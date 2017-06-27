Edition:
United States

Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

PHTM.L on London Stock Exchange

169.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
171.00
Open
171.25
Day's High
172.25
Day's Low
167.50
Volume
74,128
Avg. Vol
381,487
52-wk High
177.75
52-wk Low
137.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Photo-Me International says FY pretax profit rose 19.7 pct
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - Photo-me International Plc ::FY pretax profit rose 19.7 percent to 48 million stg.Total dividend up 20 percent to 7.03 pence per share.FY revenue rose 16.7 percent to 214.7 million stg."In a context of general uncertainty, particularly in UK, board anticipates another year of consistent underlying progress".Net cash position of £39.2m after distribution of 32.6 mln stg dividends and investments in future growth of 40.9 mln stg at year end.New financial year has started in line with expectations.  Full Article

Photo-Me ‍expects FY to be in line with expectations
Friday, 2 Jun 2017 02:00am EDT 

June 2 (Reuters) - Photo-me International Plc ::Expects FY ended April 30 2017 will be in line with market expectations, with significant revenue growth; record progress in PBT.  Full Article

Photo-Me International buys Asda's photo division
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 02:00am EDT 

Photo-me International : Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited . Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores . Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million . Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million .The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million..  Full Article

Photo-Me International plc declares interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Dec 2015 02:00am EST 

Photo-Me International plc:Says board is declaring an interim dividend of 2.575 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. over the interim dividend of 2.34 pence per share paid last year.Says interim dividend will be paid on May 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register on April 8, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of April 7, 2016.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Photo-Me International PLC News

» More PHTM.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials