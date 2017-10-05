Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP.L)

Primary Health Properties PLC:Says that it has contracted to fund and acquire purpose built medical centre to be developed in Swindon Town centre.Says net consideration for the property will be £10.0 million (net assets acquired £10.0 million).Says that a wholly owned subsidiary of PHP has contracted to provide development funding for the construction of a new primary care centre as part of the redevelopment of a large city centre site in Swindon, which will be wholly owned by PHP upon its completion.