Pegas Nonwovens SA (PGSN.PR)

R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in takeover offer

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :Czech family office R2G says acquired 77.66 percent of Pegas Nonwovens stock in voluntary takeover offer.R2G held 10.83 pct of stock prior to offer.Did not hit threshold for additional offer to buy out remaining shareholders.

Czech textile company Pegas lines up deal for new production line

PRAGUE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens :* Artificial textiles manufacturer Pegas says has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy a new production line for its plant at Znojmo in the Czech Republic..* Company says annual production capacity will be 8,000-15,000 tonnes, part of which will be used for research and development..* Final contract with the privately held Reifenhaeuser Reicofil is expected to be concluded by the end of 2017..

R2G builds 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :Pegas says R2G holds 74.73 percent stake after voluntary bid.notification was made in connection with the revocable acceptances received by R2G Rohan Czech in the context of the voluntary takeover bid .investment firm R2G, previously the second largest shareholder in Pegas with a 10.82 percent stake, said in July its investment vehicle R2G Rohan Czech would bid 1,010 crowns per share, valuing Prague-listed Pegas at 8.9 billion crowns nL5N1LU1BM.offer ended on Monday.

Pegas Nonwovens says R2G has raised holding in Pegas to 51.28 percent

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :Pegas nonwovens says R2G has raised stake in pegas to 51.28 percent.Says R2G notifed that it held 10.83 percent as of Sept 21 and by Sept 20 R2G received notification of accpetance of its takeover bid by holders of another 40.45 percent .

Pegas Nonwovens gets approval for delisting of Warsaw shares

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :says Warsaw stock exchange approved delisting of Pegas stock, decision takes effect Sept 19.Tuesday to be last day of trading for shares in Warsaw.

R2G says Pegas board supports offer price of CZK 1,010/share

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens :R2G says Pegas board supports R2G's voluntary offer price of CZK 1,010/share.Board position says offer price is "fair".Offer launched on Aug 25 and valid until Sept 25.Board says offer in line with company strategy in respect of future growth .R2G says in takeover offer prepared to provide "significant" financing for growth including reinvestment of profits; ready to absorb short-term losses and limit or halt dividend.Board says R2G readiness to lower or halt dividend payments to support growth not in line with currently valid dividend policy.Pegas board says board member Jan Sykora of Wood & Company whose funds hold 28.8 percent of Pegas stock decided not to take part in decision-making related to takeover bid.Stock closed at 1,019 crowns on Thursday.

Pegas Q2 profit falls 89 pct; company confirms 2017 EBITDA guidance

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :says second-quarter net profit fell 89 percent year-on-year to 0.8 million euros due to significant rise in polymer prices.says second-quarter earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dropped by 16 percent year-on-year to 9.5 million euros .says confirms guidance for 2017, expecting EBITDA at 43-50 million euros.analysts in a Reuters poll expected Pegas to report 2.15 million euros of net profit and 10.23 million euros EBITDA for the second quarter.

R2G says will publish offer for Pegas Nonwovens on Friday

Aug 21 (Reuters) - R2G Rohan Czech says:R2G Rohan Czech says will publish voluntary takeover offer for Pegas Nonwovens << >> upon launch on Friday Aug 25.Says all regulatory approvals and opinions in respect of its Voluntary Tender Offer have been received.has engaged Ceska Sporitelna, a member of the Erste Group, as its agent for the purposes of the Voluntary Tender Offer and settlement.Says holds 10.82 pct of Pegas stock.Says R2G Rohan Czech s.r.o. is an investment vehicle indirectly owned by the family foundation of Oldrich Slemr, and software pioneers and entrepreneurs, Eduard Kucera and Pavel Baudis..Offer at CZK 1,010 per share; stock trading up 0.9 pct at 1,020 at 1106 GMT.

Pegas board will consider voluntary takeover bid from R2G Rohan Czech

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens : :Says has received a voluntary takeover bid from R2G Rohan Czech, which the board will consider..The Czech investment group R2G said on July 17 it planned to launch a tender offer to all shareholders in Pegas at 1,010 crowns ($45.60) per share nL5N1K80P1.

Pegas Nonwovens signs contract for new line in South Africa

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Pegas Nonwovens Sa :says concluded contract for the delivery of a new production line for plant in South Africa.says concluded a contract with the production technology manufacturer Reifenhäuser Reicofil .says annual production capacity of the S-TwinMB-S 2600 RF4s Compact BiCo production line will be approximately 10 thousand tonnes .says expected to be put into commercial operation at the beginning of 2019 .says expect to commence construction of the plant in the last quarter of this year ."We expect that we will start to supply the first commercial products from the new production line at the beginning of 2019 so that we fulfil the long term agreement with one of our major customers for the delivery of a significant part of the new plant's production output," CEO Frantisek Rezac says in statement.