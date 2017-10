Palm Hills Developments Company SAE (PHDC.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Palm Hills, NUCA to develop EGP 150 bln residential project

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :SAYS CO AND NUCA INK CO-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT OF AN INTEGRATED RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY SPREADING 12.6 MILLION SQM IN WEST CAIRO.SAYS CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR FINANCING, CONSTRUCTION, DEVELOPMENT, INTERNAL INFRASTRUCTURE, MARKETING AND SALES ACTIVITIES.SAYS NUCA WILL BE CONTRIBUTING LAND BANK ALONGSIDE ALL ASSOCIATED EXTERNAL INFRASTRUCTURE TO BOUNDARIES OF PROJECT.NUCA TO GET REVENUE SHARE OF 26 PERCENT, TRANSLATING INTO C.EGP 25.2 BILLION PAYABLE OVER 12 YEARS TO GOVERNMENT, IN-KIND PAYMENT OF BUA OF UP TO 422K SQM.SAYS PROJECT’S INVESTMENT COST IS ESTIMATED AT EGP 150 BILLION.

Egypt's Palm Hills Developments Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 137 MILLION VERSUS EGP 63.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE EGP 1.64 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.08 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 349.3 MILLION VERSUS EGP 169.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's Palm Hills says on track to achieve FY17 sales target

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY ::IN Q2 CO HANDED OVER 467 UNITS, A GROWTH OF 12 PERCENT YOY.Q2 NEW SALES RECORDED 156 PERCENT YOY GROWTH TO MARK EGP 2.5 BILLION.IN Q2 NEW RESIDENTIAL SALES RECORDED EGP 2 BILLION WHILE COMMERCIAL SALES STOOD AT EGP 0.5 BILLION.REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FULL YEAR 2017 TARGETS WITH NEW SALES OF EGP 9.5 BILLION.CO HAS 12 PROJECTS UNDER DEVELOPMENT, TRANSLATING INTO SALES BACKLOG EXCEEDING EGP 11.4 BILLION.

Egypt's Palm Hills Developments H1 standalone profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY ::H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 136.8 MILLION VERSUS EGP 187.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 STANDALONE NET REVENUE EGP 1.01 BILLION VERSUS EGP 786.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Palm Hills Developments to issue bonds of upto EGP 700 mln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :COMMENCES SECURITIZATION OF RECEIVABLES, TO ISSUE BONDS OF UPTO EGP 700 MILLION.BOND ISSUE IS PART OF CO'S PLAN TO DECREASE FINANCIAL LEVERAGE, IMPROVE FINANCIAL POSITION BY SECURITIZING HOUSING UNITS RELATED RECEIVABLES.SECURITIZATION OF RECEIVABLES IS FOR HOUSING UNITS WORTH EGP 2.5 BILLION, DELIVERED TO CUSTOMERS DURING 2 TO 3 YEARS.

Egypt's Palm Hills launches new sales and reservations in Palm Valley Mall and Palm Central

June 6 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company ::Launches new sales and reservations in Palm Valley Mall and Palm Central, with new sales recording EGP 470 million since launch in April 2017.Palm Valley Mall's new sales recorded EGP 360 million at selling prices ranging between EGP 55,000/SQM and EGP 120,000/SQM.Palm Valley Mall is expected to be completed during 2019.67 pct of available space of Palm Central was sold out with New Sales recording EGP 110 million at average selling price of EGP 38,000/SQM.

Palm Hills Developments raises FY sales target to EGP 9.5 bln

May 10 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company ::Expects to finalize second transaction of securitization of receivables within Q2 of 2017 for receivables portfolio of c.EGP 500 million.Has increased its 2017 full year sales target to EGP 9.5 billion from previously announced EGP 8.5 billion.

Egypt's Palm Hills Developments Q1 consol profit rises

May 10 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company ::Q1 consol net profit EGP 212.3 million versus EGP 105.4 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue EGP 1.59 billion versus EGP 1.08 billion year ago.

Palm Hills Developments records net sales of EGP 3.1 bln in Q1

April 18 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company Sae :Says records net new sales of EGP 3.1 billion in Q1, 2017, up 58 percent year-on-year.Increases 2017 full year new sales target to EGP 9.5 billion from EGP 8.5 billion previously announced.

Palm Hills Developments inks EGP 852 mln syndicated medium term loan

Palm Hills Developments Company : Inks EGP 852 million syndicated medium term loan to finance recently acquired 190 feddan in West Cairo . EGP 852 million loan is jointly provided by National Bank of Egypt and National Bank of Abu Dhabi at interest rate of 1.5 percent . EGP 852 million syndicated loan is for a tenor of 8.5 years Source: (http://bit.ly/2oSq04W) Further company coverage: [PHDC.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).