT VOLUME AMOUNTED TO EUR 151.8 MILLION OF WHICH VOLTABOX AG GENERATED EUR 139.8 MILLION IN GROSS PROCEEDS​.‍PARAGON AG INTENDS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VOLTABOX FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​.

Paragon: price range for planned IPO of Voltabox of EUR 20-24/shr

Sept 25 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: PARAGON AG: E-MOBILITY PIONEER VOLTABOX AG ANNOUNCES PRICE RANGE FOR PLANNED IPO.‍VOLTABOX AG HAS SET A PRICE RANGE OF BETWEEN EUR 20.00 AND EUR 24.00 PER SHARE​.‍OFFER IS TO CONTAIN MAINLY FIVE MILLION NEW SHARES PLUS A GREENSHOE OPTION OF 0.825 MILLION ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES FROM A CAPITAL INCREASE OF VOLTABOX AG​.‍EXISTING SHAREHOLDER PARAGON AG WILL ALSO SELL AN ADDITIONAL 0.5 MILLION SHARES IN OFFER​.‍TRADING OF VOLTABOX IN PRIME STANDARD SEGMENT IS EXPECTED TO START ON OCTOBER 13, 2017​.‍PARAGON AG INTENDS TO REMAIN MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF VOLTABOX FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE​.

Paragon subsidiary Voltabox receives major order for trolleybus equipment

Sept 4 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG :DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON SUBSIDIARY VOLTABOX RECEIVES NEW MAJOR ORDER FOR TROLLEYBUS EQUIPMENT.‍FIRST DELIVERY AT BEGINNING OF 2018​.KIEPE ELECTRIC PLACES A FOLLOW-UP ORDER TO EQUIP ANOTHER 185 TROLLEYBUSES IN SAN FRANCISCO.

Paragon H1 ‍EBITDA up 17.7 pct to EUR 8.0 mln

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::H1 ‍GROUP REVENUE UP 13.3 PERCENT TO EUR 55.3 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 48.8 MILLION)​.H1 ‍EBITDA INCREASES 17.7 PERCENT TO EUR 8.0 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 6.8 MILLION)​.REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST CONFIRMED FOR WHOLE FISCAL YEAR.H1 ‍EBIT MARGIN DROPS SLIGHTLY TO 6.7 PERCENT (PRIOR YEAR: 7.2 PERCENT)​.H1 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME OF EUR 1.6 MILLION IN PERIOD UNDER REVIEW (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 0.7 MILLION)​.

Paragon raises EUR 50 mln in corporate bond placement

June 27 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG PLACES CORPORATE BOND AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AND SETS COUPON AT THE LOWER END OF THE INTEREST MARGIN.‍A TOTAL BOND VOLUME OF EUR 50 MILLION WAS PLACED​.‍FINAL ANNUAL INTEREST RATE WAS SET AT 4.5% P.A. AND IS THEREFORE AT LOWER END OF INTEREST MARGIN THAT WAS REPORTED BEFORE START OF SUBSCRIPTION (4.50%-5.00%)​.

Pparagon shortens offer period for new corporate bond

June 27 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::DGAP-NEWS: PARAGON AG SHORTENS OFFER PERIOD FOR NEW CORPORATE BOND.‍OFFER PERIOD NOW ENDS TODAY AT 10:30 P.M. (CEST)​.

Paragon sets margin of interest for new bond

June 26 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::SETS THE MARGIN OF INTEREST FOR NEW BOND.MARGIN FOR ANNUAL FIXED INTEREST RATE BETWEEN 4.5% AND 5.0%.‍TARGET ISSUE VOLUME IS EUR 40 MILLION​.

Paragon resolves to issue new bond

June 19 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG :DGAP-ADHOC: PARAGON AG RESOLVES TO ISSUE NEW BOND.TARGET VOLUME OF BOND IS EUR 40 MILLION.TERM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN ON JULY 5, 2017. REDEMPTION DATE WILL BE JULY 5, 2022.DECIDED TO OFFER A NEW BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 1,000 PER BOND.OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO END ON JUNE 29, 2017.MARGIN OF INTEREST WILL BE SET AND PUBLISHED BEFORE START OF PLANNED OFFERING PERIOD.OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CONDITION THAT BONDS WITH A MINIMUM TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 20 MILLION BE PLACED.

Paragon Q1 EBITDA up 10.7 pct to EUR 3.4 mln

May 10 (Reuters) - PARAGON AG ::PARAGON AG PREPARES FOR NEXT GROWTH PHASE IN FIRST QUARTER.Q1 GROUP REVENUE UP 11.7 PERCENT TO EUR 25.9 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 23.2 MILLION).Q1 EBITDA INCREASES 10.7 PERCENT TO EUR 3.4 MILLION (PRIOR YEAR: EUR 3.0 MILLION).REVENUE AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR CONFIRMED.

Paragon FY EBITDA rises to 16.1 million euros

Paragon AG : Once again grows faster than the market in 2016 and targets further acceleration . FY consolidated revenue up 8.2 percent to 102.8 million euros ($111.52 million) (prior year: 95.0 million euros) . FY EBITDA rises particularly strongly to 16.1 million euros (prior year: 14.2 million euros) . Forecast for 2017: revenue of 120 to 125 million euros - with an EBIT margin of 9.0 to 9.5 percent and 27 million euros in investments . FY EBIT margin now at 8.7 percent (prior year: 8.2 percent) . FY EBIT increased 14.4 percent to 8.9 million euros (prior year: 7.8 million euros) . FY earnings before taxes (EBT) managed to increase to 5.8 million euros (prior year: 5.0 million euros) .Management board expects to see an investment volume of around 27 million euros in current year.