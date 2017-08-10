Edition:
United States

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PHIL.NS)

PHIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

911.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.30 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs913.80
Open
Rs920.00
Day's High
Rs920.00
Day's Low
Rs907.50
Volume
61,901
Avg. Vol
608,649
52-wk High
Rs959.90
52-wk Low
Rs202.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Phillips Carbon Black June-qtr PAT rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 04:08am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Phillips Carbon Black Ltd ::June quarter PAT 481.6 million rupees versus 95 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 6.39 billion rupees versus 4.80 million rupees year ago.  Full Article

Phillips Carbon Black says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Goodluck Dealcom
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 01:31am EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Phillips Carbon Black Ltd :Says NCLT approved scheme of amalgamation between Goodluck Dealcom Private Limited and co.  Full Article

India's Phillips Carbon Black March-qtr PAT rises
Thursday, 25 May 2017 07:35am EDT 

May 25 (Reuters) - Phillips Carbon Black Ltd ::March quarter PAT 281.4 million rupees versus profit 27.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 6.13 billion rupees versus 5.11 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Phillips Carbon Black declares interim dividend of 6 rupees per share
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 01:57am EST 

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd :Says declared interim dividend of INR 6 per share.  Full Article

Phillips Carbon Black Sept-qtr net profit rises
Thursday, 10 Nov 2016 04:04am EST 

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 151.8 million rupees versus profit 41.1 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 5.09 billion rupees versus 5.66 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd News

» More PHIL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials