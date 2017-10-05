Edition:
United States

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

PHP.L on London Stock Exchange

120.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
120.75
Open
121.00
Day's High
121.00
Day's Low
120.00
Volume
741,867
Avg. Vol
797,155
52-wk High
123.50
52-wk Low
105.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Primary Health Properties says payment of fourth quarterly interim dividend
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC ::ANNOUNCES PAYMENT OF ITS FOURTH QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND IN 2017 OF 1.32 PENCE PER ORDINARY SHARE OF 12.5 PENCE EACH​.  Full Article

Primary Health Properties PLC announces acquisition
Wednesday, 25 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

Primary Health Properties PLC:Says that it has contracted to fund and acquire purpose built medical centre to be developed in Swindon Town centre.Says net consideration for the property will be £10.0 million (net assets acquired £10.0 million).Says that a wholly owned subsidiary of PHP has contracted to provide development funding for the construction of a new primary care centre as part of the redevelopment of a large city centre site in Swindon, which will be wholly owned by PHP upon its completion.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Primary Health Properties PLC News

» More PHP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials