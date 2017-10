Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Philips Lighting Q3 adjusted EBITDA up at 176 million euros

Oct 19 (Reuters) - PHILIPS LIGHTING NV ::Q3 ADJUSTED EBITA EUR ‍​176 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.REUTERS POLLS:Q3 NET IMCOME EUR 87.4 MILLION; Q3 SALES EUR 1.73 BILLION.‍Q3 SALES OF EUR 1,684 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES OF 1.3%​.Q3 NET INCOME EUR 110‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 51 MILLION YEAR AGO.‍ON TRACK TO IMPROVE OUR ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN BY 50-100 BASIS POINTS FOR FULL YEAR​.‍ ADJUSTED EBITA MARGIN GUIDANCE EXCLUDING A EUR 15 MILLION REAL ESTATE GAIN IN Q2​.‍EXPECT A STRONG FREE CASH FLOW IN Q4 BASED ON A SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN INVENTORIES​.

Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for 'small parts' ultrasound imaging solution

Oct 13 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS RECEIVES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE TO MARKET ITS SOLUTION FOR 'SMALL PARTS' ULTRASOUND IMAGING.

Philips' subsidiary Philips North America LLC reaches agreement with U.S. DoJ, representing FDA

Oct 11 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS REACHES AGREEMENT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON A CONSENT DECREE FOCUSING ON THE COMPANY’S DEFIBRILLATOR MANUFACTURING IN THE U.S..ITS SUBSIDIARY PHILIPS NORTH AMERICA LLC REACHED AGREEMENT ON CONSENT DECREE WITH U.S. DOJ, REPRESENTING FDA‍​.‍ANTICIPATES AN EBITA IMPACT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 20 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 AND APPROXIMATELY EUR 60 MILLION IN 2018​.AGREEMENT ON CONSENT DECREE RELATED TO COMPLIANCE WITH CURRENT GOOD MANUFACTURING PRACTICE REQUIREMENTS ARISING FROM PAST INSPECTIONS IN AND BEFORE 2015.DECREE WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE ONCE IT IS APPROVED BY THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR THE DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS..INSPECTIONS IN AND BEFORE 2015 PRIMARILY ON PHILIPS’ ECR BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN ANDOVER (MASSACHUSETTS) AND BOTHELL (WASHINGTON).UNDER DECREE, PHILIPS WILL SUSPEND MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTION OF EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS MANUFACTURED AT THESE FACILITIES.SUSPENSION, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN EXCEPTIONS, UNTIL FDA CERTIFIES FACILITIES’ COMPLIANCE WITH QUALITY SYSTEM REGULATION.IMPACTS ON EDBITDA RELATE TO SUSPENSION OF PRODUCTION, PROFIT DISGORGEMENT PAYMENTS AND INCREMENTAL COSTS TO PREPARE FOR AND HANDLE THE REGULATORY INSPECTIONS.AMOUNTS WILL NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED EBITA IN 2017 AND 2018, RESPECTIVELY.COMBINED SALES OF EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATOR PRODUCT LINES AFFECTED BY TERMS OF DECREE WAS ABOUT EUR 35 MILLION PER QUARTER IN 2016.

Philips and Indonesian Siloam Hospitals sign multi-year partnership agreement

Oct 5 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::‍PHILIPS AND INDONESIAN SILOAM HOSPITALS SIGN MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT​.‍PHILIPS TO PROVIDE 21 SILOAM HOSPITALS ACROSS INDONESIA WITH MAINTENANCE AND SERVICES FOR ALL PHILIPS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY​.

Philips demonstrates efficacy of Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon in clinical trial at two years

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv ::Efficacy of Philips' Stellarex .035" low-dose drug-coated balloon demonstrated in clinical trial at two years.Koninklijke Philips NV says ‍data shows Stellarex demonstrates higher efficacy and patency results, longer treatment durability compared to uncoated balloon​.Koninklijke Philips NV -‍ 2 year data from ILLUMENATE EURCT validates durable clinical performance of Stellarex low-dose drug-coated balloon​.

Koninklijke Philips reclassified to health care sector by MSCI‍​

Sept 4 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS RECLASSIFIED TO HEALTH CARE SECTOR BY MSCI‍​.RECLASSIFICATION EFFECTIVE AS OF OPENING OF EUROPEAN MARKETS ON SEPTEMBER 1, 2017.

Koninklijke Philips prices offering of notes for 1.0 billion euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::SUCCESSFULLY PRICES OFFERING OF NOTES FOR EUR 1.0 BILLION.ISSUE PRICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES IS 100.300% WITH A COUPON OF 3M EURIBOR + 20 BASIS POINTS.ISSUE PRICE FOR FIXED RATE NOTES IS 99.465% WITH A COUPON OF 0.500%, RESULTING IN A YIELD OF 0.591%.SETTLEMENT AND ISSUE OF NOTES IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 6, 2017.NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED FOR REPAYMENT OF EUR 1.0 BILLION BRIDGE LOAN.

Philips and HeartFlow announce global collaboration agreement

Aug 28 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::PHILIPS AND HEARTFLOW ANNOUNCE GLOBAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT.

Gigastorage files third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands

July 31 (Reuters) - Gigastorage Corp <2406.TW> ::* Says the company files a third trial appeal against Royal Philips of the Netherlands with Intellectual Property Court, on July 31, regarding DVD optical disk patent infringement case.* In the second trial, the company was ordered to pay T$1.05 billion to Royal Philips of the Netherlands.

Philips Q2 net income from continuing operations rises to 161 million euros

July 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV ::Q2 NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 161 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 118 MILLION IN Q2 2016.Q2 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (EBIT) AMOUNTED TO EUR 252 MILLION, OR 5.9% OF SALES, COMPARED TO EUR 265 MILLION, OR 6.4% OF SALES, IN Q2 2016.Q2 ADJUSTED EBITA IMPROVED 15% TO EUR 439 MILLION, OR 10.2% OF SALES, COMPARED TO EUR 383 MILLION, OR 9.3% OF SALES, IN Q2 2016.PHILIPS REPORTS Q2 SALES OF EUR 4.3 BILLION, WITH 4% COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AMOUNTED TO EUR 161 MILLION, DRIVEN BY A 15% INCREASE IN ADJUSTED EBITA TO EUR 439 MILLION.AS OF Q2 2017, PHILIPS PRESENTS RESULTS OF PHILIPS LIGHTING AS A DISCONTINUED OPERATION.OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED.CONTINUES TO BE IN DISCUSSIONS ON CIVIL MATTER WITH US DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE REPRESENTING FDA ARISING FROM PAST INSPECTIONS BY FDA IN AND PRIOR TO 2015.