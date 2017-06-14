Edition:
Peregrine Holdings Ltd (PGRJ.J)

PGRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,891.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-59.00 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
2,950.00
Open
2,950.00
Day's High
2,974.00
Day's Low
2,891.00
Volume
177,304
Avg. Vol
250,539
52-wk High
3,100.00
52-wk Low
2,501.00

Peregrine Holdings posts FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16 pct
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd :FY ‍normalised headline earnings down 16% to r499 million​.‍fy basic profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 13% to r490 million​.FY ‍headline earnings per share decreasing by 17% to 230.0 cents per share​.‍Directors have resolved to declare an ordinary cash dividend of 155 cents per share for year ended 31 march 2017​.‍Jonathan Hertz, group CEO, had advised board of his intention to step down with effect from 30 june 2017​.‍To delay appointment of new CEO until there is certainty regarding restructure​.‍In interim, it has been agreed that jonathan hertz will remain in office until 31 July 2017​.‍With effect from 1 August 2017, appointed robert katz as interim ceo​.  Full Article

Peregrine says PIC acquired 10.004 pct stake in co
Monday, 8 May 2017 07:35am EDT 

May 8 (Reuters) - Peregrine Holdings Ltd ::Received notification from Public Investment Corporation SOC ltd of acquisition 0f 10.004 pct of Peregrine's shares, including treasury shares.  Full Article

Peregrine Holdings says CEO Jonathan Hertz to step down
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 05:00am EDT 

Peregrine Holdings Ltd : Company advises that Jonathan Hertz , group CEO, has advised board of his intention to step down with effect from June 30 2017 .Board will now embark on a formal process to identify and appoint a successor.  Full Article

