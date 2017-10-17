Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​.LoI for establishment of 'Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme - XXI' on build, own, operate and maintain basis.

Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million.Power Grid Corporation of India - proceeds to be utilized for funding of green energy corridor among other things.

Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 20.57 billion rupees.June quarter total income 73.90 billion rupees versus 62.59 billion rupees last year.

Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts

May 30 (Reuters) - Valiant Communications Ltd :Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts.

Power Grid Corp of India March-qtr profit up about 22 pct

May 29 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :March quarter profit 19.16 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 20.40 billion rupees.March quarter total income 70.54 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 15.69 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 59.84 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3.35 rupees per share.

Power Grid Corp enters into loan agreement with Asian Development Bank

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : Says powergrid entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB . Says entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB for $225 million .Says loan agreement for part funding of transmission projects associated with solar power parks.

Technofab Engineering gets 3 orders worth 2.55 bln rupees from Power Grid Corp

Technofab Engineering Ltd : Got 3 orders from Power Grid Corp for about INR 2.55 billion in the state of Tripura . Says all three orders are in the industrial and rural electrification sector and works related to 33/11 kv sub stations & associated lines . Orders have a timeline of thirty three months for completion . Got construction contract for establishment of centre of excellence in farm mechanization for $12.29 million in Rwanda .Agri order has timeline of 12 months for completion.

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder under TBCB

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : Says declared as successful bidder under tbcb .Says bidder to establish '765KV strengthening in eastern region (ERSS-XVIII) on build, own operate and maintain (boom) basis.

BHEL gets contract to build EHV substations

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says BHEL to build EHV substations to evacuate power from India's largest ultra mega solar park . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a order from Powergrid . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says contract valued at INR 960 million . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says order for augmentation of three extra high voltage (EHV) substations in state of Karnataka .Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says substations are slated for commissioning in a schedule of 18 months.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets order from Power Grid Corp

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd : Received order of Rs. 68 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited . Order likely to be executed within one and half year .