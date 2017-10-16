Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi AS (PGSUS.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pegasus Airlines Sept 2017 load factor rises 6.96 percentage points

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines :SEPT 2017 PASSENGERS UP 18.3 PERCENT TO 2.64 MILLION.SEPT 2017 LOAD FACTOR UP 6.96 PERCENT TO 87.5 PERCENT.JAN-SEPT 2017 PASSENGERS UP 14.9 PERCENT AT 20.78 MILLION.JAN-SEPT 2017 LOAD FACTOR UP 5.98 PERCENT POINTS AT 84.3 PERCENT POINTS.

Pegasus Airlines August load factor rises 3.7 percentage points

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines :JAN-AUG PASSENGERS UP 14.4 PERCENT TO 18.14 MLN‍​.JAN-AUG LOAD FACTOR UP 5.8 PERCENT POINTS TO 83.8 PERCENT.AUG PASSENGERS UP 16.3 PERCENT TO 2.79 MILLION.AUG LOAD FACTOR UP BY 3.7 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 87.8 PERCENT.

Pegasus to acquire 10 Airbus A320 aircrafts through financial leasing

Aug 23 (Reuters) - PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS ::SAID ON TUESDAY RESOLVED ON THE FINANCING OF 10 AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY BETWEEN DECEMBER 2017 AND MAY 2018 AS PART OF THE 2012 AIRBUS ORDER.2012 AIRBUS ORDER REFERS TO 100-AIRCRAFT ORDER PLACED WITH AIRBUS COVERING A FIRM PURCHASE COMMITMENT FOR 57 AIRBUS A320NEO AND 18 AIRBUS A321NEO AIRCRAFT AND A PURCHASE OPTION FOR 25 ADDITIONAL AIRCRAFT.THE FINANCING METHOD AND TERMS AND LENDER(S) WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE COMPANY MANAGEMENT .

Pegasus Q2 net result turns to profit of 160.7 million lira

Aug 15 (Reuters) - PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 1.22 BILLION LIRA VERSUS 797.7 BILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 160.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 13.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Pegasus Airlines May passengers up 12.2 pct, L/F up 5.12 pct points

June 15 (Reuters) - PEGASUS AIRLINES ::MAY PASSENGER UP 12.2 PERCENT TO 2.33 MLN.MAY LOAD FACTOR UP 5.12 PERCENT POINTS TO 84.5 PERCENT‍​.JAN-MAY PASSENGERS UP 10.9 PERCENT TO 10.29 MILLION.SAYS JAN-MAY LOAD FACTOR UP 6.05 PERCENT POINTS TO 82.7 PERCENT.

Pegasus Airlines to sell four Boeing 737-800NG aircraft at total of $93.8 mln to ALC

May 24 (Reuters) - Pegasus Airlines ::AGREES TO SELL FOUR BOEING 737-800NG AIRCRAFT AT TOTAL OF $93.8 MILLION TO AIR LEASE CORPORATION.

Pegasus Airlines April passengers up 19.5 pct, L/F up 10.47 pct points

May 15 (Reuters) - PEGASUS AIRLINES :SAYS APRIL PASSENGER NUMBERS UP 19.5 PERCENT TO 2.2 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR.SAYS APRIL LOAD FACTOR UP 10.47 PERCENT POINTS TO 85.9 PERCENT.SAYS JAN-APRIL PASSENGER NUMBERS UP 10.5 PERCENT TO 7.96 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR.SAYS JAN-APRIL LOAD FACTOR UP 6.29 PERCENT POINTS TO 82.2 PERCENT.

Pegasus Airlines Q1 net loss widens to 203.2 million lira

May 11 (Reuters) - PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS ::REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q1 REVENUE OF 885.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 691.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q1 NET LOSS WAS 203.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 190.2 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Pegasus Airlines March load factor up 10.04 pp, passengers up 14.7 pct

April 17 - Pegasus Airlines ::Said on Friday that Jan.-March passenger number stood at 5.8 million, up 7.4 percent.March passenger numbers at 2.1 million, up 14.7 percent.Jan.-March load factor at 80.9 percent, up 4.79 percentage points.March load factor at 83.3 percent, up 10.04 percentage points.

Pegasus Airlines to sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corp for $178.7 mln

Pegasus Airlines : To sell 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircrafts to Air Lease Corporation for $178.7 million (644.4 million lira based on the Turkish Central Bank USD exchange rate dated March 17, 2017) . Foresees to deliver all aircrafts until October 31 . One of the main goals of the sale of aircraft is to accelerate the change in aircraft portfolio for the optimization of fuel consumption underpinned by the Company's Airbus Order dated 2012 . In this respect, the Company is acting to accelerate the planned deliveries under the Airbus Order . All of the aircraft being sold have been financed through financial lease and the sale proceeds will be partially used to pay off the outstanding financial lease obligations for the aircraft .The surplus will be used to finance the Company's ongoing investments and operational cash requirements.