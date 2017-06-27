Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Photo-Me International says FY pretax profit rose 19.7 pct

June 27 (Reuters) - Photo-me International Plc ::FY pretax profit rose 19.7 percent to 48 million stg.Total dividend up 20 percent to 7.03 pence per share.FY revenue rose 16.7 percent to 214.7 million stg."In a context of general uncertainty, particularly in UK, board anticipates another year of consistent underlying progress".Net cash position of £39.2m after distribution of 32.6 mln stg dividends and investments in future growth of 40.9 mln stg at year end.New financial year has started in line with expectations.

Photo-Me ‍expects FY to be in line with expectations

June 2 (Reuters) - Photo-me International Plc ::Expects FY ended April 30 2017 will be in line with market expectations, with significant revenue growth; record progress in PBT.

Photo-Me International buys Asda's photo division

Photo-me International : Acquires UK photo division of Asda Stores Limited . Photo division consists of 191 photo centres, as well as 172 self-service kiosk sites located in Asda stores . Consideration for photo division is £3.35 million . Photo-Me has also agreed to buy the inventory available at each photo centre at the date of completion, as well as central consignment stock, estimated at £2 million .The total consideration to be paid is currently estimated at £5.35 million and is capped at a maximum of £6 million..

Photo-Me International plc declares interim dividend

Photo-Me International plc:Says board is declaring an interim dividend of 2.575 pence per share, an increase of 10 pct. over the interim dividend of 2.34 pence per share paid last year.Says interim dividend will be paid on May 12, 2016 to shareholders on the register on April 8, 2016, with an ex-dividend date of April 7, 2016.