Phoenix Mills Ltd (PHOE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Phoenix Mills' raises shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mills Ltd :Says co's shareholding in Offbeat Developers Pvt Ltd (ODPL) raised to 100 percent; ODPL now a unit of co.

Phoenix Mills acquires equity stake of Eder River

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mills Ltd ::Acquired 4.98 pct equity stake of Eder River Ltd on Sept 4, 2017 in Offbeat Developers Private Ltd.

Phoenix Mills, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board buy Pune site for 1.61 bln rupees

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mills Ltd :Phoenix Mills Limited and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquire site to develop high-quality retail destination.Says land parcel in Pune acquired for INR 1.61 billion through Island Star Mall Developers.

India's Phoenix Mills June-qtr profit falls

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Phoenix Mills Ltd :June quarter net profit 311.9 million rupees versus 448.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter net sales 981.6 million rupees versus 911.7 million rupees year ago.

Phoenix Mills acquired 1.7 mln shares of Offbeat Developers held by HBS Realtors

May 23 (Reuters) - Phoenix Mills Ltd ::Says acquired 1.7 million shares of Offbeat Developers Private Limited held by HBS Realtors Private Limited.Says shareholding of company in ODPL has increased from 83.59% to 88.95%.Says bought shares of Offbeat Developers for total consideration of 292.8 million rupees on May 22, 2017..

Phoenix mills acquires CCDs in Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure

Phoenix Mills Ltd : says acquisition of stake by the company in its subsidiary, Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure Limited . co acquired compulsorily convertible debentures, representing 14.47 percent holding, held by Aller River in Pallazzio Hotels & Leisure .says after conversion of the CCDs at a later date, co's stake in PHIL will increase from 58.51 percent to 72.98 percent.

Phoenix Mills' unit enters into non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Phoenix Mills Ltd : Says unit Island Star Mall Developers Private Limited has entered into a non-binding term sheet with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board .Canada Pension may be applicable to acquire up to 49% of the post issue paid-up equity share capital of Island Star Mall Developers.

Phoenix Mills announces acquisition of shares by co in unit Alliance Spaces

Phoenix Mills Ltd :Says acquisition of shares by company in its subsidiary, Alliance Spaces Private Limited.

Phoenix Mills Sept-qtr profit rises

Phoenix Mills Ltd : Sept quarter net sales 928.7 million rupees versus 868.9 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net profit after tax 462.2 million rupees versus profit 440.2 million rupees year ago.