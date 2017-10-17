Edition:
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGRD.NS)

PGRD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

210.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.90 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs213.55
Open
Rs212.85
Day's High
Rs213.00
Day's Low
Rs209.55
Volume
314,646
Avg. Vol
4,934,566
52-wk High
Rs226.60
52-wk Low
Rs166.95

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder for ERSS
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 07:33am EDT 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - co declared as successful bidder under TBCB‍​.LoI for establishment of 'Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme - XXI' on build, own, operate and maintain basis.  Full Article

Power Grid Corp of India enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 mln
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 04:00am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd :Power Grid Corporation of India - enters agreement with Asian Development Bank for $500 million.Power Grid Corporation of India - proceeds to be utilized for funding of green energy corridor among other things.  Full Article

Power Grid Corp of India June-qtr profit up about 14 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 07:35am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :June quarter profit 20.52 billion rupees versus profit of 18.02 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter profit was 20.57 billion rupees.June quarter total income 73.90 billion rupees versus 62.59 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Valiant Communications secures L1 status in auction by Power Grid Corp for 2 contracts
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 04:08am EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Valiant Communications Ltd :Says co secured l1 status in e-reverse auction by power grid corp of india for two contracts.  Full Article

Power Grid Corp of India March-qtr profit up about 22 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 09:00am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd :March quarter profit 19.16 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter net profit was 20.40 billion rupees.March quarter total income 70.54 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 15.69 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 59.84 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 3.35 rupees per share.  Full Article

Power Grid Corp enters into loan agreement with Asian Development Bank
Wednesday, 5 Apr 2017 08:40am EDT 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : Says powergrid entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB . Says entered into loan agreement(s) with ADB for $225 million .Says loan agreement for part funding of transmission projects associated with solar power parks.  Full Article

Technofab Engineering gets 3 orders worth 2.55 bln rupees from Power Grid Corp
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 08:16am EDT 

Technofab Engineering Ltd : Got 3 orders from Power Grid Corp for about INR 2.55 billion in the state of Tripura . Says all three orders are in the industrial and rural electrification sector and works related to 33/11 kv sub stations & associated lines . Orders have a timeline of thirty three months for completion . Got construction contract for establishment of centre of excellence in farm mechanization for $12.29 million in Rwanda .Agri order has timeline of 12 months for completion.  Full Article

Power Grid Corporation of India declared as successful bidder under TBCB
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 07:37am EST 

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd : Says declared as successful bidder under tbcb .Says bidder to establish '765KV strengthening in eastern region (ERSS-XVIII) on build, own operate and maintain (boom) basis.  Full Article

BHEL gets contract to build EHV substations
Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 02:12am EST 

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says BHEL to build EHV substations to evacuate power from India's largest ultra mega solar park . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has bagged a order from Powergrid . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says contract valued at INR 960 million . Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says order for augmentation of three extra high voltage (EHV) substations in state of Karnataka .Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd says substations are slated for commissioning in a schedule of 18 months.  Full Article

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) gets order from Power Grid Corp
Friday, 2 Sep 2016 03:06am EDT 

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd : Received order of Rs. 68 crores from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited . Order likely to be executed within one and half year .  Full Article

