Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

June 14 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd :FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16% to r499 million​.‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​.FY ‍headline earnings per share decreasing by 17% to 230.0 cents per share​.‍Directors have resolved to declare an ordinary cash dividend of 155 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017​.‍Jonathan Hertz, group CEO, had advised board of his intention to step down with effect from 30 june 2017​.‍To delay appointment of new CEO until there is certainty regarding restructure​.‍In interim, it has been agreed that jonathan hertz will remain in office until 31 July 2017​.‍With effect from 1 August 2017, appointed robert katz as interim ceo​.